The latest F1 ‘silly season’ is poised to burst into life, with the complexion of the F1 2027 grid to be decided.

The likes of Max Verstappen, Carlos Sainz and Fernando Alonso are key players in the market. Their decisions could spark major change, and potentially, open the door for several hopeful newcomers. Let’s take a closer look at the Formula 2 stars who have been drawn into the F1 2027 speculation, and where they could end up.

Revealed: F2 stars on the F1 2027 radar

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Nikola Tsolov

Formula 2 Championship leader Nikola Tsolov is the young driver with arguably the most buzz around him, when it comes to F1 2027.

The teenage Bulgarian is a Red Bull junior, and made history with a run of three consecutive F2 wins across the Red Bull Ring and Silverstone rounds.

Tsolov has been linked with Liam Lawson’s seat at Racing Bulls. Lawson is expecting talks over his future to commence during the summer break.

The Tsolov speculation was knocked back as “just rumours” by Racing Bulls team boss Alan Permane, but, he is on its radar.

Tsolov recently told Sky F1 that “nothing” has happened yet in terms of discussions over his future, but added: “I have no doubt that if everything goes the same way, I surely would get an opportunity one day.”

Intensifying speculation over Verstappen’s Red Bull career threatened to open the door for Tsolov. Isack Hadjar, Lawson and Arvid Lindblad are all currently impressing in the remaining Red Bull-run F1 seats. It would not have been hard to envisage a promotion for Lawson or Lindblad, if Verstappen moved on, making space at Racing Bulls for Tsolov.

But, while multiple sources told PlanetF1.com that Verstappen was in talks with McLaren, it seems he is now expected to remain with Red Bull.

Dropping either Lawson or Lindblad from Racing Bulls would be harsh, but not impossible. Lawson appears most at risk if Tsolov were to be promoted to a Racing Bulls F1 2027 seat.

Even though Lawson’s Red Bull Racing opportunity was remarkably brief, Red Bull has not historically been big on giving its drivers another crack at the senior team after a demotion. Racing Bulls has been re-aligned over recent years, back to its roots of developing future Red Bull Racing stars.

There is the possibility for Red Bull to strategically place Tsolov elsewhere on the F1 2027 grid. Otherwise, he may be looking at a season as Red Bull reserve driver.

Spending a year on the sidelines in such fashion did not do Oscar Piastri, for example, any harm.

Tsolov could gain experience behind the wheel of an F1 car in private tests and FP1s, ahead of joining the grid in F1 2028, if no 2027 door opens. It would not be the end of the world.

Colton Herta

Colton Herta left his IndyCar career behind to go all-in on the Formula 1 dream. He signed with Cadillac as test driver, and with the Hitech Formula 2 team. The latter is not yet working out.

Herta is set for four FP1s with Cadillac in 2026, and is widely considered as next in line at the American team.

Sergio Perez is attracting interest from further up the grid after a strong return to the sport with Cadillac. Valtteri Bottas has insisted to PlanetF1.com and others that he will play no part in the latest F1 ‘silly season’, despite the persistent rumours that Cadillac could replace him with Herta.

But, Herta could end up one point short of achieving his Super Licence. He is not currently on course to score any points through F2.

Last month, Herta told PlanetF1.com that he and Cadillac “haven’t talked about next year yet.”

Interestingly, he also told PlanetF1.com and others that the F1 and IndyCar machinery shares more similarities compared to IndyCar/F2. Will Cadillac take a chance on Herta, and realise that American driver dream?

Scheduling an extra FP1 this year would in theory secure Herta a Super Licence. It is whether Cadillac is willing to overlook his F2 struggles, and trust from its data that the 26-year-old from Santa Clarita, California would adapt far better to Formula 1 than he has to Formula 2.

Rafael Camara

Rapidly clawing his way back into F2 title contention is Ferrari junior Rafael Camara. It is perfect timing.

Of all the junior drivers looking for an F1 2027 opening, Camara arguably has the most potential avenues.

There is speculation swirling over the future of both drivers at Haas. Oliver Bearman’s path to Ferrari has been blocked by Lewis Hamilton’s resurgence, sparking the younger Brit to be linked with Red Bull and Aston Martin.

On the other side of the garage, Esteban Ocon is still struggling to get his Haas career into gear.

Another destination which Camara has been linked to in recent days is Cadillac F1, also a Ferrari engine customer.

Should Cadillac decide that Herta has not done enough, then Camara would be a wise Plan B.

Leonardo Fornaroli

The reigning Formula 2 champion, Leonardo Fornaroli, has spent F1 2026 thus far as the McLaren reserve. He made his FP1 debut in Barcelona, and again drove the MCL40 during Hungary FP1.

Fornaroli was described to PlanetF1.com by his former F2 boss James Robinson as a “hidden gem”. It would appear that his talents are not going unnoticed.

The Italian racer, who won the Formula 3 and Formula 2 titles back-to-back, has been linked with a Haas F1 2027 drive.

McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown believes that Fornaroli deserves a place on the 2027 grid.

Asked if there are real possibilities of Fornaroli realising that dream, Brown said: “Yeah, I think there are.

“He’s a great talent. He’s been doing some testing with us and hopefully he’ll secure an F1 seat. I think he’s definitely worthy of being in F1.”

Ugo Ugochukwu

Amid Herta’s struggles, growing support emerged online for Formula 3 title contender Ugo Ugochukwu, from New York City, to join Herta in Cadillac’s F1 2027 considerations.

PlanetF1.com understands that Ugochukwu will graduate to F2 next season, with Red Bull backing.

He is expected to remain with Campos next year, the team with which he competes in F3 2026.

That is one potential challenger out of the way for Herta.

Gabriele Mini

Second in the F2 standings, Alpine-backed Gabriele Mini has been left out in the cold when it comes to the F1 2027 rumour mill.

The future of Franco Colapinto at Alpine is yet to be decided. Rumours linking Fernando Alonso with another ‘Team Enstone’ comeback continue to bubble away.

PlanetF1.com asked Mini in Austria about his chances of contending for an F1 2027 drive.

“The dream and the goal is to arrive in F1,” he said. “But both drivers at the moment are doing a very good job, both Franco and Pierre [Gasly]. They’re bringing points, and they’re doing a good job. So, it will not be easy, for sure.

“For me, the most important thing to do is to really use every opportunity to my advantage. So, if I do sim more, I have to be quick, I have to do well. If I do the races in F2, I have to maximise everything. If I will have the opportunity to test, I have to be fast, and straight away, and then, of course, I think the opportunity will be easier to arrive.

“At the moment, for sure, we are trying to talk with them, but it’s not an easy option.

“So, the only thing I can do as a driver is to focus on my job. I’m part of the Alpine Academy. They, for sure, want me to try and arrive in F1, and my management is also pushing all together, so I have full trust in them. We’ll just see how everything evolves.”

Laurens van Hoepen

A wildcard in the F1 2027 driver market. Laurens van Hoepen, in May, made his debut in F1 machinery as part of a private test organised by Williams.

Williams team principal James Vowles soon confirmed that the Dutchman, who has scored three F2 2026 podiums so far, was on the Williams radar.

Van Hoepen told PlanetF1.com and others in Austria: “Boring answer, but I really don’t know,” when asked about his chances of joining the Williams F1 Team Driver Academy, and securing a Williams FP1.

Should Sainz decide to pull the plug on his Williams project, then suddenly there could be more up for grabs for van Hoepen.

Super Licence points could be a sticking point for the 20-year-old. Currently P8 in the championship, he would need to crack the top three to get his 40 points in one go. Camara, currently in that P3 spot, is 80 points up the road.

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher and Mat Coch

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