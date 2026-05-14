The Nürburgring 24 Hours is live and you can watch every lap right here.

The iconic endurance race returns with Max Verstappen headlining a stacked GT3 field at the Nürburgring Nordschleife.

From outright qualifying pace to relentless traffic management and flat-out commitment through the fastest sections, this is widely regarded as the world’s most demanding endurance race.

You can follow PlanetF1.com’s coverage directly from the Nordschleife on our live blog.

What is the Nürburgring 24 Hours?

The Nürburgring 24 Hours was first held in 1970. It is a 24-hour endurance race held on the combined Nordschleife and GP-Strecke layout.

It features more than 150 cars across multiple classes, with professional and amateur drivers competing on the same track.

Want to know more? Nurburgring 24 Hours: Everything you need to know about the world’s most chaotic endurance race

Nürburgring 24 Hours 2026 schedule, start times and session guide

All times local (CEST)

Key sessions across the weekend include Thursday qualifying, Friday’s Top Qualifying shootout, and Saturday’s race start.

Thursday, May 14

Qualifying (Q1 & Q2)

Friday, May 15

Top Qualifying (three sessions)

Final qualifying

Saturday, May 16

Warm-up

Formation lap – 14:40

Race start – 15:00

Full session times: Nürburgring 24 Hours schedule 2026: Full timetable, qualifying and start time

Nürburgring 24 Hours 2026 entry list and key GT3 teams

Entry list based on the preliminary entry list (April 29)

SP9 (GT3 – overall contenders)

SP9 is the top class at the Nurburgring 24 Hours, featuring GT3 machinery from major manufacturers including Porsche, BMW, Mercedes-AMG, Audi, Ferrari and Lamborghini. Overall victory almost always comes from this category.

Key contenders include factory-supported entries from the likes of Manthey Racing, ROWE Racing, with Team Verstappen headlining Mercedes-AMG’s customer squads.

For the full entry list: Nürburgring 24 Hours 2026 entry list: Full teams, drivers and GT3 cars confirmed for Nordschleife epic

Key SP9 entries

ROWE Racing – BMW M4 GT3 EVO

Augusto Farfus / Raffaele Marciello / Jordan Pepper / Kelvin van der Linde

Augusto Farfus / Raffaele Marciello / Jordan Pepper / Kelvin van der Linde ROWE Racing – BMW M4 GT3 EVO

Dan Harper / Max Hesse / Sheldon van der Linde / Dries Vanthoor

Dan Harper / Max Hesse / Sheldon van der Linde / Dries Vanthoor Mercedes-AMG Team Verstappen Racing – Mercedes-AMG GT3

Max Verstappen / Lucas Auer / Jules Gounon / Daniel Juncadella

Max Verstappen / Lucas Auer / Jules Gounon / Daniel Juncadella Manthey Racing – Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)

Kevin Estre / Ayhancan Güven / Thomas Preining

Kevin Estre / Ayhancan Güven / Thomas Preining Schubert Motorsport – BMW M4 GT3 EVO

Marco Wittmann / Philipp Eng / Charles Weerts / Robin Frijns

Marco Wittmann / Philipp Eng / Charles Weerts / Robin Frijns Mercedes-AMG Team RAVENOL – Mercedes-AMG GT3

Maro Engel / Luca Stolz / Fabian Schiller / Maxime Martin

Maro Engel / Luca Stolz / Fabian Schiller / Maxime Martin Scherer Sport PHX – Audi R8 LMS GT3 evo II

Christopher Haase / Alexander Sims / Ben Green

Christopher Haase / Alexander Sims / Ben Green Falken Motorsports – Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)

Klaus Bachler / Tim Heinemann / Sven Müller / Morris Schuring

Klaus Bachler / Tim Heinemann / Sven Müller / Morris Schuring Walkenhorst Motorsport – Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3

Christian Krognes / Mattia Drudi / Nicki Thiim / Felipe Fernandez Laser

Christian Krognes / Mattia Drudi / Nicki Thiim / Felipe Fernandez Laser REALIZE KONDO RACING – Ferrari 296 GT3

David Perel / Dennis Marschall / Thierry Vermeulen / Thomas Neubauer

David Perel / Dennis Marschall / Thierry Vermeulen / Thomas Neubauer HRT Ford Racing – Ford Mustang GT3

Dennis Olsen / Christopher Mies / Frederic Vervisch / Arjun Maini

Dennis Olsen / Christopher Mies / Frederic Vervisch / Arjun Maini Doerr Motorsport – McLaren 720S GT3

Timo Glock / Timo Scheider / Ben Doerr / Marvin Kirchhöfer

Timo Glock / Timo Scheider / Ben Doerr / Marvin Kirchhöfer Konrad Motorsport – Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2

Patricija Stalidzane / Maximilian Paul / Christian Engelhart / Pavel Lefterov

Patricija Stalidzane / Maximilian Paul / Christian Engelhart / Pavel Lefterov KCMG – Mercedes-AMG GT3

Nirei Fukuzumi / Naoya Gamou / Jesse Krohn / David Pittard

Nirei Fukuzumi / Naoya Gamou / Jesse Krohn / David Pittard Lionspeed GP – Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)

Laurin Heinrich / Laurens Vanthoor / Ricardo Feller

Laurin Heinrich / Laurens Vanthoor / Ricardo Feller Dinamic GT – Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)

Bastian Buss / Michael Klitgaard Christensen / Joel Sturm / Loek Hartog

Bastian Buss / Michael Klitgaard Christensen / Joel Sturm / Loek Hartog Black Falcon LOSCH – Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)

Daan Arrow / Patrick Assenheimer / Tobias Müller / Dylan Pereira

Daan Arrow / Patrick Assenheimer / Tobias Müller / Dylan Pereira SR Motorsport by Schnitzelalm – Mercedes-AMG GT3

Kenneth Heyer / Jannes Fittje / Jay Mo Härtling / Philip Ellis

Kenneth Heyer / Jannes Fittje / Jay Mo Härtling / Philip Ellis HRT Ford Racing – Ford Mustang GT3 EVO

Frank Stippler / Fabio Scherer / David Schumacher / Arjun Maini

Frank Stippler / Fabio Scherer / David Schumacher / Arjun Maini ROWE Racing – BMW M4 GT3 EVO (entry 99)

Additional BMW Pro-Am entry

Want to know more? F1 vs GT3: How does GT3 compare with Formula 1?

SP10 (GT4 – Support Class Contenders)

SP10 features GT4 machinery from BMW, Porsche, Mercedes-AMG and Toyota, forming the backbone of the midfield battle.

Key entries include:

Riller & Schnauck (BMW M4 GT4 EVO)

W&S Motorsport (Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS CS)

PROsport Racing (Mercedes-AMG GT4)

Hofor Racing (BMW M4 GT4 EVO)

Teichmann Racing (Toyota GR Supra GT4 EVO2)

Doerr Motorsport (Aston Martin Vantage GT4)

Touring Car / Special Classes (TCR, AT, VT, BMW)

These classes provide the majority of the field and traffic variation across the Nordschleife.

Highlights include:

Hyundai Motorsport N (Elantra N TCR programme)

Subaru TECNICA INTERNATIONAL (WRX entry)

Max Kruse Racing (VW Golf GTI & Audi-based entries)

Toyota GAZOO Racing Rookie entries (GR Yaris programme)

Multiple BMW 330i and M240i endurance teams

Cupra Leon, Audi RS3 LMS, VW Scirocco and Dacia Logan entries

Cup 2 & Cup 3 (Porsche One-Make)

Porsche 911 GT3 Cup (992) machinery dominates this category, with multiple customer teams including:

Mühlner Motorsport

BLACK FALCON entries

Huber Motorsport

RPM Racing

Hofor Racing

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SPX (Special / Experimental Entries)

SPX features prototype and development-focused machinery including:

HWA Engineering Speed – HWA Evo R

Reiter Engineering – KTM X-Bow GTX

Manthey Team eFuel – Porsche 911 GT3 R (experimental programme)

Full Entry List

For the complete 2026 Nürburgring 24 Hours entry list across all classes, cars and drivers, visit the full entry list page.

Nordschleife circuit guide

The Nürburgring 24 Hours is run on the combined layout of the Nürburgring Nordschleife and the modern Grand Prix circuit, forming a lap of roughly 25.3 km.

It’s one of the most demanding endurance circuits in the world because it blends FIA-grade infrastructure with a semi-permanent road course that runs through dense forest, with (officially) 73 corners and around 300 metres of elevation change per lap.

In GT3 machinery, lap times typically sit in the low 8-minute range in dry conditions, but that figure is almost meaningless in the race because of traffic, weather, and incidents.

The Nordschleife section is the defining challenge.

It opens with flowing technical sections like Hatzenbach and quickly escalates into high-speed commitment zones such as Flugplatz and Schwedenkreuz, where cars crest blind compressions at full load.

From there, the circuit transitions into heavy braking and compression zones like Fuchsröhre and the tight technical sequence around Adenauer Forst, before reaching the iconic Karussell, where cars drop into a steep concrete banking that punishes both car and driver.

The final third of the lap is defined by extreme vertical load changes through Pflanzgarten and Schwalbenschwanz before exploding onto the Döttinger Höhe straight, where slipstreaming and fuel saving often matter as much as outright pace.

The GP circuit section is more controlled and is primarily used for starts, pit stops, and safety car management, but it still includes tight corners like the Mercedes Arena and the Ford Curve that frequently bunch up traffic.

Results and finishing classification

Final results and full classification will be published here once the race concludes