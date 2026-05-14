The Nürburgring 24 Hours uses one of the most complex qualifying formats in global motorsport, combining traditional timed sessions with a multi-stage Top Qualifying knockout process that ultimately determines the front of the grid.

Rather than a single session deciding pole position, teams must progress through multiple sessions across both the race weekend and earlier championship events.

How Nürburgring 24 Hours Qualifying works

Qualifying for the Nürburgring 24 Hours is split into three standard sessions: Qualifying 1, Qualifying 2, and Qualifying 3.

These sessions serve a dual purpose. They are used to set competitive lap times within each class, but they also determine eligibility and progression into the Top Qualifying system.

All drivers entered for a car must complete a minimum of two timed laps across Qualifying 1, 2 or 3. This requirement applies on a per-driver basis, meaning that if a driver is entered in two different cars, they must complete the minimum mileage in both entries.

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Nürburgring 24 Hours qualification rules and race eligibility

To be eligible for the race itself, every car must meet a minimum performance threshold during timed qualifying. A car must set a lap time within 120 per cent of the fastest time recorded in its respective class.

This rule ensures driver safety given the highly variable traffic conditions of the Nordschleife.

However, race control retains discretion to grant exceptions in special circumstances, but the 120 per cent benchmark remains the primary qualifying standard used to confirm race participation.

Which cars qualify for Top Qualifying

The front-running grid positions for the Nürburgring 24 Hours are determined through a separate system known as Top Qualifying.

This format is reserved primarily for the fastest and most advanced classes, including SP9 (GT3) machinery, SP-Pro, SP11, AT1 and selected SP-X entries.

Not all SP-X cars are eligible for Top Qualifying, with restrictions applied to lower-powered or near-series configurations.

In addition, some of the top-class cars are excluded from participating in Qualifying 3 under the standard qualifying structure.

How teams progress into Nürburgring 24 Hours Top Qualifying

Entry into Top Qualifying is not decided by a single qualifying result. Instead, it is a hybrid system that combines season-long performance, dedicated qualifying events, and on-event elimination.

Some Top Qualifying positions are allocated based on performance in the Nürburgring Langstrecken-Series.

There, results are assessed using a combination of qualifying sector times and race stint data, with theoretical lap times constructed from the fastest sectors.

Additional Top Qualifying places are awarded through the 24h Nürburgring Qualifiers, where both qualifying and race sessions are analysed using similar sector-based methodologies.

Fastest laps, as well as theoretical race pace, are used to determine allocation into the Top Qualifying stages.

The remaining grid positions are filled through the live qualifying process at the event itself, beginning with Top Q1.

Nürburgring 24 Hours Top Qualifying format: Top Q1, Top Q2 and Top Q3

Top Qualifying is structured as a progressive elimination system, much like F1’s qualifying system. All eligible Top Qualifying cars begin in Top Q1, where full-field participation is allowed.

From this session, only the fastest cars progress, with Top Q2 restricted to the 20 quickest entries from Top Q1.

Top Q2 then whittles the field down further, with a maximum of 12 cars progressing into Top Q3, which serves as the final shootout for the front of the grid.

Each stage is governed by rules surrounding mandatory full fuel loads, restrictions on refuelling, and driver usage.

These are in place to prevent strategic fuel or driver change games being played.

How Nürburgring 24 Hours Top Qualifying determines pole position

Top Q3 is the decisive phase of the qualifying system and sets the front rows of the Nürburgring 24 Hours grid.

Cars begin from a controlled grid formation before a warm-up lap procedure on the Nordschleife. Only after this process do drivers begin setting timed laps that determine their final positions.

The session is heavily regulated, with strict limits on warm-up lap duration, and pit lane time, among other requirements.

How the starting grid is set

The final starting grid for the Nürburgring 24 Hours is determined by a hierarchical combination of Top Qualifying results and earlier session performance.

Cars that reach Top Q3 occupy the front of the grid based on their performance in that session.

Remaining positions are then filled using results from Top Q2 and subsequently Top Q1, ensuring that progression through each stage of the system is reflected in the final grid order.

Why the qualifying system is unique

The Nürburgring 24 Hours qualifying format stands apart from most endurance races because it blends traditional timed qualifying with an elimination system and season-long performance evaluation.

The result is a qualifying format that rewards both outright speed and consistency across multiple events on the most demanding circuit in world motorsport.

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