The 2026 Nürburgring 24 Hours schedule runs from Thursday, May 14 through to the race start on Saturday, May 16.

Qualifying begins on Thursday, with the grid set on Friday before the Nurburgring 24 Hours begins at 3pm local time (2pm UK) on Saturday.

Nürburgring 24 Hours schedule

Thursday, May 14

Qualifying 1 – 13:15 (local) / 12:15 (UK)

Qualifying 2 – 20:00 (local) / 19:00 (UK)

Friday, May 15

Top Qualifying 1 – 10:15 (local) / 09:15 (UK)

Top Qualifying 2 – 11:05 (local) / 10:05 (UK)

Qualifying 3 – 12:00 (local) / 11:00 (UK)

Top Qualifying 3 – 13:35 (local) / 12:35 (UK)

Saturday, May 16

Warm-up – 10:00 (local) / 09:00 (UK)

Formation lap – 14:40 (local) / 13:40 (UK)

Race start – 15:00 (local) / 14:00 (UK)

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What time does the race start?

The 2026 Nürburgring 24 Hours begins at 3pm local time, 2pm in the UK, on Saturday, May 16. However, cars will pull away from the grid on the formation lap at 2:40pm local time.

What is the Nürburgring 24 Hours?

First held in 1970, the Nürburgring 24 Hours is a 24-hour endurance race held on the combined Nordschleife and GP-Strecke layout.

It features 150 cars across multiple classes, with professional and amateur drivers competing on the same track.

Drivers must hold a DMSB licence, also known as the ‘Ring licence’, to race in the Nurburgring 24 Hours.

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