Revealed: What other races can you watch during F1’s summer break?

Formula 1 may be taking a well-earned summer break, but you do not need to wait until the F1 2023 season resumption to get your racing fix.

The first half of the F1 2023 campaign belonged to Red Bull and Max Verstappen, Red Bull having hoovered up every sprint and grand prix win on offer, as rivals now look for some brief respite from the onslaught of excellence.

But, while the personnel of Formula 1 recharge their batteries, various other racing categories remain in the thick of the action in their respective seasons, meaning the lead-up to Formula 1’s next race weekend at Zandvoort from August 25-27 is far from quiet on the racing front.

Let us then bring you up to speed with the options out there, and how you can watch in the United Kingdom and United States.

IndyCar

Rounds 13 and 14 of the 2023 IndyCar season will unfold during this F1 summer break, with the first of those outings being the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix at the Nashville Street Circuit on August 6.

The action comes thick and fast, with the Gallagher Grand Prix then taking place on the following weekend, as IndyCar returns to The Brickyard to tackle the Road Course.

You can also see how the Indy NXT prospects get on as they share the Nashville and Indianapolis race weekends, where Williams Academy driver Jamie Chadwick will be in action.

How to watch in UK: Sky Sports F1

How to watch in US: NBC, USA, Peacock

PlanetF1.com recommends

Which drivers are paid the most? F1, IndyCar and NASCAR salaries revealed

F1 v IndyCar v NASCAR: How do pit-stops compare in each of the three racing series?

NASCAR

The NASCAR season ploughs on during this F1 summer shutdown, with three rounds of the 2023 Cup Series campaign to look forward to in that time.

First up on August 6 is the FireKeepers Casino 400 at the Michigan International Speedway, before NASCAR then visits The Brickyard on the following weekend to go racing around the Indianapolis Road Course. There 2009 World Champion Jenson Button will also be in action in his third outing of the season with Rick Ware Racing.

Ex-Toyota, Sauber and Caterham F1 driver Kamui Kobayashi meanwhile will make his NASCAR debut with 23XI Racing in Indianapolis.

Then it is onto a familiar destination of Formula 1’s past as NASCAR visits Watkins Glen for the Go Bowling at The Glen event on August 20.

How to watch in UK: Premier Sports

How to watch in US: USA (FireKeepers Casino 400 and Go Bowling at The Glen), NBC (Verizon 200 at the Brickyard)

MotoGP

Swapping four wheels for two, if you fancy getting stuck into some MotoGP action while Formula 1 is on hiatus, then you are in luck. There is even a home race on the cards for viewers in the UK.

That is because MotoGP will be heading to Silverstone for the British Grand Prix weekend, with sprint day on August 5 and main race day on August 6.

After a free weekend the series then heads to another well-known circuit in the world of Formula 1, that being Austria’s Red Bull Ring, with the racing action taking place on August 19 and 20.

How to watch in UK: TNT Sports

How to watch in US: NBC (British GP), CNBC (Austrian GP)

World Rally Championship

And if four-wheel racing or two-wheel action is not exactly grabbing your interest, then how about racing on a gravel track?

If you like the sound of that, then the World Rally Championship’s Rally Finland can be your go-to.

The event gets underway on August 3 and runs to August 6, with Estonia’s Ott Tänak heading into the event looking to make it back-to-back Rally Finland wins, having won three of the last four stagings.

How to watch in UK: TNT Sports, S4C, ITV4 (highlights)

How to watch in US: WRC+

Read next – Top 10 earliest season finishes: Where could Max Verstappen rank on all-time list?