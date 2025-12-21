In our look back over the F1 2025 season, our writers are now taking a look at the best races of the year.

It was a dramatic season in multiple ways, with form fluctuating over the course of the year. As for the best individual races, however, our writers are stating the case for their favourites.

An honourable mention for Mexico City, but Austria edges it

By Henry Valantine

Before explaining my reasoning for choosing the Austrian Grand Prix, I have to acknowledge I’ve been critical in the past for some of the racing (or lack thereof) that the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez has produced in the past.

At this year’s Mexico City Grand Prix, however, the chaos of the early laps and the storylines unfolding in the race put it right up there for me this season.

An honourable mention to the British Grand Prix, too, for the ‘great’ British weather playing its part in a crazy race that saw Nico Hulkenberg finally take a podium in dramatic fashion.

However, I’ve plumped for Austria this time around.

I’ll admit much of the entertainment was front-loaded to be early in this race, but it’s a combination of all the action that sends my vote towards the Red Bull Ring.

Oscar Piastri started the race with a daring move around the outside of Charles Leclerc, Max Verstappen was unceremoniously punted out of the action by an over-optimistic Kimi Antonelli, and Lewis Hamilton spent corner after corner wheel-to-wheel with George Russell, and that was just the first lap.

It was the on-track jousting between the two McLarens that was a sight to behold, and probably the best duel between them all season.

Piastri did all he could to pass Lando Norris, with the pair switching back and forth and Piastri putting every move possible on his teammate in the first stint, but it was Norris who was eventually able to hold onto his advantage.

Further down the field, Gabriel Bortoleto raced hard and earned his first points finish in Formula 1, Liam Lawson was a creditable P6 in a breakthrough after his demotion from Red Bull, and the sizeable gap the two McLarens held at the front was a sign of just how much the two of them were pushing.

The British GP, and not only because of Nico Hulkenberg…

By Jamie Woodhouse

Granted, it was mostly because of Nico Hulkenberg and that first podium at long last. But that was a key subplot in an all-round gripping race.

We had a damp track at the start, some early slick tyre gambles, Piastri on the attack against Verstappen, and then… Here came the rain, again.

Piastri’s controversial braking penalty and Verstappen’s spin further shuffled the pack and, suddenly, we had the likes of Lance Stroll and Hulkenberg looking at a podium.

From there we were left with a fascinating battle. Hulkenberg crucially cleared Stroll, as did Hamilton, who was on the hunt.

Were we going to witness Hulkenberg take to the F1 podium on his 239th start, or was Hamilton about to claim his first with Ferrari in front of his fans?

The odds appeared stacked against Hulkenberg in his Sauber versus Hamilton’s Ferrari, but, he had this one all under control, and undoubtedly had F1 fans around the world jumping for joy as he crossed the line third.

The driver with the most starts without a podium? Not anymore.

It was trademark Silverstone magic in the typical British summer rain. It was a race which had us glued to our screens throughout.

The 2025 British Grand Prix gets my vote for the best of F1 2025.

A different take on ‘best’ race

By Mat Coch

My view of what constitutes ‘the best’ race of the season is probably different to most. While a wheel-to-wheel battle is exciting to watch, that typically only last a few laps, or perhaps a few corners.

What I prefer is races that have an impact, and stir interest such that there is a halo effect.

The Dutch Grand Prix and Lando Norris’ retirement did that. The opening corner drama in Singapore did that. The Qatar fiasco did that.

In fact, the Qatar saga, and specifically the unwitting alternate strategy McLaren found itself on, for me created the greatest intrigue of the season.

Not only was there the there strategic element to the race, but also the championship implications, not to mention the impact on the dynamic within the McLaren garage.

As a race, there were better in terms of wheel-to-wheel action, but that’s not my measure of great. My measure is a race that makes me immediately look forward to the next one.

Against that measure, Qatar was the clear winner. It created intrigue and drama that ramped up not only that race, but added a fresh layer of interest for Abu Dhabi a week later.

Australia was brilliant and set the tone for the entire season

By Oliver Harden

The problem with the first race of the season is that it tends to be the first to recede into the memory. We here a lot about ‘recency bias’ (whatever that means…) these days.

But look back now and Australia, a fun race in the wet with some tough strategy choices, set the tone for all the main themes of 2025.

There was Lando Norris doing just enough to get over the line against Max Verstappen, working wonders in a reluctant Red Bull.

There was Oscar Piastri impressing all race long, only for one tiny mistake with big consequences to undo all his good work.

There was Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc struggling to get a tune out of the SF-25 as Ferrari’s ride-height weakness became apparent for the first time.

There was Andrea Kimi Antonelli making a mistake or two and then making up for it with a drive few could pull off to underline his enormous potential.

There was Nico Hulkenberg punching above his weight in the Sauber; George Russell there or thereabouts in the lead Mercedes.

And look! There was Liam Lawson in the wall, reminding us once again that nobody really stands a chance in that second Red Bull seat.

With the notable exception of Isack Hadjar’s tears, Melbourne was a microcosm of the entire season.

A season we will probably remember more fondly in time.

