With Max Verstappen having won each of the last two races, we have taken to our comments section and social media for the latest edition of the PlanetF1.com Postbox.

Is Max Verstappen a title contender? He has ‘nothing to lose’

Given that Max Verstappen has reeled in the (albeit still sizeable) gap to Oscar Piastri by 35 points in the last two races, we thought this might be a prescient question to ask, given there are still seven rounds (and three Sprints) to go this season.

Let’s take a look at what you had to say:

William Hoekstra: Well last year Max extended his lead in the final races in a clearly inferior car. This time it’s him chasing 2 team mates but Max’s car seems to get better. I wouldn’t count Max out at this point!

Ponty: It has been a bumpy, sometimes rocky ride from Toro Rosso to 2025, but hell, such a good driver to watch, and now he is taking talent to a new more mature calm level. No prancing around the cameras for Max, if the car doesn’t work here why? “Let’s try this then.” Lando and Oscar need to keep an eye on the mirrors, Max is only 44 points away from Lando, with 7 to race, just a thought.

Michael Straetemans: It’s going to be very hard but if he can put pressure [on] it will be interesting to see if the McLarens can handle the pressure.

Ben Issatt: Would be nice but I think Monza and Baku are outlier tracks, maybe Singapore might be good for Max again but get to the more normal circuits and McLaren should dominate again

Mark Rieth: Singapore will see McLaren get back to form, but Max could definitely get in the mix in the remaining races. I think the gap is a bit too much at this point though, unless McLaren continue to make silly mistakes.

Forhad Shojol: Mathematically yes realistically no

Kumba: Max has nothing to lose now. That’s when someone is the most dangerous and to be feared.

I still doubt Max will take the title. But he could pip Norris for P2.

Dray: Oh you can bet he will be there to capitalize on any mistake Piastri and Norris make. It’s not only his racing capabilities, it’s also his mental strength that make Verstappen a force to be reckoned with.

Delos: Red Bull have found the missing magic formula. Max is in this WDC – don’t write him off yet! The 5th is coming home!

Christian Horner parts ways with Red Bull, so what next?

Lawrence Latham: Not sure how in demand he will be given Red Bull’s improvement since the moment he walked out the door

John Pettit: Alpine destined would be my guess!

Bozo: We’ll see him at F1 races sooner or later, that’s a given.

@SerezhkaF1: Ferrari need him ASAP if they want to win.

Bartosz Sowa: Maybe he should buy shares in Racing Bulls or Alpine. Red Bull itself was in malaise and needed changes.

@freddygonzee: He will be in charge of Haas or Alpine in a year

McLaren needs to be careful after Piastri’s off-weekend

OWG77: A bit of a pattern developing with OP – he needs to build into the weekend steadily. When he sat out FP1 in Monza, he remained a step behind Lando thereafter and now this weekend his FP1 was compromised with a ‘power unit issue and his weekend went off the rails. Will be interesting to watch going forward.

As for Max ascendancy – it really helps OP this year (to a point) – If Max is winning races it will limit Lando’s chances of taking big chunks out of OP’s lead. Of course, if Max wins the next 7x races that might be a bit of a problem!

Bob Fernley: Well thats one race binned, Piastri needs to bin 2 more with Max winning. Then we’ve got a very interesting last 5 races. Everyone knows if RB figure out their car, having done it before, he can do a 7 race winning streak. Its going to be a real humdinger this one. An encore of 2007. Norris also is falling away like Alonso in 2007.

#44 Facts: 5th bad pitstop for Norris in 7 races. How much times are the pit crew bottling up his pitstop in the remaining races. Could have been P5..

Pherocks: Will be a long shot for Max to win his 5th.

But dear lord 1 or more weekend from Mclaren like this and he might be up there to fight for it again.

RingoKid: Oz needs to put this Pisastrous race in the rear view and buckle up or he’s gonna get Verstappened!

Mr Man: Oscar has been excellent up til recent…..imo, the best driver overall, so far. He’s had a bad weekend in Baku. It happens- but he needs to regroup quickly. This is his championship to lose.

Lots of love for Carlos Sainz after his first Williams podium

Bobby Laverack: Hero of the day, Carlos Sainz in the Williams! That’s got to be a 10 in the ratings! 👌🏽

Fashion & Research: Never thought Sainz would get a podium before Hamilton but here we are 😁

marcx666: Honestly, Carlos getting a podium in the Williams was almost as cathartic as Hulk finally getting his.

Speed Demon: Well done Carlos. Good to see you turn your luck around! Quality drive.

e e: Finally he could put together an entire GP and show his speed reflected in the result. Let’s see if he can continue this good result. Singapore is a GP that he likes, but I don’t know if the Williams likes it as well.

