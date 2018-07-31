Pit Chat: Robin Raikkonen steals the show
Some more radio gold from Fernando Alonso, Sebastian Vettel at least catches something on race day, but Robin Raikkonen steals the show in Hungary.
But first…
Don’t cry for me
We had only reached media day on Thursday, but race week was already getting a little bit too emotional for some as fans gathered for a chance to meet their heroes.
If you don’t say “aww” at the next two images then you have a heart made of ice.
Bless them.
Wolff v Horner
There were lots of the usual questions in the Drivers’ Press Conference in Hungary, but one question that really made us take notice was regarding a potential race between the team principals. Yes please.
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff was then asked if he would be interested, and saw it as a perfect opportunity to land a pretty neat jab on Red Bull’s Christian Horner. Why wouldn’t you?
Wolff: “I am more ambitious than talented, but against Christian that might still be enough.”
Wolff’s confidence continued throughout the weekend, and it looks like we’re on…
WATCH: The challenge has been set. Both have accepted the terms. Toto v Christian. @MercedesAMGF1 v @redbullracing – bring it on! 😂 #SkyF1 #F1 #HungarianGP pic.twitter.com/0BjZ96gbhE
— Sky Sports F1 🏎 (@SkySportsF1) July 28, 2018
Red Bull also started on the mind games with some cheeky advertising under their unsuspecting rivals. Mercedes will have to pay more attention on race day.
Cheeky spot to leave the pit reference sign @RedBullRacing 😂
LIVE NOW on Sky Sports F1
📺 Sky Go: https://t.co/fxH131oxfk
🗒️ Blog: https://t.co/SzGssXnjAZ #SkyF1 #F1 #HungarianGP pic.twitter.com/N4PudgQt2t
— Sky Sports F1 🏎 (@SkySportsF1) July 27, 2018
Flashback
Let’s take a little trip down memory lane, shall we? You may remember a quite wonderful exchange between Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg after the 2017 race. We need very little excuse to watch it one more time.
So what did Hulkenberg have in his cockpit for this year’s race?
Brilliant.
Radio gold
Also getting a pretty good laugh out of us was two golden pieces of radio from none other than Fernando Alonso.
Exhibit A:
"Inters or wets," Fernando? 🎧
Or how about that rocket ship? 😉 🚀
(wait for it…)#HungarianGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/cdlhnN2upk
— Formula 1 (@F1) July 28, 2018
Exhibit B:
Team radio during qualifying: “So, we have seen someone do a 28.7 in the last sector, there is a possibility here…”
Alonso: “Yes, and nine seconds worse in the second sector, I saw the TV as well.”
Alonso said he is getting annoyed with FOM broadcasting his messages. Tip: stop being so damn entertaining then.
Kimi Corner
Time to head to our personal favourite section: Kimi Corner.
A strong start…
Peak Kimi, when asked if Ferrari can repeat front row lock-out of 2017: "Last year was last year and this year it’s today and tomorrow, so
who knows?" #F1 #HungarianGP
— Chris Medland (@ChrisMedlandF1) July 27, 2018
Ok, I go now…
Kimi things: "Well, that's all folks…" 😂😂😂😂 #F1 #HungarianGP pic.twitter.com/hZNVmGZ0us
— F1Writers™ (@f1writers) July 28, 2018
And a classic Kimi interview…
WATCH: Standard Kimi Raikkonen interview – a man of few words!@NataliePinkham
LIVE NOW on Sky Sports F1
📺 Sky Go: https://t.co/fxH1316WnM
🗒️ Blog: https://t.co/SzGssX5IJr #SkyF1 #F1 #HungarianGP pic.twitter.com/A3akJMJoQV
— Sky Sports F1 🏎 (@SkySportsF1) July 29, 2018
But the biggest delight of all was Robin Raikkonen coming along for the race weekend.
Like father…
Like son…
Robin Raikkonen + Ice cream = Dad's seal of approval 👍#HungarianGP 🇭🇺 #F1 pic.twitter.com/BXEINtzNmS
— Formula 1 (@F1) July 28, 2018
And he has already mastered the podium celebration…
"Dad, you need to rehydrate!" pic.twitter.com/CmRP6MDBpX
— Ky (@FiftyBuckss) July 29, 2018
Sebastian Vettel also looked like a proud son, catching a fly in the post-race press conference and showing off his good work to Lewis Hamilton.
🎥 | Sebastian Vettel catching a fly during the post race press conference, and then proudly showing it off to Lewis Hamilton 😂😄 #HungarianGP 🇭🇺 #Seb5 pic.twitter.com/3pTcsr5Tk2
— Sebastian Vettel #5 (@sebvettelnews) July 29, 2018
Is it summer yet?
It has been a tough old slog for Daniel Ricciardo since winning in Monaco. Do you get the sense he is ready for a break?
🔊 Get the speakers on! 🔊 @danielricciardo 🎤serenades @tedkravitz (twice) during his interview 😂😂🎤
#SkyF1 #F1 #HungarianGP pic.twitter.com/hUFQNtUV6s
— Sky Sports F1 🏎 (@SkySportsF1) July 26, 2018
What about now?
But he did get some, erm, energy from…somewhere…during the race to go from P12 to P4.
LMFAOOOO WHAT @DANIELRICCIARDO pic.twitter.com/QBXPPQzfV1
— Liam🐯 (@hcafcLiam) July 29, 2018
And he lost some extra weight from the car, too.
There was one resounding victory for Ricciardo, however, as he went head-to-head with Max Verstappen in an axe-throwing contest. Look how mad Max gets…
All in the technique, Max.
Swear jar
Of course, the axe-throwing was not the only time Verstappen’s frustrations shone through. The bleep machine got a pretty good work-out after his early DNF in Hungary.
Thankfully the uncensored version started doing the rounds. Here it is in all its glory…
It's okay @Max33Verstappen, we got the radio without the beeps 😉#F1 #HungarianGP pic.twitter.com/4qauFFVW9s
— Brock (@BrockDoesStuff) July 29, 2018
Whilst we are on the subject of F-bombs, probably not a good idea to do a live link in a beer tent with drunk Dutch and Finnish fans…
Any other business
Bottas’ face scan doesn’t quite come out as expected on the new F1 2018 game due out later this month. Chilling.
Marcus Ericsson revealed a very interesting piece of information after the race. He must be absolutely gasping…
I didn’t know that. No wonder you’re so thirsty on Sundays. Enjoy the break!! https://t.co/HonkQOSyXq
— Will Buxton (@wbuxtonofficial) July 29, 2018
And Bottas saw the funny side in the whole ‘wingman’ comments with a cheeky post on Instagram…
Last word
We have to go back to Robin Raikkonen. What a show stealer…and he now has more podiums than Nico Hulkenberg.
Enjoy the summer break!
