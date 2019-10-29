Pit Chat: Sebastian Vettel, man of the people

Mark Scott
Sebastian Vettel saved the best until very last at the Mexican Grand Prix, while Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo take turns to interview themselves.

Here are our best bits from the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez…

We apologise for starting with Rich Energy but when they continue to show themselves up it is hard not to resist to include them.

In the build-up to the Mexican Grand Prix, the ex-Haas title sponsors wanted to show the break-up is going well and they are busy. Very busy.

It didn’t take long for the Formula 1 fan detectives to shatter the illusion a little bit.

Checo, Checo, Checo!

Anyway, enough about them. Let’s get onto the good guys and we’ll begin with the home favourite Sergio Perez. Best of the rest in your home race? Not too shabby at all.

Also not too shabby was this lovely finish prior to the on-track action getting started. Assist by legendary Rafael Marquez, no less.

And when Sergio does eventually call it a day in Formula 1, a celebrity Uber service seems like it would go down well.

Sebastian Vettel appreciation corner

But, for all of Perez’s plaudits for finishing best of the rest, there was only one driver who was the undoubted star of the weekend: Sebastian Vettel.

And that was just for his post-race actions alone.

Firstly, he had absolutely zero time for Mexican Stig on the podium.

Then his description of how Hamilton managed to stick to a one-stop after pitting early was magical…just not as magical as Hamilton’s hands.

And follow a long, hard afternoon of racing, he went and got the beers in.

And the respect between himself and Hamilton was clear for all to see again, with Hamilton just making sure Seb doesn’t have any plans to retire just yet.

Aww.

Any other business

Another great paddock moment came courtesy of those two rascals Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen. Who’s going to tell D-Ric that Max didn’t get his lap time deleted?

Meanwhile, there was a nasty bug going around the paddock in Mexico with many team members and also some drivers not feeling particularly great.

You can always trust in Mr Cuddly himself, Dr Helmut Marko, to be sympathetic in these situations.

And three years having to play second fiddle to Lewis Hamilton have clearly taken their toll on poor Valtteri.

Last word

We will finish with Seb and two lovely little answers to questions in the FIA press conferences over the weekend.

Q: Should Verstappen be penalised?

Vettel: I’m not the police, so don’t ask me!

And…

