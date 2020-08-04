Pit Chat: From Silverstone to McDonald’s

Mark Scott
The swear jar was overflowing at Silverstone, whilst our love for Lando Norris continues to go from strength to strength.

Time to take a look back over the stand-out images, clips and social media posts from the British Grand Prix weekend…

Parental advisory explicit content

We can’t but feel the Sky F1 team need to raise their barometer for when and when not to apologise for potentially offensive language.

Especially when you consider we had…Max Verstappen calling Romain Grosjean a f*cking blind motherf*cker.

Kimi Raikkonen absolutely losing his sh*t with the pit wall for their decision to call him in.

…And Kimi Raikkonen absolutely losing his sh*t with Esteban Ocon.

Even the F2 lot were at it…is this one of the best radio messages of all time?

I’m loving it

But, thankfully to counteract those sweary b*stards is the pure and innocent world of Lando Norris.

We start welling up every time we see the lid he chose from his British Grand Prix competition.

And just picture yourself. You’re a Formula 1 driver and just finished a pulsating P5 at the British Grand Prix…what do you do next?

Well, if you’re Lando, you head to McDonald’s for some chicken nuggets.

We are not worthy to be in the presence of such greatness. Imagine cutting off an interview with him…

Any other business

In other news, Racing Point clearly didn’t transfer all of their contacts over from their old phone. Could have really come in handy when suddenly needing a second driver…

The guilt we had laughing at this clip from the ever savage Giedo van der Garde makes us feel like we owe poor Nico Hulkenberg a very sincere apology.

We’re staying well away from Daniil Kvyat though…

And Charles Leclerc for that matter. A face mask of his face just gives us the heebie jeebies.

Last word

Admittedly, we struggled to find the words to describe those last few laps of the British Grand Prix. Praise for the official Twitter accounts of Mercedes and Formula 1 to help us encapsulate those dramatic moments.

Couldn’t have said it better ourselves!

Next stop…oh yeah, Silverstone.

