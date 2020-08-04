Pit Chat: From Silverstone to McDonald’s

The swear jar was overflowing at Silverstone, whilst our love for Lando Norris continues to go from strength to strength.

Time to take a look back over the stand-out images, clips and social media posts from the British Grand Prix weekend…

Parental advisory explicit content

We can’t but feel the Sky F1 team need to raise their barometer for when and when not to apologise for potentially offensive language.

Sky Sports F1 apologised for Nico Hulkenberg saying "ass cheek" if you were wondering how painfully British we still are. #BritishGP🇬🇧 #F1 — Planet F1 (@Planet_F1) July 31, 2020

Especially when you consider we had…Max Verstappen calling Romain Grosjean a f*cking blind motherf*cker.

Kimi Raikkonen absolutely losing his sh*t with the pit wall for their decision to call him in.

…And Kimi Raikkonen absolutely losing his sh*t with Esteban Ocon.

Even the F2 lot were at it…is this one of the best radio messages of all time?

I’m loving it

But, thankfully to counteract those sweary b*stards is the pure and innocent world of Lando Norris.

We start welling up every time we see the lid he chose from his British Grand Prix competition.

My helmet design for this weekend! THANK YOU EVA! Eva’s 6 and she created this for my design competition and it just reminded me a lot of when I was younger scribbling away coming up with some cool things, it’s just super original. Thanks for taking your time design it Eva ✊ pic.twitter.com/YAZoeJ1nqR — Lando Norris (@LandoNorris) July 30, 2020

And just picture yourself. You’re a Formula 1 driver and just finished a pulsating P5 at the British Grand Prix…what do you do next?

Well, if you’re Lando, you head to McDonald’s for some chicken nuggets.

Finishes P5 at the British Grand Prix…heads off to McDonald's. We love you, Lando ❤️ #F1pic.twitter.com/uOozDduwmQ — Planet F1 (@Planet_F1) August 3, 2020

We are not worthy to be in the presence of such greatness. Imagine cutting off an interview with him…

Lando: "You guys are amazing! Oh, you're cutting me off?!" 😆 pic.twitter.com/9kW4Lbg9pH — Ky (@FiftyBucksss) August 1, 2020

Any other business

In other news, Racing Point clearly didn’t transfer all of their contacts over from their old phone. Could have really come in handy when suddenly needing a second driver…

New phone, who dis? https://t.co/zIZDQjo0df — BWT Racing Point F1 Team (@RacingPointF1) July 31, 2020

The guilt we had laughing at this clip from the ever savage Giedo van der Garde makes us feel like we owe poor Nico Hulkenberg a very sincere apology.

Sorry mate. pic.twitter.com/yG9CNFKGyc — Giedo van der Garde (@GvanderGarde) August 2, 2020

We’re staying well away from Daniil Kvyat though…

Probably best to keep your distance from an angry Russian…#BritishGP🇬🇧 #F1 pic.twitter.com/9lek61hcoc — Planet F1 (@Planet_F1) August 2, 2020

And Charles Leclerc for that matter. A face mask of his face just gives us the heebie jeebies.

Last word

Admittedly, we struggled to find the words to describe those last few laps of the British Grand Prix. Praise for the official Twitter accounts of Mercedes and Formula 1 to help us encapsulate those dramatic moments.

HQYACQUACYQGABAHWVAKDBXKCOEHAPZHXNCYWKAJJZ — Mercedes-AMG F1 (@MercedesAMGF1) August 2, 2020

Couldn’t have said it better ourselves!

Next stop…oh yeah, Silverstone.

