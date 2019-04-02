Pit Chat: What not to ask Mick Schumacher…

A reporter goes a big step too far with Mick Schumacher, but there was still plenty to enjoy from Bahrain. It was finger-lickin’ good in fact…

But first…

It started with a tweet

The build-up to the Bahrain Grand Prix weekend started on a sassy note with two former drivers feeling the need to bite back on social media.

Fernando Alonso took issue with the official Formula 1 account…

We won’t tell Fernando that he never scored as high as an 80% share of the points during his time with Ferrari

But Alonso’s tweet would be overshadowed by the unlikely figure of Marcus Ericsson. How about this for a comeback?

Boom. Mic drop.

Whilst on the subject of Twitter, Ferrari are slowly but surely getting the hang of engaging with other teams on there…

But they are still some way off, even Red Bull Spy can do better tweets for the Scuderia…

The intro round

Strong content was also provided by those who still haven’t got messing around with the Formula 1 intro out of their system.

Strictly Come Formula 1 anyone?

Or how about a Friends mash-up?

But the only one that absolutely should be making it onto TV is Sky’s intro with Fleetwood Mac’s ‘The Chain’ making a return. It’s ridiculous how well it goes together.

Kimi corner

It doesn’t quite go as well together as Pit Chat does with Kimi corner. Another weekend where the great man did not disappoint.

And this is just absolutely textbook…

And talk about like father, like son. The uninterested look has been passed down superbly.

When Charles Leclerc clinched pole position in Bahrain, this tweet caused a stir…

Kimi who?

That’s Kimi who. As good as Leclerc is, it is certainly not coming at the expense of Kimi being rubbish. Raikkonen’s overall record in Formula 1 speaks for itself.

Good guy Lewis

While Leclerc does deserve most of the plaudits, some credit must go to Lewis Hamilton for the way he reacted to what was an incredibly fortunate win.

And this too was a lovely touch…

A lack of class

But not everybody behaved with class, dignity and respect in Bahrain…

Mick Schumacher was absolutely hounded by the press ahead of the F2 season opener and whilst most acted professionally, someone massively crossed the line…

That translates to: “Press point written with Mick Schumacher in the Paddock F2, never seen so many people. A reporter dared to ask a question about the relations of the Schumacher/Verstappen families at the time, and asked who was the best skier! What a lack of tact..!”

That is absolutely reprehensible behaviour.

Any other business

Let’s lighten the mood again, shall we? It’s good to see there is still a sense of humour at Williams despite their current plight.

While Carlos Sainz looks a bit jealous that Lando Norris has stolen his best mate…

But not all drivers are getting on, are they Daniil and Antonio?

Cringe moment of the weekend came courtesy of Martin Brundle, who got Guy Ritchie mixed up with some guy who looks like Ritchie.

But he took it in good spirit at least…

Also on very good comedic form was Nico Hulkenberg, who still has the clash with Kevin Magnussen at the 2017 Hungarian Grand Prix very much in mind…

And the Hulk also tells Netflix where to go when they get a little bit too close with the microphone.

And finally, F2’s Sean Gelael has emerged as the driver with the best helmet. It’s not even up for debate.

The perks of the job when your father is the sole franchise holder of KFC Indonesia….

Last word

More of a last look at Sebastian Vettel’s costly spin in Bahrain. We shouldn’t laugh…but come on!

Until China…

