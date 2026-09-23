Where the F1 2026 season will end: in Imola or Abu Dhabi? PlanetF1.com’s brand new podcast, The Final Sector, dissects everything we know.

Sharing the latest intel directly from the paddock, Mat Coch and Thomas Maher look ahead to the end of the current campaign, the 2027 calendar, the meteoric rise of Kimi Antonelli, and much much more.

Will the F1 2027 season end in Imola?

With a new episode released every Wednesday, join Mat and Thomas and go beyond the headlines each with The Final Sector.

In Episode 1 they discuss the incredible rise of Kimi Antonelli, and consider just how he stacks up in comparison to the likes of Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel.

Following the release of the F1 2027 calendar, Mat and Thomas explain what it really means, and why it has been announced when there’s uncertainty surrounding the end of the 2026 campaign.

Recorded before Thomas jetted to Baku for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, the pair round out the episode by previewing the event.

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