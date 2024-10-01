An unusual autumn break gives us time to sit back and discuss some of the wider topics of F1 from driver contracts to the future of the sport.

The hustle and bustle of a race week can make it easy to forget some of the topics surrounding the F1 world so we are opening the floor for you to ask us.

Ask your questions to the PlanetF1.com writers

Have you got a question you want answered? Maybe you want to know how Red Bull will cope with the latest staff loss? Why Stake are just so bad? Or maybe where we would want to race next?

Submit your questions using the comments below and our writers will answer them and if there is a particular writer you want to ask, feel free to include their name and we will pass it on.

Submissions will be open for exactly a week so you have until 5pm BST on October 8th to submit them and our answers will come at the start of the US GP race week.

So get commenting!