Torquing Point is back with another episode, as our PlanetF1 writers take a look at all things Melbourne after the Australian Grand Prix.

Henry Valantine is joined by friend of the website and Torquing Point founder Finley Crebolder to go through the weekend’s action in detail, after a dominant performance by Charles Leclerc at Ferrari.

Jon Wilde also joins and discusses the highs and lows of his post-race driver ratings, which always cause a stir on the PlanetF1 comments section – with special praise reserved for a couple of drivers who may well have gone under the radar in Melbourne, while the opposite can be said of a couple of others who had weekends to forget.

Having compiled his conclusions from the weekend, Oliver Harden speaks about how he feels Lewis Hamilton may be showing signs of frustration at Mercedes, and addresses how George Russell has performed with the team – alongside emphasising how Sebastian Vettel may have even added to the problems at Aston Martin, rather than solving them.

Finley rounds off by discussing his F1 Firsts, detailing how he got himself into Formula 1 and he looks ahead to what will hopefully be his first race in person later in the year – which would be a very, very good one indeed.

You can watch the full episode below, and it’s also available to listen to on all good podcast providers.