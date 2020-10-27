Torquing Point: The 2020 Portuguese Grand Prix

Portimao’s first Formula 1 race was a good one, and it threw up plenty of talking points for the latest episode of Torquing Point.

The biggest of them is, once again, Lewis Hamilton. The Mercedes driver is now officially the most prolific race winner in the history of the sport, and victory number 92 was one of his best yet. With a dominant car for at least another year and no signs of slowing down, just how many victories will he have to his name when he eventually retires?

For the first time this season, Finley and Michelle then discuss what was, in many ways, a good weekend for Ferrari, as Charles Leclerc started and finished P4 and looked strong all weekend. Is this the start of a resurgence for the Italian team?

Perhaps. But not on both sides of the garage, as Sebastian Vettel was again nowhere near his team-mate. Whether the reason for this is preferential treatment, different cars or Leclerc simply being that much better is up for debate, but regardless, it doesn’t reflect well on Vettel or his team.

The German wasn’t the worst performing team-mate at the Portuguese Grand Prix though – that title goes to Alex Albon, who had yet another poor race. To make matters worse for him, two potential rivals for his seat, Pierre Gasly and Sergio Perez, were excellent. That being said, neither of them is the favourite to replace the Thai driver should he be dropped.

Nico Hulkenberg looks set to do so if Red Bull decide a change is necessary, but what are the chances of it happening? And if it does, will that be the end of Albon’s time in F1? Oh, and what on earth did Gasly do to not even be considered? Helmut Marko is likely the only man that has the answer to that, but PF1 give their best guesses…

