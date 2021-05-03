Torquing Point: The 2021 Portuguese Grand Prix

It may have turned out to be a bit of a dull affair, but the Portuguese Grand Prix still threw up a number of conversation topics.

As has been the case all season, the biggest of them came at the front of the grid, with Lewis Hamilton prevailing in a battle with Valtteri Bottas and Max Verstappen to take victory.

Finley and Michelle start off by looking at that battle, discussing whether Mercedes had a quicker car than Red Bull and worrying that, even though it’s just an eight-point gap, Hamilton may start to run away with the title, especially if Verstappen keeps exceeding those pesky track limits.

On the bright side for Red Bull, Sergio Perez is starting to look more and more comfortable in his car and wasn’t too far off Bottas by the end of running on race-day. Both look set to be number two driver this year, but once he has a few more races under his belt, will Checo be a better one than the Finn?

His race was hindered early on by Lando Norris, and for the third time in three races, the McLaren man was one of the most impressive drivers on the grid. The PF1 team pay tribute to him as well as Fernando Alonso who, after a poor qualifying, looked back to his best on Sunday. With his team, Alpine, looking better, the midfield battle is really heating up.

Another man to impress was the son of Alonso’s old rival. He may have only finished in P17, but it was an excellent race for Mick Schumacher as he got the better of Nicholas Latifi with a lovely move and was lightyears ahead of his team-mate, Nikita Mazepin. Things are looking good for the German.

Head over to your provider of choice to listen to the latest episode or simply press play below.

Follow us on Twitter @Planet_F1, like our Facebook page and join us on Instagram!