Predicting every F1 driver’s next move: What next for Charles Leclerc after Ferrari?

As the Formula 1 team rests during the summer break, we’re looking into our crystal ball to try and predict where each driver will go next.

For clarity, for the drivers whose next move is already confirmed, we will predict the one after that but other than that it is pretty straightforward. Today we will be predicting half of the drivers with the other 10 to come tomorrow.

Predicting F1 every driver’s next move

Alpine

Pierre Gasly

Pierre Gasly is tied down to Alpine until the end of 2026 which would make him 30 by his contract end so plenty of years still to give.

Personally, I can see Gasly staying at Alpine for a long time considering there is not a load of options elsewhere for him. For that reason then I think his next move will be towards the end of his career to a team further down the order.

But where could that be? Audi could be an option as could Williams but I reckon he may follow the route of his current team-mate and end up at Haas.

Prediction: Haas

Esteban Ocon

Haas seems like the last chance saloon for Esteban Ocon who has been in the sport for eight years but never really been a consideration for a top seat.

Driving for Enstone was likely going to be the best he was going to get but with that relationship almost over, it is hard to see where he goes next after Haas.

Moving to another team seems unlikely so a swap to another series may be on the cards.

Precision: Move to another series

Aston Martin

Lance Stroll

Let’s be honest, it seems unlikely any other team will take Lance Stroll on so his F1 career is very much a case of how long he stays at Aston Martin.

Despite his disdain for media events, Stroll does appear to still enjoy racing and has a new deal until the end of 2026 but does Lawrence Stroll eventually admit that a world title push is not possible with his son in the team?

That is a question for the Stroll dinner table but for now it seems Lance will be here for a while yet.

After that, he seems unlikely to move to a different series and will instead likely go off and enjoy the billionaire lifestyle

Prediction: Retirement

Fernando Alonso

This is it surely? Fernando Alonso’s latest Aston Martin deal will see him turn 45 by the end of it and in the modern era of F1, that may as well be 145.

Alonso is not the oldest ever F1 driver – that title goes to the 55-year-old Louis Chiron – but has so far shown age is just a number.

How long does that last in the uber physical world of F1 in the 21st century? If Aston has a title contender car, he may get the extra motivation to continue. If not, it seems like the end to a successful F1 career.

Prediction: Retirement

Ferrari

Charles Leclerc

This seems an easier one to predict than most as Charles Leclerc is utterly devoted to Ferrari.

His signing of a new deal earlier this year signalled that and it is hard to see him leave for any other team in his career.

That then makes me believe it will be retirement after his Ferrari days are over but I am also not ruling out a move to a Ferrari-powered team towards the tail end of his career. From 2026 onwards that will currently just be Haas but it is hard to see Leclerc return to the team he was once a development driver for.

Prediction: Retirement (or an outside bet of a move to a Ferrari-powered team)

Carlos Sainz

Audi may not have got their man this time but I would back them to do so next time round.

Carlos Sainz, now 29, decided that Williams were more likely to bring him success but Audi will be on the grid in a few years time and if they hit the ground running, they could become a much more interesting prospect for a driver.

Sainz’s deal with Williams was deliberately described as for “2026 and beyond” so by the time it ends, Audi may finally get their man.

Prediction: Audi

Haas

Nico Hulkenberg

Having been out of the sport for a few years, Nico Hulkenberg now has his future secured with an upcoming deal at Sauber/Audi.

Becoming one of the first drivers for Audi is a fine way to end the German’s career and with his contract ending beyond 2026, he will be over the age of 40 so it looks like an extended stay with the team or retirement.

Prediction: Retirement

Kevin Magnussen

There can be an F1 or nothing attitude from drivers but Kevin Magnussen’s brief stint out of the sport has shown him there is life beyond F1.

Even before it was confirmed he was leaving Haas, he spoke of how drivers in IndyCar at the 24 Hours of Le Mans looked like they were having a lot of fun so it seems likely his racing future lies elsewhere.

Maybe a move to IndyCar is what is up next for K-Mag.

Prediction: Move to a different series

Stake F1

Zhou Guanyu

Time is running out for Zhou Guanyu to secure his immediate F1 future with just four seats left to be filled and better candidates out there.

Sure he has not had the car to show his best but he has been roundly beaten by a 34-year-old Valtteri Bottas.

Zhou comes with significant backing which makes him an option for some but it appears the likes of Sauber and Alpine will look elsewhere.

For that reason, I can see him either moving to a different series or taking a year out and hoping he has better options in 12 month’s time.

Prediction: Move to another series or a return to F1 after a year’s break

Valtteri Bottas

Is there to be one last hoorah or is this it for Valtteri Bottas’ career?

A move to Williams looked a certainty just a few months ago but Saniz’s availability has changed the chessboard.

Bottas then largely faces the choice of getting the nod to stay at Sauber or retirement. With the Swiss team running out of options, I reckon Bottas gets an extra year before retirement in 2026.

Prediction: Retirement

