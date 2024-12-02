A penalty-filled race was won by the drivers who kept their noses clean as Max Verstappen took victory in Qatar.

With the likes of George Russell and Lando Norris picking up penalties, a once boring race became exciting and produced some unusual results.

Driver ratings for the Qatar Grand Prix

Max Verstappen – 9

Chaos all around but the coolest head belonged to the man out front.

The FIA penalty only served to fire Max Verstappen up and once he got ahead, there was nothing that could stop him.

Verstappen had to tussle with Norris at stages but there was no question of him overstepping the mark this time and had it not been for the numerous safety cars, Verstappen would have disappeared off into the distance.

As it turned out, the opposition were kept close to him but while it seemed everyone was picking up a penalty, Verstappen avoided one and won the race with ease.

Charles Leclerc – 8

Sometimes you do not have to be the best but instead just keep it clean and that proved to be the case for Charles Leclerc in Qatar.

Ferrari knew they would be a step behind McLaren this weekend but damage limitation turned into much more following Norris’ penalty and Piastri’s unfortunately timed pit stop. With a door open, it was Leclerc who passed through and secured P2, bringing him to eight points off Norris in the Drivers’ standings.

Oscar Piastri – 7.5

An ill-timed pit stop cost Piastri a certain P2 but another podium nonetheless.

When Norris was ahead, Piastri struggled to keep up with him but the Australian ultimately proved the more beneficial driver to McLaren this weekend.

George Russell – 6.5

Lost pole off the start and then cost himself in a safety car infringement as he slipped down the order.

Pierre Gasly – 8

When he failed to reach Q3, Pierre Gasly may have thought his run of form was over but a great race saw him rise to his second-best result of the season.

The 10 points move him to within one of Hulkenberg in the standings and a chance to break into the top 10.

Carlos Sainz – 7

Once again the unfortunate victim of track issues as shards of a wing mirror got caught under his car and caused damage. After the pit, it was a case of damage limitation and Sainz managed to soldier home to seventh.

Fernando Alonso – 8

The Aston is still not a quick car, especially on the straights, but Alonso managed to drag it into points contention, mainly through his qualifying performances.

The race was about keeping as many cars behind him as possible and aside from Gasly who is in a purple patch of form, Alonso was the best of the rest.

Zhou Guanyu – 8.5

Points for Zhou at the very circuit where he last finished in the top 10. Of course there was a bit of luck with penalties and retirements but Zhou’s result was no fluke.

He would have been delighted to see Magnussen and Albon fighting in his rear view mirror, allowing him to build up a gap but he did everything right to get himself eighth in the order.

Kevin Magnussen – 7.5

Kevin Magnussen is enjoying his final races in F1 isn’t he? A long battle with Albon was won eventually by the Haas driver and he celebrated over the team radio.

While his team-mate retired, Magnussen picked up points for the second time in the last three races.

Lando Norris – 5.5

Regardless of how harsh you think the stop-go penalty was, it was a rookie error from Norris all the same.

Failing to slow under a yellow flag was always going to be met with a punishment and it ruined what was otherwise a great race for the McLaren driver.

Valtteri Bottas – 6.5

So close and yet so far for Valtteri Bottas as he very nearly broke his scoring drought. Had it not been for a quicker Norris behind, Bottas would have stayed in the top 10 but a small positive is that Sauber have finally found some pace, it would seem.

Lewis Hamilton – 4

Considering 14 drivers on the grid would kill to be in Hamilton’s car, Sunday’s performance was frankly pathetic.

Yes, he may be in a bad moment but asking to retire is never a good look and yes, he may be looking ahead to the end of the season but he is showing no respect to the team that brought him six World Championships.

Yuki Tsunoda – 6.5

Relatively quiet race for Yuki Tsunoda and when penalties were being handed out all around him, he managed to keep his nose clean.

VCARB though looked off the pace this weekend and the only driver Tusnoda beat on track was his team-mate and Albon.

Liam Lawson – 6

An underwhelming race from Lawson in which he struggled to recover from his low grid position.

He passed Albon but that was the only car he did overtake on track.

Alex Albon – 6

His chance of points was all but over in the first lap when a Stroll hit sent him spinning but if he had made it through unscathed, the pace of the Williams suggested there was not much on offer out there.

Did not finish

Nico Hulkenberg – 5

A small lockup had a big impact as Hulkenberg touched Ocon and gave himself a puncture. The German was able to continue but only to later spin out into the gravel and out of the race.

Sergio Perez – 4

All his good work in qualifying was ruined as he spun out of the race late on. Horner said he would leave Perez to “reach his own conclusions” but it is hard to see how he survives this.

Lance Stroll – 5.5

Perhaps harsh to be given a 10-second penalty for a lap one clash with Albon but the more significant damage was to the car and Stroll retired not long after.

Franco Coalpinto – 6

Unfortunate to be on the outside when Ocon came across but it was a poor quali that put him that low down.

Esteban Ocon – 6

Esteban Ocon marked what may well be his final Alpine race with an early exit as he got tangled up with Nico Hulkenberg and drove into Colapinto on his way out of the race.

