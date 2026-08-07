Racing Bulls has come flying out of the blocks in F1 2026. It is fantastic news for Red Bull, and eases some pressure on the contingency plan for F1 life after Max Verstappen.

Liam Lawson and Arvid Linblad are proving to be one of the grid’s most competitive, yet effective duos. That is a solid leading line for a team which appears to be firing on all cylinders.

Racing Bulls creating post-Max Verstappen Red Bull assurance

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The Racing Bulls F1 2026 line-up was intriguing on paper. You had Liam Lawson, preparing for his first full season with one team, looking to prove a point after a brutal Red Bull demotion.

On the other side of the garage, teenage rookie Arvid Lindblad. Full of raw talent without a doubt. His junior career left a question mark over handling pressure.

Sure, there is no title on the line for Lindblad this year, but coming into Formula 1 as an 18-year-old, as a part of the Red Bull system which settles for no less than future stars, is pressure enough.

Both drivers are passing the test with flying colours. Lawson has 43 points on the board. Only three times did he fail to score points in the first-half of F1 2026. Lindblad is on a six-race scoring streak, putting him on a very respectable tally of 23.

This duo has also proven entertaining, providing some fireworks in the midfield. The team orders saga of Austria quickly comes to mind, where Lindblad ignored instruction to stay behind Lawson.

Credit to Lindblad, he diffused the situation in the press, and any feeling of bubbling tension was quelled. Lawson went X-rated on the radio in the heat of the battle, but also brushed himself off, with this pairing continuing to impress at the sharp end of the midfield.

Bravo also to Racing Bulls. The team is doing a good job of keeping this pairing on the right track, focused and making full use of its effective VCARB 03 development strategy, rather than one-upmanship of a civil war.

It is exactly what the senior Red Bull team needs to see, at a time where the rumour mill continues to swirl around its four-time world champion, Max Verstappen.

Multiple sources told PlanetF1.com that Verstappen was in talks with McLaren, although it seems he is now expected to remain with Red Bull.

However, Verstappen has yet to officially confirm his F1 2027 plans.

Verstappen has also rarely shied from pointing out that he will not be sticking around in Formula 1 for the long haul, his current deal set to expire after 2028.

Red Bull needs to prepare for all eventualities, and Racing Bulls is supporting that process massively with the Red Bull junior system firing on all cylinders once more.

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Isack Hadjar is shaping up as Verstappen’s most competitive teammate since Daniel Ricciardo. Lawson and Lindblad look primed for the senior Red Bull team whenever called upon.

Behind them, Nikola Tsolov is breaking records at the top of the F2 standings. Ugo Ugochukwu is vying for the F3 crown and will step up to F2 next year with Red Bull backing, PlanetF1.com understands.

Red Bull may need a third team on the grid at this rate!

So, in summary, Racing Bulls are on the charge in F1 2026. 10/10. It is hard to see an area for improvement. Keep doing what they are doing after the summer break, and F1 2026 will be a year for Racing Bulls to look back on very fondly.

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