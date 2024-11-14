Ranked: The 10 cleverest innovations banned from F1

Formula 1 has always been a breeding ground for bold ideas, where engineers constantly test the limits of creativity to secure a competitive advantage.

Here, we look back at some of the most unusual and ingenious banned innovations that, despite their short-lived presence, have left an enduring mark on the sport, redefining the possibilities within the world of high-speed racing.

10. Red Bull’s Onboard Camera Innovation

Formula 1 engineers are generally not fans of onboard cameras – they add weight and disrupt the car’s aerodynamics. However, these cameras are essential to bring fans closer to the action on the track.

In 2014, Adrian Newey, then the Red Bull team’s lead engineer, decided to shake things up by repositioning the onboard camera on the car’s nose. Regulations didn’t allow cameras within the structural part of the nose, so most teams mounted them externally with specially designed camera housings.

Newey, however, found a legal way to integrate the camera inside the nose, eliminating the aerodynamic drag typically caused by the camera’s placement.

The FIA didn’t approve of this clever solution, and after just five races, Red Bull was required to revert to the traditional setup.

9. Red Bull Exhaust System

In 2010, Red Bull took a major leap in F1 innovation with their exhaust-blown diffuser, a system that helped secure them the championship title.

This clever concept used exhaust gases to enhance the car’s grip and aerodynamic performance. Inspired by designs from the 80s and 90s, the exhaust pipes were positioned to “feed” the diffuser with additional energy. This setup created a barrier that prevented dirty air from disrupting the airflow through the diffuser, thereby increasing downforce.

However, the system worked best when the driver was at full throttle, as that’s when exhaust flow was at its peak. To optimise the system further, Red Bull and Renault introduced “cold blowing” and “hot blowing” methods, allowing the engine to continue pushing air through the exhaust pipes even when the driver was off the throttle.

In the “hot blowing” variation, fuel burned in the exhaust pipes, adding energy to the exhaust flow. This solution proved especially useful during qualifying laps, providing an aerodynamic edge that contributed to their strong performances.

The following year, other teams tried to adapt similar exhaust setups, and even though the FIA changed the rules to limit exhaust positioning, Red Bull found new ways to maintain their competitive edge. Their continued ingenuity in exhaust design played a crucial role in their success, with the RB7 dominating the 2011 season.

8. The Six-Wheeler Car

One of the most unusual and ambitious designs in F1 history was Tyrell’s P34, also known as the “Six-Wheeler.” This car featured not four, but six wheels, two additional wheels at the front.

Chief engineer Derek Gardner designed the P34 with smaller, specially made 10-inch diameter front tyres and standard-sized rear wheels. The concept aimed to increase the tyre contact area, delivering better grip on the track, while the smaller front wheels reduced aerodynamic drag, allowing higher speeds on straights.

The P34 made its racing debut in 1976 and even claimed a victory at the Swedish Grand Prix. The concept was so promising that rival teams quickly started exploring similar designs to gain a competitive edge.

However, Tyrell’s engineering team made adjustments to the car for the 1977 season that ultimately compromised its performance. As a result, the team abandoned the six-wheeled idea, leaving the P34 as a memorable yet short-lived experiment in F1 innovation.

7. The McLaren Brake Steer System

In 1997, renowned photographer Darren Heath’s keen eye uncovered one of F1’s most ingenious innovations – McLaren’s Brake Steer system, a clever second brake pedal. During the Luxembourg Grand Prix, Heath noticed a glowing rear brake on the McLaren in the middle of a turn. When Mika Häkkinen later retired from the race, Heath seized the moment, capturing a shot of the cockpit’s interior and discovering the famous third pedal.

This third pedal controlled a single rear brake – either left or right, depending on the track layout – giving drivers enhanced stability through corners, reducing understeer or wheelspin. The concept was brilliantly simple but highly effective, offering McLaren a competitive edge.

Once McLaren’s secret was out, rival teams protested, but the FIA deemed the design legal for the 1997 season. After intense pressure from Ferrari, however, the Brake Steer system was banned after the first two races of the 1998 season.

6. The Fan Car

The late 1970s in F1 were dominated by Lotus and its revolutionary ground-effect cars. To challenge them, Brabham engineer Gordon Murray crafted a spectacular response – the Fan Car.

Lacking the powerful flat-12 Alfa Romeo engine Lotus had, Murray designed a large fan on the car’s rear, claiming it was for engine cooling. However, its real purpose was to suck air from beneath the car, creating a low-pressure zone and generating massive downforce.

The fan-equipped BT46 car raced only once, at the Swedish Grand Prix, where Niki Lauda secured a pole-to-win victory, scoring crucial points for the team. Although the concept was technically legal (thanks to Brabham’s “cooling” argument), the team’s boss ultimately chose to revert to their conventional car, suspecting that the Fan Car’s legality would soon be revoked.

5. Lotus 78 – the ground effect car

The iconic Lotus 78 forever changed F1. Designed by engineers Peter Wright and Tony Rudd, this car was the first to harness the ground effect they had been exploring since the 1960s.

The magic lay in the Venturi tunnel concept – air flowed under the car through narrowing sections, creating low pressure and significantly increasing downforce. Lotus engineers added sliding skirts to seal the underbody and prevent air from disrupting the ground effect. After perfecting the design, they refined the rear wing to balance aerodynamics.

In 1978, Lotus introduced the even more refined Lotus 79, which clinched six victories and delivered the championship to Mario Andretti, though the season was darkened by the tragic loss of teammate Ronnie Peterson. Ground-effect cars rose in popularity but soon revealed safety risks, prompting the FIA to ban them by the early 1980s. Today, with enhanced safety measures, ground effect has made a comeback, paying homage to the Lotus engineers who once revolutionised F1 racing.

4. WB14B active suspension

The FW14B, designed by Williams in 1992, is widely regarded as one of the fastest and most technologically advanced F1 cars of all time. Winning 10 out of 16 races, it showcased groundbreaking features like active suspension, traction control, a semi-automatic gearbox, and enhanced aerodynamics – all of which set it far ahead of its competition.

Active suspension was the primary innovation, allowing the car’s height to adjust dynamically in response to cornering conditions, maximising downforce and grip. Engineers even added a button on the steering wheel to lower the ride height on straightaways, reducing drag and boosting speed – a precursor to the DRS systems used today.

Traction control added another layer of stability, particularly in wet conditions, by controlling brake pressure to prevent wheel slip, enhancing the car’s grip and performance under all conditions.

Though revolutionary, active suspension presented safety concerns. If it failed, drivers could lose control at high speeds. Williams addressed this by designing a failsafe: in case of suspension failure, the car would lower completely, helping it to decelerate more safely. However, due to the high speeds active suspension enabled, the FIA banned it in 1993, marking the FW14B as the only F1 car to effectively use this technology and leaving a lasting legacy in the sport.

3. Brawn GP Double Diffuser

Ahead of the 2009 season, new regulations were introduced to limit aerodynamic downforce, aiming to reduce “dirty air” and encourage closer racing. While many teams scrambled to adapt, Brawn GP s engineers, formerly with Honda, discovered a subtle loophole in the diffuser rules. This led to the creation of the double diffuser – a design that cleverly expanded the diffuser’s surface area and generated extra downforce without violating regulations.

The diffuser in F1 cars plays a crucial role in managing airflow beneath the car, creating low pressure and thus generating downforce to keep the car stable at high speeds. Brawn GP’s double diffuser took this concept further by creating a second level within the diffuser, enhancing airflow and boosting downforce without disrupting aerodynamic balance.

Brawn GP’s clever use of the double diffuser gave them a huge performance advantage early in the season, with Jenson Button winning six of the first seven races. Although other teams eventually copied the design, Brawn GP’s head start helped them clinch both championships, marking one of the most extraordinary seasons in F1 history.

2. McLaren F Duct

In the F1 2010 season, McLaren unveiled a game-changing innovation known as the F-Duct, which would later be remembered as a precursor to the DRS (Drag Reduction System). Designed to reduce drag and increase speed on straights, this ingenious device allowed drivers to control airflow manually – enhancing aerodynamic performance without violating F1 regulations.

The concept behind the F-Duct was simple in appearance but complex in execution. A small inlet positioned near the letter “F” in the sponsor Vodafone’s logo directed air into the car through an intricate network of channels.

Drivers could choose to redirect this airflow by blocking a cockpit inlet with their elbow, causing the air to bypass the cockpit and flow towards the rear wing. This disrupted airflow reduced downforce and drag, offering a significant speed boost on straights. When unblocked, the airflow stabilised, allowing for higher downforce in corners.

As the season progressed, McLaren optimised the F-Duct system, using it strategically at tracks like Monza, where Button’s F-Duct-equipped car achieved excellent top speeds without sacrificing grip. Other teams, including Sauber, Mercedes, and Red Bull, quickly adopted similar designs, though few could match McLaren’s mastery of the system.

The F-Duct’s success lasted only one season before the FIA banned it due to safety concerns and escalating development costs. Nevertheless, it left a legacy, widely regarded as the inspiration for the DRS, which was introduced the following year.

1. Mercedes DAS System

The F1 2020 season introduced a revolutionary innovation from Mercedes called DAS (Dual-Axis Steering). This unique system allowed drivers to adjust the toe angle of the front wheels by pushing or pulling the steering wheel.

Toe adjustments impact car stability, handling, and tyre temperature, with “toe-in” angles providing straight-line stability and “toe-out” angles improving cornering. Engineers typically set toe angles before races, but Mercedes’ DAS enabled on-the-fly adjustments, offering a dynamic advantage.

The system allowed Mercedes drivers to pull the steering wheel on straights, setting the wheels in a zero or slight toe-in position, minimising drag and tyre wear. As they approached turns, drivers could push the wheel, creating toe-out for better grip and stability in corners. This feature also allowed precise control over tire temperature – a critical benefit during unpredictable race scenarios like safety car deployments.

DAS exemplified Mercedes’ ingenuity in exploiting regulatory loopholes without breaking rules, though it was controversial.

Other teams lodged complaints, but the FIA ruled DAS legal for 2020, amending regulations to ban its use thereafter. Mercedes won 13 out of 17 races that year, proving their dominance was more than just DAS. Nevertheless, this innovation highlighted the team’s engineering excellence and the fine margins that can define success in F1.

