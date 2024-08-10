The summer break serves as a period of reflection for Formula 1 teams, including when it comes to assessing their junior driver options.

A look through the various teams will yield exciting prospects at every turn, yet not every Formula 1 hopeful is thriving so far in 2024 in their bid to one day reach the pinnacle of motorsport. With that in mind, we have ranked the young drivers who may well be sitting nervously by their phone, to find the racer in most danger of losing their academy backing.

10. Ugo Ugochukwu (McLaren)

While American prospect Ugo Ugochukwu’s age works in his favour, having only turned 17 a few months ago, there is no denying that his progress has stalled so far in 2024.

Off the back of contending for the Italian Formula 4 title, Ugochukwu was expected to be a Formula Regional European by Alpine title contender with Prema this year, yet after 12 races, finds himself down in P10 in the Championship standings with only 46 points scored, making him the lowest-ranked of the Prema drivers.

With two podiums scored in FRECA, plus three in his maiden GB3 campaign, Ugochukwu is still showing flashes of the potential that has created his reputation as perhaps the most exciting young American talent on the F1 ladder, and while it would be a surprise to see McLaren show him the door, it is safe to say he has not yet hit the levels many had expected of him.

9. Zak O’Sullivan (Williams)

Williams now has their long-term F1 driver partnership sorted with Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon, which could spell bad news for their 19-year-old British prospect Zak O’Sullivan.

After finishing runner-up in Formula 3 last year, O’Sullivan has been unable to insert himself into the Formula 2 title fight despite two wins so far this season. With the Brit not doing enough to make himself a serious candidate for an F1 promotion, at Williams or elsewhere, could a split be on the cards?

8. Dino Beganovic (Ferrari)

Ferrari’s 20-year-old Swede Dino Beganovic has found himself around the sharp end in F3 since graduating to the series as FRECA champion, but 2024 marks his second F3 season with Prema and yet, a serious title push has not materialised.

While 29 points with one round of the season remaining is not an impossible deficit to overturn and snatch the championship, Beganovic is definitely an outside shot for the crown in a season where the F3 Championship leader, Leonardo Fornaroli, has not actually won a race this year.

Similarly to Williams, Ferrari has its F1 line-up in place for the coming years with Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton, while Oliver Bearman will hope to put himself in contention for a future Ferrari seat as he prepares to go racing with Haas.

Ferrari also has Rafael Camara and Tuukka Taponen impressing as part of their Driver Academy, so Beganovic feels like the one at risk if Ferrari decides to trim the fat.

7. Martinius Stenshorne (McLaren)

18-year-old Norwegian Martinius Stenshorne finished runner-up to Mercedes’ Kimi Antonelli in FRECA last season, but despite picking up McLaren backing, his rookie F3 campaign is not going to plan. He may have a race win and a P2 to his name, but outside of those achievements, he has scored points on only one other occasion.

With McLaren in a great position of stability – Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri spearheading their push to return to the F1 summit – Stenshorne has not been doing enough thus far in 2024 to convince McLaren that he deserves to keep their backing when no short-term option appears needed for the team.

6. Sophia Flörsch (Alpine)

Formula 1 has made it a clear mission to get a female driver on the grid again almost 50 years on from Lella Lombardi, but Sophia Flörsch needs to show more if she is to convince Alpine that she is the female prospect to back.

At 23 and yet to score a point in her third F3 season, Alpine need a better return on their investment.

5. Kush Maini (Alpine)

Speaking of Alpine, the French outfit added India’s Kush Maini to their Academy for 2024 as he looked to mount a title push in his second F2 season, but that ambition does not look like being realised with Maini P9 in the standings and 91 points behind Isack Hadjar out front.

Perhaps, Alpine could see a spot for Maini in their endurance programme, but he is surely close to falling through the trap door.

4. Victor Martins (Alpine)

Also flirting with the chopping block at Alpine is Victor Martins, the 2022 F3 champion who many expected to be a 2024 F2 title contender after a strong rookie season.

As it turns out, Martins has also fallen below that level, despite being, like Maini, a race winner this season. Both drivers could have put themselves right in the mix with Alpine reserve Jack Doohan for an Alpine F1 2025 seat, but instead, Alpine could well soon be tempted to call time on their Martins alliance as well.

3. Oliver Goethe (Red Bull)

Oliver Goethe is in his second full F3 campaign and first as part of the Red Bull Junior Team, a setup known for its ruthless nature with Helmut Marko at the helm.

With just the one win scored this season, Marko has predicted future disappointment for Goethe if he does not lose his too “easy going mentality”.

“Goethe has scored points in every race so far. He is a very good overtaker, but is still a bit weak in qualifying,” Marko told F1-Insider.com last month.

“He still has a bit too much of an easy going mentality. If he doesn’t get rid of that, I don’t see much of a future for him in formula racing.”

Hardly words that will offer Goethe assurances over his Red Bull Junior Team place.

2. Tim Tramnitz (Red Bull)

The same applies to German racer Tim Tramnitz, who was also picked up by Red Bull ahead of the 2024 racing action, but has been the subject of some more ominous words from Marko.

Tramnitz finds himself down in P11 in the 2024 F3 standings, with Marko telling him ahead of the Austria round that he simply had to “deliver more”.

“I made a serious announcement to Tramnitz before qualifying at the Red Bull Ring. He had to deliver more,” Marko told F1-Insider.com.

“That worked, because he then beat his team-mate in qualifying. Tramnitz is a solid worker who still needs more fire.”

But, with only four points-scoring finishes in his eight races since that Marko warning, Tramnitz could be at serious risk of entering his final F3 round with Red Bull backing at Monza, if he is even afforded that courtesy.

1. Pepe Martí (Red Bull)

But, there is arguably a Red Bull junior hanging on by an even thinner thread than Goethe or Tramnitz, that being Spaniard Pepe Martí.

Writing for Speedweek back in June, Marko had assessed Martí’s performance so far as “not bad for a rookie”, even though he “puts too much pressure on himself and makes mistakes”, but having scored points only twice since then, Martí has slipped to P14 in the F2 standings and is cutting an increasingly-frustrated figure.

Martí was extremely unfortunate to take a double DNF away from the last round at Spa, having stopped due to an issue with his Campos in the sprint, before being collected by Bearman at the feature race start, but it has become very difficult to see this misfortune being enough to stop Red Bull from moving on.

