All 10 liveries were revealed in the same evening at London’s O2 but which is our favourite?

From similar designs to new looks, here’s how we rank each F1 team’s livery for the upcoming 2025 season.

Ranked: The F1 2025 liveries after London launch

10.) Red Bull

Taken in isolation, the Red Bull livery is not a bad one but after 21 versions of the same design, there is not much more that can be said.

Other teams have made small changes over the years, helping you to pinpoint which era a car is from but this Red Bull is very much a copy and paste job from last season.

9.) Ferrari

Considering it is the first Ferrari driven by Lewis Hamilton, it is a shame the livery is just so bad.

Having a sponsor printed across a car can work but the blue HP logo has been plonked onto the Ferrari and the white colour scheme makes it look like an A4 piece of paper fresh out the printer.

Away from the white, the red is a nice shade but that rear wing in particular is an eyesore.

8.) Haas

A lot more white on this year’s Haas and it is not a bad design but is perhaps just a little too busy.

The front wing is crammed with sponsors and the team continues with the United States flag on the car in an effort to say that yes of course they are American, just ignore the bases in Italy and the UK.

7.) Williams

A similar looking car to last year but more work could have been done with incorporating the Atlassian logo in a fun way.

Points as always for the best sponsorship design in F1 with the Duracell battery air box.

6.) Mercedes

A simple but elegant design from Mercedes with the silver blended into the black once again. It largely looks the same as last year’s but with some minor changes across it.

Not a bad effort but nothing to be overly excited about.

5.) Sauber

The new Stake branding livery looked good in its debut last year but it being at the back for the whole year has made the this black and green somewhat synonymous for being slow.

This year’s car has gone for the ‘printer ran out of ink’ look with lots of green at the front and black on the back but it is still not a bad effort from the team.

4.) McLaren

Almost the exact same car as last year for the Constructors’ champions. On the face of it, it is not a bad design but something about this McLaren leaves me wanting a lot more than previous years.

McLaren are known for their special liveries so we shall see what they come up with throughout the year.

3.) Aston Martin

Hard to go wrong with Aston Martin’s colour scheme but this year is a little different with a splash of white on the air box.

Unlike Ferrari who seemed to have dropped a paint bucket of the colour onto their car, Aston’s is a tasteful design to highlight new sponsor Maaden.

As always, the British racing green is a big plus.

2.) Alpine

With an Alpine staff member describing this as their best car for years before it was revealed, it is fair to say the French team have done a great job with this year’s livery.

Whereas in the last few seasons, the blue and pink scheme seemed a bit rushed, this year they have really nailed the look and the black outline around the BWT sponsor really makes it pop.

1.) Racing Bulls

Another year and another very good livery from the Red Bull sister team. The matte white looks incredible in the renders and the brief hints of blue, red and yellow easily make it the best livery on the grid this season.