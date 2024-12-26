Ranked: The automakers that could enter F1 as a 12th team

After months of Andretti-related drama and ever-evolving standards, Cadillac has finally received provisional acceptance to join the Formula 1 field with an 11th team — and team ambassador Mario Andretti has already hinted that there could be a 12th team on the horizon.

It’s clear that Formula 1 is most interested in bolstering its field with teams supported by major automakers; any 12th team would likely need that same institutional backing. Today, we’re exploring the marques most likely to join the F1 field in the near future.

The automakers that should become F1’s 12th team

Ford

Yes, Ford intends to join the Formula 1 field in the next few years… but as a power unit manufacturer for Red Bull. Why not expand that involvement into a full works team, too?

Ford’s long history in motorsport has largely been confined to the realm of engine production, with the American brand’s Cosworth-tuned powerplants serving as the foundation of Formula 1 and other open-wheel racing around the world. The manufacturer has been more hesitant about joining many of those series as a factory endeavor.

That being said, Ford’s ongoing involvement in NASCAR, its evolving programs in endurance racing, and its keen interest in returning to F1 makes it a prime candidate for actually taking the plunge into F1 as a 12th team. After all, a little competition between Ford and GM never hurt!

Toyota

Like Ford, Toyota has already broached the world of F1, signing on as a key technical partner of the Haas Formula 1 team. The Japanese automaker isn’t going to provide much more than access to testing facilities and information… but wouldn’t that be a logical first step into full-time competition?

The brand’s previous forays into Formula 1 were a mixed bag of results, and Toyota has been hesitant to jump in the deep end ever since.

But the Toyota Gazoo Racing arm has fielded hugely successful endurance racing programs, developing its own Hypercar for endurance racing. The hybrid prototype machinery has been a success for Toyota, and that knowledge base would be a critical stepping stone toward a full F1 operation.

Perhaps a few years in partnership with Haas will whet the racing appetites of Toyota executives, encouraging them to take the plunge into building cars and providing engines.

Hyundai (or Genesis)

Let’s explore more of a curveball option in the form of Hyundai, or perhaps via its luxury brand Genesis. Hyundai’s involvement in racing has been more traditionally confined to rally, rallycross, and touring car series courtesy of its performance-based N brand — but we’re seeing something new with Genesis.

Many automakers have a luxury arm. GM has Cadillac, Ford has Lincoln, Honda has Acura, and Toyota has both Lexus and Crown. Genesis is a more recent arrival on the automotive scene, and it has served as Hyundai’s luxury arm.

Just this year, Genesis announced that it will be making a foray into endurance competition via its new brand Genesis Magma Racing. The brand will build a hybrid prototype for the top-level Hypercar class, with the intention of competing in both the World Endurance Championship and the IMSA series.

Perhaps we’d be lucky enough to see the brand begin to expand into F1 in the near future — though its decision to do so will likely be impacted by the brand’s performance, and its ability to generate motorsport hype in South Korea.

BMW

Like Toyota, BMW has had a longtime involvement in Formula 1 as an engine provider, albeit with varying levels of success. The German marque withdrew from F1 at the end of the 2009 season after decades of participation but only one Drivers’ Championship to its name.

That being said, BMW is, like many of the automakers on this list, growing its motorsport repertoire to include the IMSA and WEC endurance championships in the hypercar class. The hybrid prototype class may not exactly mimic the requirements of Formula 1, but it will certainly provide the automaker with the experience it could use in making a transition to F1.

