The F1 president Stefano Domenicali has hinted calendar rotation is on the way – but which of the 10 European circuits could be at risk?

With more and more countries eager to get on the F1 schedule, the sport is having to decide which existing tracks will be permanent fixtures and which may have to sit out some years.

Which European circuits are most and least likely to be part of F1’s rotation policy?

10.) Silverstone, British Grand Prix

Silverstone was the first circuit ever used for an F1 race and one which has been on the schedule continuously since 1987.

It is hard to see a world where F1 leaves Silverstone given it is half the teams’ home race, one of the most well-attended events and a circuit that produces great racing.

A contract until 2034 signals Silverstone is here to stay permanently.

Rating: Very low risk

9.) Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Italian Grand Prix

Just as Silverstone has the history, Monza does too and if Britain is home to 50% of the F1 teams, Italy is home to the most important one.

As Ferrari’s home race, you need only look at the moments after Charles Leclerc won there in 2024 to show why this Grand Prix means so much.

It has a deal until 2025 but it looks very unlikely that it won’t be extended.

Rating: Very low risk

8.) Red Bull Ring, Austrian Grand Prix

As long as Red Bull is in the sport, Austria will be on the calendar.

The Red Bull Ring represents the home race for the current World Champions and its simple design makes it a great venue for racing.

Austria has a deal until 2030, so it would be surprising if this was placed in rotation.

Rating: Very low risk

7.) Hungaroring, Hungarian Grand Prix

A contract until 2034, the second longest of any European venue behind Silverstone, shows the Hungaroring is here to stay.

This vote of confidence is an impressive feat given there are relatively few historical links to the circuit but it is a chance for F1 to access other regions of central Europe that it would otherwise not reach.

Rating: Low risk

6.) Circuit de Monaco, Monaco Grand Prix

It seems unlikely that Monaco will ever fall off the F1 calendar but the continued complaints about the standard of racing and the organiser’s reluctance to bend to F1’s will has made it more doubtful than ever before.

F1’s most famous race has a deal until the end of 2025 but renewal of that is not guaranteed.

The glitz and the glamour should be enough for it to survive but compared to other historic tracks, it is under threat far more.

Rating: Low risk

5.) Baku City Circuit, Azerbaijan Grand Prix

One of the more enjoyable street circuits that produces some incredible images but there are 55 million reasons why Baku is likely to stay.

Of all the European races, it is Azerbaijan that pays the biggest fee to F1 and with talk of a contract renewal incoming, that figure may well rise.

Rating: Low risk

4.) Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Belgian Grand Prix

It may be a driver favourite but the safety concerns and the unpredictable nature of the weather has made the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps more under threat than ever before.

There is also a logistical problem with the circuit being in the middle of nowhere and unlike Silverstone, which is similar, Spa does not have easy access routes.

The venue had a partial facelift in order to bring some of it up to date but it still has work to do if it is to be granted a contract extension.

Rating: High risk

3.) Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

With space at a premium, it will be hard to justify having multiple races in one country and while the US has the money, Italy does not generate the same levels of cash.

Therefore, it would appear likely that one of the two Italian races may join the rotation pool and when it comes to Imola or Monza, it feels like Monza is the more certain to stay.

Contract wise, the Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari has just one race remaining on its current deal.

Rating: High risk

2.) Circuit Park Zandvoort, Dutch Grand Prix

Despite being a sell-out every year with thousands of passionate Verstappen fans, Zandvoort is a circuit that has been linked to rotation for a while now.

The organisers are at least trying to push back on losing their permanent spot but as one of the newer venues, it is easy to see why F1 may make it part of the rotational bundle.

As for benefits, it has excellent transport links and is one of, if not the, most sustainable races on the calendar but that may not be enough to save it.

Rating: High risk

1.) Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Spanish Grand Prix

What’s one way to make a venue seem certain to be disappearing? Announce a new circuit in the same country.

Barcelona is a well-known track but it is that familiarity that may be the death of it. Used as a testing venue for a number of years, teams are confident of what to expect and the result has been some fairly boring races over the years.

Not to mention the money.

Reports say that Barcelona paid $25 million for their current contract, which ends in 2026, so when Madrid turned up with an offer of double that it was pretty clear which way the wind was blowing.

In 2026, both Madrid and Barcelona will be on the calendar but after that, F1 looks likely only to remain in the Spanish capital.

Rating: High risk

