Formula 1 saw 24 different drivers take to the track, so here’s how the stand-ins, early arrivals and premature departees scored.

As we have done with the best and the worst drivers, we are looking at the average score for the six racers who did not complete a whole season to see who was the best and worst amongst them.

Ranking the six part-time drivers of the F1 2024 season

6.) Logan Sargeant – 5.25

Coming a stone cold last is Williams’ Logan Sargeant who registered an average of 5.25 for his 14 races in 2024.

A poor rookie season did not seem to be behind him as he started the year with three scores of 5.5 or below but an improvement in Miami was hardly the turning point.

A dreadful run from Imola to Spain put his future firmly in the balance and a costly crash in Zandvoort meant Williams pulled the plug.

Was he rushed into F1 too quickly? Probably. Will we ever see him again? Probably not.

5.) Jack Doohan – 6

Only one race for the man scheduled to become a full-time driver next season and it was a perfectly fine debut, if nothing too memorable.

He qualified last but improved up to 15th in Abu Dhabi.

4.) Daniel Ricciardo – 6.39

It was not an awful season by Daniel Ricciardo but given it was supposed to be his springboard back to Red Bull, things certainly did not pan out the way he would have liked.

His form was consistent, the only problem was that it was consistently underwhelming and Yuki Tsunoda was continuing to make light work of his more experienced team-mate.

It took until Canada for him to score points and he did so again in Austria and Belgium but without the backing that Sergio Perez has, Red Bull could afford to be more cutthroat with Ricciardo.

3.) Liam Lawson – 6.42

Liam Lawson’s long expected return to F1 took place from Austin onwards with the Kiwi given six races to show he deserved a spot next season.

But while 2023 showed Lawson in his best flight, this brief stint has been more problematic for the 22-year-old including a number of clashes with Sergio Perez.

He has however scored points, meaning he did not end the year last, and looks likely to be given another chance next season.

2.) Franco Colapinto – 6.72

First half good, second half not so good. Franco Colapinto surprised everyone when he was put in the Williams car for Monza but the latter half of his year has seen him go from on the verge of a sensational move to Red Bull to heading out the exit door.

What has done most for Colapinto is the expensive crashes he has forced upon a Williams team that could really do without the added expense. Retirements in two of the last four races as well as a 19th finish meant that both Red Bull and Alpine have cooled their interest.

Still though, Colapinto was one that not many had on their lists for F1 candidates and he has shown he can compete. He now needs someone else to give him a shot in the future.

1.) Oliver Bearman – 7.83

A strange season for the young Briton in which he made three race appearances but did so with big gaps in between.

His first was filling for Carlos Sainz at Ferrari in Saudi and it may have been the race that sealed his permanent spot in 2024.

As a Ferrari academy member, Bearman would have been dreaming of one day driving the famous red car but no doubt he would have hoped for more time to prepare than the 24 hours he was given in Jeddah once Sainz was diagnosed with appendicitis.

But to his credit, the challenge did not faze him and his driving at one of F1’s more unforgiven circuits impressed everyone.

Next was Baku with Kevin Magnussen serving a race ban and Bearman went on to finish in the points.

His final race came when Magnussen picked up an illness and the Briton finished 14th in the Sao Paulo sprint and then 12th in the grand prix.

