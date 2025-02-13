Formula 1 drivers compete in some of the most technologically advanced cars in the world – so is it any wonder that big-name stars like Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso have amassed some incredible collections of supercars?

We’re going to look at the 10 best supercars owned by the current slate of Formula 1 drivers…

Ranked: The 10 best supercars owned by F1 drivers

10. Fernando Alonso: Ferrari 599 GTB Alonso Edition

Kicking off our list is a Fernando Alonso-owned Ferrari 599 GTB Alonso Edition — meaning that the man who inspired the trim has an edition all of his own in his garage. It’s an impressive feat, considering only 40 such specs were made.

Featuring a 6-liter V12 capable of 612 bhp, the car features both a manual and automatic gearbox along with a red paint job and white trim, with the idea behind the car to commemorate 60 years of victories in Formula 1.

9. Lewis Hamilton: Pagani Zonda 760 LH

Lewis Hamilton is known around the world for his curated style as much as his driving, so of course we could expect a car collection to match. This special-order Pagani Zonda 760 is one such car, earning its ‘LH’ designation because it was designed for Lewis Hamilton himself.

Per Hamilton’s request, the Zonda 760 was outfitted with a manual gearbox, but that didn’t exactly make it enjoyable. As its owner once said, “The Zonda is terrible to drive! It’s the best-sounding car I own, but handling-wise, it’s the worst!”

Nevertheless, it earns a slot on our list for its rarity and sleek design as much as for the fact that it was a supercar that taught countless young kids just what’s possible on four wheels.

Though Hamilton no longer owns this car, its longtime place in his vast garage is a testament to his four-wheeled taste.

Lewis seen driving his Pagani Zonda 760 LH, tonight in Monaco–gramssupercars pic.twitter.com/Oi6aezH5sm — Sir Lewis Updates (@LH44updates) August 3, 2021

8. Lando Norris: McLaren 765LT Spider

Boasting a 205 mph-top speed and a starting price with six digits, this McLaren 765LT earns a slot on our list not just for its prowess, but because it was designed by its owner, Lando Norris.

The machine is finished in blue carbon with yellow brake calipers that match Norris’ helmet. Inside the door you’ll find a British flag and four yellow strips that denote his racing number; ‘LN’ is also embossed on the drivers’ seat.

The result is a one-of-one supercar that Norris has described as “me in a car.”

7. Max Verstappen: Renault R.S.01

Many of the automakers on this list are the usual suspects in the supercar space, so this Renault R.S.01 may come as a surprise — but it holds a special place in Max Verstappen’s car collection: It was one of his first car purchases after joining Formula 1.

At the time, it was 2015, and Verstappen’s seat at Toro Rosso saw a team partnership with Renault — and access to this impressive $400,000 machine.

The R.S.01 carbon fibre chassis came from Italian manufacturer Dallara, and is powered by a 3.8-liter twin-turbo V6 from the Nissan GT-R, developing 550 bhp.

The machine was homologated for GT3 racing, and it should be no surprise that Verstappen has had plenty of fun with this Renault out on the track.

6. Fernando Alonso and Max Verstappen: Aston Martin Valkyrie

The Aston Martin Valkyrie is a stunning vehicle designed by Adrian Newey back when Aston was still partners with Red Bull Racing — and, fittingly, both Fernando Alonso and Max Verstappen have taken delivery of one.

The 6.5-liter naturally-aspirated V12 machine creates over 1,000 bph thanks to the addition of hybrid motors, and Verstappen was one of the early test drivers for the prototype. He’s said to have turned in his other “company cars” to settle on this black-and-orange machine.

Alonso took delivery of his own Valkyrie in late 2024, opting for a green finish with lime accents, a red anodised aluminium accelerator pedal with Alonso’s race number, ’14’, etched into it, and a graphic on the back that reads “CAUTION HOT.”

Fernando Alonso en el Aston Martin Valkyrie pic.twitter.com/4BMFED9WBe — ElReyGuiri (@ElReyGuiri) January 8, 2025

5. Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton: LaFerrari

After leaving Ferrari, Fernando Alonso slowly whittled away his collection of road-going supercars from the Italian marque, but he kept his hands on this black-with-red-trim LaFerrari.

Lewis Hamilton also owns a LaFerrari, which boasts a hybrid 6.3-liter engine and a hefty seven-figure price tag.

Considered one of the most luxurious Ferraris ever built, and its name, LaFerrari, is designed to convey the fact that this is the Ferrari – the absolute pinnacle of what the brand can imagine.

Fernando Alonso on night ride around Monaco with his Ferrari LaFerrari Nero DS Opaco pic.twitter.com/zLx6Jh3haE — Aston Martin F1 updates (@startonpole) February 4, 2024

4. Lewis Hamilton: Mercedes-AMG Project One

Mercedes doesn’t often go all-out in designing a supercar, which is what makes the Mercedes-AMG Project One such an impressive machine – and is owner, Lewis Hamilton, even helped design its plug-in hybrid powertrain through ample testing when he was a Mercedes driver.

A mere 275 examples were built, with Hamilton’s former Mercedes teammate Nico Rosberg taking delivery of one, and Hamilton’s father Anthony boasting a second.

With a top speed of almost 220 mph and a hefty £2 million price tag, this cutting-edge supercar is a winner.

Watch @LewisHamilton´s reaction when he sees the Mercedes-AMG Project ONE development car with its F1 hybrid technology running on the track for the first time. #AMGFuturePerformance #AMGProjectONE#MercedesAMG pic.twitter.com/aNN5uUbVA4 — Mercedes-AMG (@MercedesAMG) December 6, 2019

3. Lando Norris: Porsche Carrera GT

Another car from Lando Norris has landed on our list, and this one is a rare mid-2000s Porsche Carrera GT. Only 1,270 versions of this machine were made during its initial production run, earning Norris a ticket to a very exclusive club.

With a 680-bhp, 5.7-liter V10 engine inspired by a secret power unit built by Porsche for the Footwork Formula 1 team and later used at Le Mans, this car has won numerous accolades for being one of the best supercars of the 2000s.

As the years have passed, the Porsche Carrera GT has become a highly sought-after machine for dedicated car collectors and today are expected to cost over $1,000,000.

2. Lewis Hamilton: 1995 McLaren F1

Lewis Hamilton boasts quite a collection of vintage machines, but this silver 1995 McLaren F1, Chassis 044, is one of the best.

Only 64 examples were ever produced, and fans spent months speculating about its ownership after Hamilton was once spotted behind its wheel in Beverly Hills. Sold at Bonhams in 2017 for $15.62 million, its high-dollar owner was the subject of ample speculation until reports emerged confirming Hamilton’s ownership.

The 1995 machine features a single seat and a central driving position, and Hamilton is only the second person to boast ownership of the 6.1-liter V12 engine.

1. Lando Norris: Lamborghini Miura

Considered the world’s first supercar, the Lamborghini Miura redefined the concept of car design as we know it and forced the rest of the automotive world to adapt all the way back in 1966 – once they’d stopped drooling over this gorgeous machine, of course.

The 3.9-liter V12 machine is highly sought-after, with fewer than 800 examples ever built, and Norris was spotted driving this machine as a way to celebrate his inaugural win in Formula 1. And it was almost nearly a disaster!

“It didn’t start, but then the fans recognised me and they pushed my car and they bump-started it down the hill. So I was like, ‘mega!’” Norris said at the 2024 Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix.

“Maybe if I didn’t win the race they wouldn’t have noticed me, they wouldn’t have started it, so those are the perks in life. People can bump-start your car for you, in the Miura. That kind of thing.”

That’s certainly one benefit of a Miura!

nothing on my mind except for lando’s lamborghini miura and mclaren 765lt spider pic.twitter.com/kTlrWjC8Kg — ray (@ln4norris) December 23, 2023

