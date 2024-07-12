As drivers battle to retain their place on the Formula 1 grid, their current peers are not the only threat looking at next season and beyond.

Perhaps never before has the Formula 1 grid been so stacked with talent, closing up the spread from front to back, but there are plenty more wildly talented young racers looking to muscle their way into the action over the coming years. So with that in mind, we scoured the junior categories and ranked the top 10 prospects to keep a very close eye on.

Ranking the top 10 juniors in race for F1 grid

10. Ugo Ugochukwu

With Logan Sargeant seemingly heading for the F1 exit door, the search will resume for an American driver who can help to continue the sport’s popularity boom in the United States. Could that driver be Ugo Ugochukwu?

The 17-year-old from New York City, who is part of the McLaren driver development programme, has found the 2024 Formula Regional European campaign far tougher going than many expected, off the back of winning the Euro 4 title last season and finishing runner-up in Italian F4.

But having scored his first podium last time out at the Hungaroring, Ugochukwu will look to build his season from there and rediscover that much-needed consistency. There is a reason why McLaren moved to snap him up back in 2021 and lay the foundations for his move to single-seater racing.

9. Rafael Camara

Speaking of Formula Regional, Ferrari Driver Academy racer Rafael Camara is wiping the floor with his competition, Prema team-mate Ugochukwu included.

The 19-year-old Brazilian has developed a very useful habit of always hitting the ground running, finishing outside the top three in the standings of a single-seater category only once in his career so far.

That does not look like changing this year as far as his Formula Regional European Championship campaign goes, Camara having been absent from the podium in just one of his eight races. Four of those have produced victories with Camara proving the class of the field and establishing a healthy Championship lead of 46 points over fellow Ferrari junior Tuukka Taponen.

The Ferrari system is perfectly capable of delivering an F1 seat for its juniors, just ask Charles Leclerc and Oliver Bearman, so if Camara keeps this form up, he could be looking at a similar breakthrough in the near future.

8. Freddie Slater

No, not the guy from EastEnders, just to clear that up quickly.

For most young racers, it is a dream come true to secure a place in an F1 team academy, but when it comes to Britain’s Freddie Slater, he has been knocking back the interest.

Slater has continued to put his faith in ADD Management, which also has McLaren star Lando Norris on their books, and so far, it is very hard to argue with that decision as Slater continues to dominate the Italian F4 series, which has proved such a solid launching pad for Arvid Lindblad. More on him later…

Of his nine 2024 Italian F4 races entered so far, Slater has won seven of them, while it would have been eight had he not been stripped of the Imola race one win due to a front wing irregularity on his Prema.

This 15-year-old, on an alternate career strategy, is a driver whose progress should be watched with interest.

7. Gabriel Bortoleto

Reigning Formula 3 Champion Gabriel Bortoleto joined the McLaren setup off the back of his 2023 triumph, and is now looking to replicate the achievement of current McLaren driver Oscar Piastri in winning the F3 and F2 titles back-to-back.

Shout-out to Leclerc and George Russell, who also have this accolade on their CV.

Scoring his first feature race win in Austria, Bortoleto is lurking as a dark horse for the F2 title, and while it does not look like a McLaren seat is coming available anytime soon, they could look to place the 19-year-old elsewhere on the F1 grid with an eye to the future.

6. Zane Maloney

Also in the F2 title hunt is Zane Maloney, hailing from Barbados, who has prior experience of being a Red Bull junior, even if that experience was rather short. Well, not quite as short as it was for Kacper Szutka!

Maloney’s runner-up finish in F3 two seasons back caught Red Bull’s attention, but his rookie F2 campaign was not enough to convince them to continue this alliance for 2024.

But that has not set Maloney back, quite the opposite, as now with Sauber backing he chases the 2024 F2 title, a sprint and feature race victory double at the opener in Bahrain providing the perfect springboard for his charge.

Sauber are readying for the Audi era and have made their pursuit of Carlos Sainz quite clear, but if he looks elsewhere for F1 2025, Maloney would not be a bad shout to place alongside Nico Hulkenberg.

F1 2025 driver market speculation continues to gather pace

👉 Red Bull conduct private Silverstone test with three driver futures on the line

👉 ‘We’ll miss him next year’ – Eddie Jordan weighs in on Audi-bound driver’s future

5. Theo Pourchaire

As we move into the top-half of our rankings, spare a thought for Theo Pourchaire, who has found himself rather lost in the shuffle, despite still being one of the strongest young racers anywhere on the market.

Pourchaire made waves in the junior categories, winning the F2 title in 2023, but like Piastri and Felipe Drugovich before him, found that achievement was not enough to unlock the door to F1. Pourchaire has since made his mark in IndyCar, only to be suddenly dropped by McLaren, collateral damage in the continued Alex Palou saga fallout.

With three seasons of F2 under his belt and a taste of IndyCar to go with it, it’s remarkable that Pourchaire is still only 20 years old. What that creates is a talented young driver with a huge amount of experience, yet still with a huge margin for growth, and having several times been overlooked by Sauber for an F1 call-up, could 2025 finally be his time?

4. Arvid Lindblad

Heading to F3 now to find a 16-year-old Brit, backed by Red Bull, who is on an absolute charge.

Typically, going straight from F4 to F3 – skipping Formula Regional – is a tough gap to bridge, but Lindblad did not get the memo as he chases the F3 title in his rookie year.

Currently P2 in the standings and with four race wins to his name, including a sprint and feature race double on home turf at Silverstone, Lindblad is only six points behind his more experienced team-mate and Championship leader Gabriele Minì with a thrilling battle for the crown on the cards. Watch this space!

3. Paul Aron

With Mercedes looking to “reinvent” themselves as team boss Toto Wolff put it, their strong Andrea Kimi Antonelli interest reflecting a desire for youth and an eye to their future, it poses a question: did they give up on Paul Aron too soon?

The Mercedes Junior Team had 20-year-old Estonian racer Paul Aron on their books from 2019 until the end of 2023, but the split from Mercedes has not slowed Aron down.

After a P3 finish in the 2023 F3 Championship, Aron is now challenging for the F2 title with Hitech, which at this stage would arguably make him the more prepared driver to step up to F1 next season compared to Antonelli.

As it is, an opening on the F1 2025 grid looks unlikely for Aron, but he is a talented young racer to watch with interest.

2. Isack Hadjar

As is the Formula 2 Championship leader Isack Hadjar, who does have an F1 affiliation in his back pocket as part of the Red Bull Junior Team.

For Hadjar, his path into F1 is potentially much clearer, with Peter Bayer, CEO of Red Bull’s second team VCARB, confirming Hadjar as one of three junior options “ready to go” should they wish to call upon them, with Daniel Ricciardo not yet signed for F1 2025.

Hadjar has so far enjoyed three FP1 outings with the team and will fancy his chances of bagging an F1 2025 seat if he keeps this form up.

1. Andrea Kimi Antonelli

However, for top spot, we really cannot overlook Antonelli as the most exciting young talent on the ladder to Formula 1.

Rarely, if at all, has a driver in the junior series attracted as much attention as Antonelli has, the 17-year-old Mercedes prodigy in the mix to be named Lewis Hamilton’s F1 2025 successor.

Considering how he has romped through the categories to this point, hoovering up titles at every turn, Antonelli has so far lacked the highlights many expected – perhaps too soon – in Formula 2, with just the one sprint race win achieved.

However, the jump from Formula Regional European champion to F2 – bypassing Formula 3 completely – cannot be understated and actually, Antonelli is doing a very good job in his rookie F2 campaign considering all the scrutiny he has faced at such a young age.

His Prema team have not exactly found it smooth sailing at all times with this new generation of F2 car, and the fact that Antonelli is currently 25 points ahead of Haas-bound team-mate Bearman in the F2 standings reflects very well on the Italian.

Sure, Bearman has had the interruptions of swapping between F2 and F1 machinery with his Haas FP1 outings, while he was going to start from pole in Saudi Arabia before the call came from Ferrari for his F1 debut, but Antonelli is holding his own against a driver considered one of the strongest in the F2 field in Bearman, Haas’ move to sign him for F1 2025 reinforcing that.

If next season proves too soon for Antonelli to join Bearman on the Formula 1 grid, he surely will not be too far behind.

Read more: Three RB juniors ‘ready to go’ with Daniel Ricciardo help plan revealed