It’s that most wonderful time of the year when Secret Santa made his way around the Formula 1 paddock, the drivers exchanging gifts after drawing a name out of a hat.

PlanetF1.com ranks the five best gifts, from the sentimental to the naughty.

No5. Kimi Antonelli’s ‘well thought’ gift

Kimi Antonelli’s first Secret Santa present as a Formula 1 driver was “well thought”, Lando Norris gifting the Mercedes driver two special gifts.

The first of which was a cushion shaped like a person.

“This is 23, this is Jordan, and this is myself,” Antonelli said of his new cushion.

The Italian had previously revealed that his sporting GOAT was Michael Jordan.

As for part two, that was a Lego McLaren driven by Ayrton Senna.

“And I’m an Ayrton Senna fan. That’s really nice,” he said. “I’m going to have to build this.

“Whoever did this, thank you very much, thank you very much. Well, well thought.”

No2. When your hero remembers you

Lando Norris has a new poster for his bedroom wall, and no, it’s not his final lap of the F1 2025 season or even standing on the podium or receiving the Drivers’ Championship trophy, it’s Alex Albon.

“That’s the cutest thing I’ve ever seen,” Norris said as he unrolled a poster of Albon as a youngster. “That’s adorable.

“Is it from Mr. Albon himself?

“Well for the people that didn’t know, Alex used to be my hero. I had a Alex, not him himself, him driving, he had his helmet so it’s less weird when you say it like that but… I had a big picture, must have been like this big, of Alex on my bedroom wall for like ten years.

“This is now going to replace it, yeah.”

“That’s adorable” 🧡 Lando Norris received a wholesome gift from his Secret Santa! Watch in full on our YouTube channel now 🎁 #F1 pic.twitter.com/nCvDvvnIk1 — Formula 1 (@F1) December 23, 2025

No3. Pierre Gasly’s helpful advice for Charles Leclerc

As the saying goes, ‘happy wife, happy life’ and Pierre Gasly clearly wants his good friend Charles Leclerc to have a happy life when he marries his fiancée, Alexandra Saint Mleux.

He gave the Ferrari driver a book in French title ‘Comment etre un box EPOUX?’ A book of advice for men wanting to ensure they have a happy wife.

Translating the title, Leclerc said: “How to be a good husband. I love reading so I’ll read it.”

Gasly had seemingly inscribed inside the book, “I’ll have it back when you’re done”, making Leclerc chuckle.

Asked what else was written on the cover, Leclerc replied: “A guide approved by one million women.

“But my woman is very special.

“I’m sure there will be amazing advice.”

“Thank you, Pierre! But he knows how good of a boyfriend I am already.”

No2. George Russell’s ‘naughty’ gift from Charles Leclerc

They may be rivals on the track but there was some good natured ribbing between George Russell and Charles Leclerc when the Mercedes unwrapped his present.

Pealing back the paper on a photo frame, Russell proclaimed “naughty, naughty, naughty” before turning the frame around to show the camera.

The photograph? The moment that Leclerc overtook him at the Dutch Grand Prix.

Better yet, it then came with a video of the pass in a second frame.

“That’s so kind of him,” Russell said with a chuckle. “He can only overtake illegally, that’s all he’s got in the locker – bashing people off the track.”

Le cadeau de Charles à George pour le Secret Santa : une photo encadrée du dépassement du Monégasque sur le pilote anglais à Zandvoort. 🤣#F1 pic.twitter.com/FeH8ByMF7Z \— Le Sprint (@LeSprintEdition) December 23, 2025

No1: Fernando Alonso jokingly threatens Nico Hulkenberg over his gift

Fernando Alonso, the oldest driver on the grid at 44 years old, was given a gift by a fellow elderly statesman, one that may just become handy in the decades to come.

The Aston Martin unwrapped a long box and started to guess what could be inside, guessing a club. It was a walking stick.

As for who gifted it to the double World Champion, the Spaniard surmised: “I’m the oldest, Kimi’s the youngest so maybe Kimi can see me as a grandfather.

Told the giver was not too young himself, he guessed: “Nico? Nico Hulkenberg.

“I will use it to hit him.

“We see [each other] sometimes in Monaco and I will hit him. No what…

“Thank you very much, it will be useful. Not now, not yet, but one day.”

The perfect gift for a rookie… A festive Fernando unwrapped his F1 Secret Santa gift in Abu Dhabi. pic.twitter.com/HxIPWDcm2f — Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) December 23, 2025

