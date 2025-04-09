Ask former Top Gear presenter Jeremy Clarkson how he’d fix Formula 1, and he’d tell you one thing: Stop going to tracks where overtaking is difficult, if not impossible.

With that in mind, we’ve rated the overtaking possibilities at all the remaining tracks on the F1 2025 calendar on a scale of 0 to 5, with 0 signifying a lack of passing opportunities and 5 being Jeremy Clarkson’s perfect track.

Bahrain International Circuit: 4/5 approval

Sakhir is the next track on the Formula 1 calendar, and the first to be measured up to Jeremy Clarkson’s metric of ease of overtaking. Thankfully, we should be in for a treat; Bahrain provides three DRS zones as well as several sharp turns for ample overtaking.

Jeddah Corniche Circuit: 1/5 approval

The Jeddah Corniche Circuit in Saudi Arabia has three DRS zones, but it’s not often a race packed with excitement; it’s a long lap, and most of the corners on the track are high-speed kinks. Add on the tight confines of the street circuit format, and overtaking is often tough to find here.

Miami International Autodrome: 1/5 approval

One of the newer additions to the calendar, the Miami International Autodrome provided a pretty bog standard race in 2022, with a few more overtakes the following year. While the layout itself and the placement of DRS zones should imply great overtaking, the fact that the track is lined with concrete barriers tends to be a deterrent to drivers looking to make bold moves.

Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari: 0/5 approval

The first track on the calendar to earn a score of zero points is Imola, also known as the Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari. That’s thanks to the narrow racing surface, its single DRS zone, and the flowing nature of the track. It may be a classic venue, but it doesn’t often put on a classic race.

Circuit de Monaco: 0/5 approval

Sorry, Monaco fans: By the Jeremy Clarkson metric of good racing, this would be one of the first tracks to go.

The track in Monaco was designed for a different century, and when you pair its narrow width with its tight turns, you’ve got a recipe for a boring race (though qualifying takes on a whole new level of excitement!).

Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya: 2/5 approval

Folks in the Formula 1 world generally consider Barcelona to be the strongest representative of all the tracks on the F1 calendar, which is why it hosted pre-season testing for so long.

Recent track changes have helped improve the circuit feel for drivers, but there’s still really only one strong opportunity for overtaking. That being said, overtaking numbers are higher than they’ve been at places like Miami, so Barcelona earns a two-of-five on the Jeremy Clarkson overtaking scale.

Circuit Gilles Villeneuve: 4/5 approval

The Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal has several key features that make it an overtaking dream: long straights, slippery chicanes, and one heavy-braking hairpin that, combined in the right order, make for a thriller of a race on the overtaking front. Jeremy Clarkson would consider this track a keeper.

Red Bull Ring: 4/5 approval

Fast and flowing through the hills of the Austrian countryside, the Red Bull Ring provides drivers with plenty of overtaking opportunities despite its relatively short layout. You’ll spy cars passing one another at Turn 1, then again at Turn 3 and Turn 4. And, before you know it, you’re back at Turn 1 again for another go.

Silverstone Circuit: 4/5 approval

Though Silverstone is quite flat, it has several features that make it a great track for overtaking. The width of the racing surface allows for drivers to take several different lines into a corner, and there are plenty of corners designed with passing in mind. Not every British Grand Prix is a perfect barnstormer, but you will see on-track action no matter what.

Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps: 5/5 approval

One of the oldest tracks on the Formula 1 calendar, the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps defies expectations by being the kind of track that can allow a last-placed driver to fight his way up to the front of the grid.

There are two different complexes — Turns 5-6-7-8 and Turns 18-19 — that provide for good passes, and with the threat of weather always a factor, differing confidence levels between drivers in the wet can also make a spectacular show.

Hungaroring: 1/5 approval

Narrow, bumpy, and with a single straight, the Hungaroring is often compared to a kart track — which should give you an idea of how Jeremy Clarkson would feel about it. The corners that would theoretically be best for overtaking are following complexes where it’s difficult to stick close to another car.

Circuit Zandvoort: 2/5 approval

The home of the Dutch Grand Prix can be quite hit-or-miss when it comes to overtaking. The layout is a slightly modified version of the track that was introduced in the 1990s, but its origins date back to the early 1950s — which is essentially code for “tough for overtaking.”

The addition of two banked corners and the track’s two DRS zones have added some spice in recent years, but it doesn’t often create a ton of opportunities for overtaking.

Autodromo Nazionale Monza: 1/5 approval

Monza is something of a conundrum. It’s a high-speed circuit that depends on slipstreaming, but it’s not always easy to overtake a competitor thanks to its flowing nature and chicanes. The track was one of the best for passing in the past, but modern F1 cars have someone outgrown the classic track.

Baku City Circuit: 1/5 approval

The curse of the street circuit strikes again in Baku, with the track’s narrow racing surface and ever-present walls ready to catch out any driver who veers even the slightest bit off course. It can make for an unpredictable race if drivers make contact with the walls, and overtaking is certainly possible… drivers just need to make sure they’re just about perfect to escape an overtake unscathed.

Marina Bay Street Circuit: 0/5 approval

Ask Fernando Alonso to give you his three most difficult tracks to overtake, and he’ll tell you (the way he told The Athletic in 2024) that he’d actually consider Singapore an easier place to overtake than Imola!

As with many street circuits, Marina Bay is limited by nature of the public roads it’s constructed of, which means the racing surface is narrow and the corners are tight. By the Clarkson metric, F1’s first night race would be scrubbed from the calendar.

Circuit of The Americas: 4/5 approval

The Circuit of The Americas over in Austin, Texas is effectively a smorgasbord of the best corners in Formula 1 history, with two distinct overtaking zones in Turn 1 and Turn 12. Add to that its width and elevation changes, and it makes for a challenging but entertaining track.

Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez: 2/5 approval

The Mexico City Grand Prix can be fairly unpredictable on the overtaking game. The circuit’s high elevation means there’s less dirty air rocketing off the cars, but the track also has low grip and some fiddly, technical corners that make overtaking a challenge. The atmosphere of the track is incredible, but it isn’t always compelling on the passing front.

Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace: 5/5 approval

Ask drivers to pinpoint the best track for overtaking on the F1 calendar, and they’ll likely point to Interlagos. The track winds like a snake, starting off the lap with banked curves and melting into a smooth flow that requires precision to master.

But it’s also great for overtaking, with several opportunities to do so over the course of a single lap. Plus, overzealous maneuvers and sudden rain showers often add an additional layer of unpredictability.

Las Vegas Street Circuit: 4/5 approval

Few Formula 1 fans had much hope for the Las Vegas Street Circuit when its layout was first announced, yet it managed to produce more overtakes than any other circuit on its debut race back in 2023, and more than any other Grand Prix in 2024.

Unlike most other street circuits, Vegas is fairly wide, and the cooler track conditions mean most of the data gathered throughout the rest of the year goes out the window. So far, it has made for some fun racing — though the glitz and glamour may be enough to dissuade Jeremy Clarkson from giving it a positive review.

Losail Circuit: 1/5 approval

To make for strong passing opportunities, a Formula 1 track should definitely not be composed of flowing, medium-speed corners, yet that’s exactly what you’ll find in Qatar. Without any heavy braking zones, drivers will have to brave dirty air to make a complete a pass.

Yas Marina Circuit: 2/5 approval

Over time, the Yas Marina circuit has evolved to provide more overtaking and fewer chicanes, with the result being that there are better overtaking opportunities in Turn 6 and Turn 9. That being said, it’s still not known for putting on a perfect show.

