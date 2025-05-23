Red Bull continue to apply pressure on their rivals ahead of them as they arrive at the Monaco Grand Prix with a batch of new parts dedicated to the challenges posed by the famed street track.

A new, high-downforce rear wing and beam wing arrangement has been installed on the RB21, whilst changes have also been made at the front end to deal with low speed manoeuvrability.

Monaco-spec Red Bull RB21: As you’d expect

There’s nothing unexpected in the team’s approach here, with the parts that have arrived for Monaco exactly what you’d expect them to introduce at this venue.

However, they’ll be extremely mindful of how they dial in their setup around the new parts, with cooling and tyre performance still of critical importance.

The new, higher downforce rear wing is in line with the solutions we’ve already seen from Red Bull the last few seasons, with the mainplane continuing to follow the same design lineage of their other solutions.

This includes the wider central section, with a deeper transition at the endplates, albeit with this configuration taking up more of the box region than some of their lower downforce iterations.

The deeper upper flap and tip sections still retain some of the efficiency boosting design considerations that feature on the lower downforce offerings, including the V-shaped central notch and teardrop-shaped flap pivots.

Meanwhile, the beam wing is a bi-plane arrangement, with a suitably tall chord to the elements, with the lower element cranked to help generate more performance.

You’ll also note that the RB21 has been set up with a considerable amount of cooling, with the large rear outlet engine cover installed, whilst the enlarged louvred cooling panels are being employed too.

A larger front brake duct outlet has also been made available for this race in order that there’s enough margin for cooling around the low-speed circuit.

Consequently, the trim around the upper wishbone and brake duct has also been amended to improve clearance when the steering is at full lock.

