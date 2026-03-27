Red Bull reveal new upgrades with sweeping changes for Japan

Red Bull have introduced a substantially different bodywork configuration for the RB22 in Japan.

Mounted on Max Verstappen’s car, there’s also changes made to the floor and rear brake ducts, as the team looks to improve its performance envelope.

Change of direction

This is now the third sidepod design we’ve seen from Red Bull, given they tested another solution in testing that morphed into what they had used in the opening two rounds.

However, this one flips the script somewhat, as the team have switched to a downsloping design at the rear of the assembly, rather than using the overhang solution that the first two designs have utilised.

It’s quite a stark comparison, with a different response, aerodynamically speaking, expected from not only the sidepod but also the surrounding surfaces, such as the engine cover and floor too.

And, whilst the change to the bodywork to a downsloping profile is obvious, it’s also packaged with a revised inlet size and shape, which also has a bearing on the design of the undercut and G-line too.

The inlet is slightly narrower than before (left), whilst the peripheral shape of the inlet has also been modified to account for those new dimensions.

Meanwhile, the wall of the chassis inside the inlet has also been altered, with the paint that once crept inside, now stripped back.

As a consequence of the inlet shape modification it’s also clear to see how the undercut has been reshaped, with the boundary line between the Hard Rock and 1Password sponsorship decals presenting us with an opportunity to see the difference in geometry.

Meanwhile, the former of those logos shows how the undercut’s outcrop is also shaped differently, which will have an impact on the G-line thereafter, which is also different that before.

Red Bull have also made modifications to the RB22’s floor, with the already novel arrangement given another makeover.

The design of their floor and fence arrangement was already different to the rest of the field, with a facade created on the leading edge, upon which the fences were attached (upper image).

This facade terminates before reaching the chassis and bib section, allowing airflow passage to the underfloor thereafter.

The four main roots of the fences now have their own cluster of branches, all of which will become shedding surfaces and help to manage the vortices that are being created here.

The team have also introduced new rear brake duct inlet and outlet geometries for use at the Japanese Grand Prix, as announced via the car presentation document ahead of the track action.

“Given the braking energy demands of Suzuka, minor changes have been made to the rear wheel bodywork to suit the brake material requirements”.

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