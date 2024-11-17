Revealed: The best race of the F1 2024 season so far according to you

With Formula 1 enjoying some down time, we are taking a look back at the season so far and asked you what has been the best race of 2024.

An exciting season with seven different winners was something we could only dream of going into the year but rather than a continuation of Max Verstappen’s dominance, it has been a closely fought battle out on track. With that in mind, we took to Bluesky to ask you what your favourite race of the 2024 season has been so far and here’s what you had to say.

The best races of the F1 2024 season so far according to you

British Grand Prix – Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton winning his first grand prix in three years during a back and forth race in front of his home fans? It is hard to think of more special moments than that and of course, plenty of you said it was your favourite.

Jessica said: “As a Lewis fan who was at the British Grand Prix this year it has to be that race.”

Daisy said: “Definitely biassed as I was there but Silverstone – Three Brit’s being top three in Quali with Lewis winning in front of his home crowd! You couldn’t have made it up after Merc’s previous couple of seasons. INCREDIBLE atmosphere 🔥”

Aenwyr said: “Silverstone, action start to finish with anyone in the top 6-8 with a realistic shot at a win.”

neilsdamracso said: “It’s gotta be Silverstone for me (I’m biassed cause I was there lol) but I feel like some honourable mentions have to include some of Miami, Imola and Monaco. It was a proper feeling of the Verstappen dominance coming to an end, even if the racing wasn’t always as good as what we have now.”

Chris Harvey said: “I feel snarky, so any race Verstappen didn’t win. That being said, hard to beat the shock and emotional rush of Hamilton winning Silverstone when no one expected it.”

Stu said: “Silverstone – being there after a tough past couple of years for Lewis, to see him win again meant so much and the race itself was a proper drivers race in tough conditions.”

Arkham24601 said: “Silverstone because I was there to see Lewis win for a 9th time there.”

‪Mareike said: “Silverstone by far – first time I’ve cried for a long time. His reflections were so incredibly inspiring: ‘I often wonder about the weight of a tear and what it carries.’ I still feel like I swallowed a star that empowers me, after so much personal hardship. I’ll never forget this day.”

Monaco Grand Prix – Charles Leclerc

Speaking of special moments, those in Monaco were able to witness Charles Leclerc finally win his home race after a run of terrible luck in Monte Carlo.

It may not have been an action-packed spectacle, but it was still an emotional one to watch.

‪LuciFerrari‬ summed it up best: “I am torn between Monaco and Monza. I don’t think there has been a more emotional race this year than Monaco. But the overall race of Monza was admittedly more exciting racecraft. Both great races and totally different.”

Italian Grand Prix – Charles Leclerc

Ferrari fans have had two special moments to celebrate this season as shortly after Leclerc won in Monaco, he did it again in Monza in even more dramatic fashion.

With McLaren starting as clear favourites, Leclerc made the most of some team-mate battles to get ahead and then produced a tyre masterclass to stay in front. The scenes of the Tifosi running on the grid, unfurling a huge Ferrari badge and red flares will be an iconic image for years to come.

leclerified said: “Monza for the tyre masterclass from Charles.”

Brazilian Grand Prix – Max Verstappen

It may have been the most recent F1 race but there is no recency bias with this one as the Brazilian Grand Prix will go down as a race for the ages.

Max Verstappen’s win from 17th in the rain was a masterful drive and is rightly amongst your favourite races.

Gridpit said: “Has to be Brazil right, Max back of the grid in the rain to win the race? I think race wise I enjoyed some of the others but that was a ‘moment’.”

Tony said: “Brazil for me. Canada and Silverstone making up the top 3.”

Misha said: “Brazil was wild fun! I put Canada in the same category in terms of chaos, but Brazil wins because of Max.”

Stephen said: “Brazil masterclass in the wet by the Dutch master.”

Danny Herbert said: “Has to be Brazil for me… although there’s a risk of recency bias there 😅”

Nicola said: “Brazil hands down, may well be biassed seeing that it was the first race I worked, but also I’m a lover of chaos 🫣”

Honourable mentions

A sign of how good this season has been is the variety of responses we got and here are some of the other races you said:

DanP – F1 said: “So many good ones to choose from, Brazil and Silverstone come to mind. But I’ve got to give it to Canada, the rain made the race exciting and unpredictable.”

Kimmy Caulton said: “For the satisfying victory, Melbourne.”

Steevp said: “I also have a terrible memory, but my favourite was Lando pretending he can’t speak English [in Hungary], the radio was broken, “he can pass me if he can catch me..” etc.. etc.. when the team wanted him to let Oscar by..”

