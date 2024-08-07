Formula 1 is generally considered the pinnacle of motorsport — but there are plenty of racing fans of other disciplines who simply do not agree.

Today, we’re exploring some of the reasons why fans of NASCAR, America’s stock car racing disciplines, just can’t get excited about Formula 1.

Formula 1 is too elitist

The No. 1 reason you’ll find a NASCAR fan avoiding Formula 1 is the fact that F1 is perceived as elitist.

While one person’s “elitist” is another’s “cosmopolitan,” many NASCAR fans feel that they’re looked down upon by F1 fans for “only turning left,” or for enjoying a deeply American sport. So, NASCAR fans have often adopted a similarly antagonistic mindset about Formula 1 — that it’s just too high-brow and unwelcoming for anyone who’s not a wealthy European.

Formula 1 is too political

Team orders. Track limits. Complex contracts. Secret agreements. The F1 world is chock full of Machiavellian political maneuvers that turn plenty of NASCAR fans off.

Now, there’s plenty of drama in the NASCAR world, but in most cases, the rules feel fairly clear cut and don’t require you to consult a massive rulebook to find answers.

There’s no overtaking in Formula 1

Formula 1’s marquee event is the Monaco Grand Prix, and if a NASCAR fan is going to experiment with a new form of motorsport, this is the race they’re most likely to watch. It’s also one of the most boring thanks to a complete lack of overtaking!

Compare that to NASCAR’s marquee events, like the Daytona 500, and there’s a huge difference: You’ll see tons of overtaking thanks to the oval track format.

The negative view from the NASCAR community here also involves the fact that systems like DRS have had to be introduced to F1 in order to aid overtaking — feeling like an artificial fix to a serious problem.

More on NASCAR and Formula 1

👉 Why so serious? Four valuable lessons F1 can learn from polarising NASCAR series

👉 The NASCAR mindset Formula 1 needs to bring to intentional contact

Formula 1 is too predictable

Though 2024 has brought with it a refreshing change of pace in the sense that there have been seven different winners in the first 14 races of the year, those are rookie numbers compared to the diversity of winners in NASCAR.

Those negative mindsets about F1 derive from the recent eras of dominance — from Michael Schumacher to Sebastian Vettel to Lewis Hamilton to Max Verstappen. Many NASCAR fans feel that a championship is a foregone conclusion, whereas the NASCAR Cup Series keeps you on your toes, never knowing who’s going to win.

Formula 1 cars are too fragile (and complicated)

NASCAR is often discounted with the “rubbin’ is racin'” stereotype, that stock car drivers can beat and bang their machinery, and that NASCAR fans love watching big crashes.

While there are some folks who do enjoy “The Big One,” most fans simply enjoy the fact that a little bit of well-executed contact can help a driver win a race or score a position. It’s just hard racing!

But open-wheel cars can’t make that same kind of contact without popping tires, breaking wings, or retiring — which makes it feel as if the drivers have to be way more cautious.

Plus, the cars are far more complicated. The high-end engineering is what makes Formula 1 fascinating for many fans, but it can be a turn-off to a more casual race fan who wants to see someone racing a car that looks like something they can buy at the dealership.

Formula 1 races are too expensive

It’s possible for a NASCAR fan to attend a race fairly affordably — and even for a European NASCAR fan to fly to America for that purpose! NASCAR fans love that they feel as if they’re actually welcome at the track.

In Formula 1, however, ticket prices can be seriously prohibitive, which makes it impossible for a lot of fans to gain any kind of access.

To compare prices, tickets NASCAR’s autumn race weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway cost between $100 and $150 for a reserved seat for three days. By contrast, Formula 1’s Miami Grand Prix tickets start at $600 for the weekend if you wanted an equivalent reserved seat.

Formula 1 drivers are boring

While Formula 1 drivers have been allowed to open up on social media in the last few years, plenty of NASCAR fans still find them to be pretty boring — and that’s largely because NASCAR drivers feel a lot more relatable!

It can be tough to find Charles Leclerc interesting if you’ve never grown up in Monaco or lived in a multi-million dollar abode. For many NASCAR fans, a man like Ross Chastain is far more compelling; Chastain not only races cars, but he also lives in a humble home and still helps operate his family’s watermelon farm.

Read next: NASCAR move to ban sovereign wealth funds after investment firm concerns