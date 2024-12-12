Revealed: The worst rated drivers of the F1 2024 season

Having celebrated the good, we are taking a look at the drivers on the opposite end of the scale.

Following our top 10 rated drivers, it is time for those at the other end of the scale according to our driver ratings.

The worst rated drivers of the F1 2024 season

8.) Yuki Tsunoda – 6.67

Perhaps a little harsh to be included in this list but his average rating was just 0.03 off Alonso.

Truthfully, it was a fairly consistent season from Tsunoda but one with few stand-out results. His best result was P7 which he achieved on three occasions.

7.) Esteban Ocon – 6.5

A stupid crash in Monaco appeared to be the final straw for Ocon and Alpine with the Frenchman given the boot.

As the season went on, Pierre Gasly began to get the better of him but a P2 in Sao Paulo was a nice way to end his stint in Enstone.

6.) Alex Albon – 6.44

After an excellent 2023, this season was a step down for Alex Albon who could not trouble the top 10 as much as he would have liked.

With a Williams car that was more balanced but had lost its straight-line speed advantage, Albon failed to score points until the Monaco Grand Prix.

He was initially outshone by rookie Franco Colapinto but a bigger test comes next year in the form of Carlos Sainz.

5.) Kevin Magnussen – 5.98

If this list was completed a couple of races earlier, Kevin Magnussen may well have been further down but a bright end to his season saw him rise up the ranks.

In Mexico, he recorded his highest finish of the season with a P7 before again cracking the top 10 in Qatar.

It was almost certainly the last we will see of K-Mag in F1 but he ended his time on a high.

4.) Lance Stroll – 5.73

Lance Stroll is lucky that Sergio Perez has taken much of the criticism spotlight but it was another underwhelming season for the Canadian.

Yes, the car was not great but Fernando Alonso more than doubled Stroll’s points tally with it.

His crash before the race had even begun in Sao Paulo was a particular low point.

3.) Valtteri Bottas – 5.65

After the astonishing admission that moving to Hinwil was a mistake, Bottas’ Stake nightmare is over.

His worst season by far in F1 and one that may have been his final act in the sport.

2.)​​ Zhou Guanyu – 5.63

Not much to split the two Stake drivers and perhaps harsh that the one who did score points is lower on the list but it really was a dreadful season for Zhou.

He began the year by exiting in Q1 in the first nine races and his highest finish was 13th until Qatar.

A forgettable way to fall out of Formula 1.

1.) Sergio Perez – 5.33

In terms of expectation versus reality, Sergio Perez is easily bottom of the list. While his team-mate won the World Championship, the Mexican finished a distant eighth.

2024 has been an awful year for Perez and one that promised so much early on. Consecutive P2s to start the year suggested Perez was going to match the feats of Bottas at Mercedes but then P5 in Australia became P8 in Imola and the slide had begun.

A crash in Monaco may not have been entirely his fault but it was the first of two back-to-back DNFs that cost Red Bull. From that moment on, Perez never recaptured his early season form with the RB20 no longer the best car on the grid.

Latterly, it has been money that kept Perez in the seat but the Constructors’ title has gone to Woking, not Milton Keynes, and for that, Perez is to blame.

