Torquing Point: The 2020 Russian Grand Prix

After two ridiculous races, the Russian Grand Prix was a return to reality for both Formula 1 and the Torquing point team.

Arguably the most important moment of the race came before it even started, as Lewis Hamilton ended up being handed a 10-second time penalty for practising a start outside the designated area. Finley and Michelle get things started by wondering how the Brit and his team made such a rookie error and discussing his far from ideal reaction to the decision.

Hamilton loss was Valtteri Bottas’s gain, and the Finn returned to the top step of the podium for the first since the season opener in Austria? Would he have won if not for his team-mate’s penalty? And can this result kick-start something of a resurgence for him?

The fight for P3 in the Constructor’s Championship is turning out to be the most interesting battle of 2020, and that was again the case in Sochi. The pair pay tribute to the two stand-out drivers, Daniel Ricciardo and Sergio Perez, and agree that Hamilton could learn something from the former, while the latter deserves better from his team.

The 2020 race was arguably the best one Sochi has produced since joining the calendar in 2014, and it still wasn’t great by any means. Given this, should it remain on the schedule going forward? The episode is wrapped up with a look at this, the somewhat controversial Turn 2 bollards, and a tribute to Roamin Grosjean’s glorious handling of them.

