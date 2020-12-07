Torquing Point: The 2020 Sakhir Grand Prix

Various 2020 races have left the PF1 team with plenty to discuss, but perhaps none more so than the Sakhir Grand Prix.

The fact that Sergio Perez winning it arguably wasn’t the biggest talking point says it all. Nevertheless, the episode kicks off with a look at his remarkable triumph.

Luck did undoubtedly play a large role in it, but given how he fought his way up the order after falling to last place at the end of the first lap, it was a stunning performance regardless, and one worthy of a win.

Was it enough to finally convince Red Bull to sign him? It should have been. Will Racing Point be regretting letting him go at the end of the season? They should be.

Perez took his first-ever win in F1, but for the vast majority of the race, it looked like a different man would do so. George Russell.

The young Brit was hugely impressive standing in for Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes and would have almost certainly claimed victory if not for his team’s pit-stop disaster and a late puncture. While he may not be happy with the result now, it may just turn out to be one of the best, and most important, weekends of his career.

That’s because, by undoubtedly coming out on top against Valtteri Bottas, he’s all but secured a 2022 seat at the German team. However, could he end there even sooner given how well he performed? Finley and Michelle take a look…

The pair then share their thoughts on the alternate layout used for the second of the two races in Bahrain and discuss whether, given how thrilling the Grand Prix was, it should be used again in the future, before taking a look ahead to next week’s season finale in Abu Dhabi and briefly paying tribute to a man who unfortunately won’t be there, Romain Grosjean.

