Sebastian Vettel became the youngest-ever world champion in F1 history when he claimed his first title with Red Bull in 2010.

After Max Verstappen fell short, Vettel is facing the biggest threat to his record in the form of Mercedes driver and Chinese Grand Prix winner Kimi Antonelli…

Why Kimi Antonelli should break Sebastian Vettel’s long-standing F1 record

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If you were to ask Helmut Marko to name the biggest regret of his career, almost certainly it would concern Max Verstappen.

Red Bull scaled heights with Verstappen that few in F1 have ever touched before, but one thing it never quite managed to do was break its own record for producing F1’s youngest-ever world champion.

In an era in which Formula 1 drivers seem to keep getting younger and younger, Sebastian Vettel’s record of 23 years and 134 days from 2010 has been waiting to fall for a decade or more.

In truth, Max never stood a chance.

He entered F1 in an era of domination by Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes, limited to occasional victories for the first five years of his career in a bunch of underpowered, unreliable, almost-there-but-not-quite Red Bulls.

Even the great Max Verstappen – his talent obvious from the moment he first stepped into an F1 car – had to wait until halfway through 2019, his fifth full season, to finally nab a pole position (another stat that’s never sat quite right), eventually becoming world champion for the first time aged 24 in 2021.

Where does the true balance lie in F1’s everlasting car-versus-driver debate? There’s your answer.

Even the most gifted drivers can be rendered powerless without the machinery to convert all that potential into prizes.

It is not merely a question of talent in this sport, but opportunity too.

Here is where we find the difference between a young Verstappen and today’s boy wonder Kimi Antonelli.

How to follow an act like Lewis Hamilton? That’s the question Mercedes was confronted with at the start of 2024.

The easy – safe – thing to do would have been to bring in an established race winner like Carlos Sainz and to accept what would have been, to all intents and purposes, a downgrade.

It is one thing for Red Bull, with its emphasis on youth and all things extreme, to gamble on a teenager; quite another for Mercedes, as corporate as corporate can be, to take the plunge.

With the promotion of Antonelli for 2025, Mercedes willingly signed itself up for short-term pain while clinging to the hope of long-term gain.

Kimi Antonelli vs George Russell: Mercedes head-to-head stats for F1 2026 season

F1 2026: Head-to-head qualifying statistics between teammates

F1 2026: Head-to-head race statistics between teammates

There would be days, of course, when he would make rookie mistakes, knock off the front wing and raise serious doubts over the team’s wisdom of piling such pressure on the shoulders of someone so young.

But the upside?

The upside, if he could just navigate the early hazards, had the potential to alter the course of F1 history.

The really impressive thing about Antonelli, as noted in PlanetF1.com’s conclusions from the Australian Grand Prix, is the rate of his development and how quickly he has moved from one phase to the next.

It was only late last summer, after all, that he had the look of a little boy lost in the big wide world of F1 having been moved to tears at the nadir of his mid-season struggles.

The progress in the months since has been breathtaking and the tears that arrived with his maiden F1 victory in China came from a different place, in some ways a different driver, entirely.

His win was total validation for the risk Mercedes took with the signing of Antonelli two years ago when the watching world was saying no.

And doubtless now, with the feel of a winner’s trophy in the palms of his hands – with the confidence of knowing that, yes, he really can do it – he will grow even stronger, and at an even quicker rate, from here.

Like last year’s world champion, Lando Norris, part of the battle for Antonelli has always been to see for himself what everyone else sees in him.

Maybe now Andrea Kimi Antonelli – to use the name given to him at birth and not the one bestowed on him to make him sound cool and the rest of us feel warm and fuzzy inside – will realise just how good he is.

Toto Wolff was quick after China to dismiss talk of Antonelli competing for the world championship this season.

Yet with Mercedes so dominant it is undeniable that, like the battle between Norris and Oscar Piastri last year, the 2026 title race could come down to moments of unreliability and/or a patchy string of results at the wrong time.

It might well prove that 2026 has come slightly soon for Antonelli and that the greater experience of George Russell, himself a victim of one such moment in qualifying in Shanghai, will tell over the course of this season.

But 2027? 2028? If Antonelli continues on this trajectory, Russell won’t be able to contain him forever.

And Vettel’s record?

Still just 19, that little place in history is his for the taking.

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