Seven IndyCar storylines to watch for in the five-race stretch to the finale

This weekend, we welcome IndyCar back from its summer Olympic break with what promises to be an exciting night race at Gateway — and from then on, it’s all systems go through to the finale.

There are just five races remaining at four different venues, with three oval tracks and one road course set to decide the championship. Here’s what we’re watching for as we wrap up the 2024 season.

The IndyCar championship hunt continues

IndyCar’s championship battle may currently be led by Alex Palou with 411, but his margin over the competition is much narrower than it has been in the past. Just 41 points separate Palou from second-placed Will Power, and Power is being hotly pursued by several other drivers: Scott Dixon (358 points), Colton Herta (354), Pato O’Ward (340), Scott McLaughlin (328) and Kyle Kirkwood (314).

Yes, Palou is the favorite for the title, but any of those other drivers could theoretically take the championship, and it all comes down to one big issue…

Alex Palou is still looking for his first-ever oval win

Alex Palou has won two IndyCar championships. He’s on his way to a third. But he still hasn’t won a race on an oval. Four of the last five races of the 2024 season are set to take place on oval tracks.

That means we can really only predict that Palou will win one more race this season at the road course in Portland. He may very well take his first oval victory — but just about every other driver vying for the title can be considered a better oval racer than the Spaniard.

On top of that, most drivers in the field haven’t raced at two of the remaining tracks, the Milwaukee Mile and Nashville Speedway. Only Scott Dixon has experience on both tracks, while Will Power has Milwaukee experience.

Leaders’ Circle eligibility

IndyCar includes something known as the Leaders’ Circle; here, the top 22 vehicles in the entrants’ championship earn an impressive $1 million check to keep them in business and set them up for the coming season.

Right now, the No. 66 of Meyer Shank Racing, the No. 30 of Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, and the No. 20 of Ed Carpenter Racing reside in positions 19 through 21. Of course, these drivers may be knocked out of the running by any other driver that performs exceptionally well.

That coveted 22nd place is currently up for grabs between several cars:

No. 41 AJ Foyt Racing (121 points)

No. 78 Juncos Hollinger Racing (116 points)

No. 51 Dale Coyne Racing (115 points)

No. 18 Dale Coyne Racing (91 points)

Hybrid evolution

IndyCar introduced hybrid systems for all teams partway through the 2024 season, during the Mid-Ohio race weekend. The systems have caused a few fiddly issues as drivers come to grips with the new technology — but it’ll be fascinating to see if any teams or power unit suppliers have made key strides over the break.

One team that seemed to understand the hybrids right out of the gate is Arrow McLaren, perhaps thanks to McLaren’s experience with hybrids in F1. Arrow McLaren was the only team to implement a system of lights on top of the car’s dashboard to provide easy visual clues about the hybrid power in the bank and the usable energy available for making passes.

No other team has yet to mimic that system, but the extended break may have been long enough for other teams to try something similar.

Understanding IndyCar:

👉 Explained: IndyCar’s rumoured charter system, and how it will impact the series

👉 Formula 1 v IndyCar: How open-wheel racing’s hybrid powertrains compare

Honda’s tenuous fate

Speaking of power units, one of IndyCar’s two providers, Honda, has been talking about leaving the sport.

IndyCar’s current contract with its engine suppliers lasts until 2026 — but Honda has voiced some serious concerns with IndyCar management, the delays with hybrid power units, and more.

The engine supplier has hoped that IndyCar will be able to introduce additional manufacturers, which would reduce Honda’s costs and its burden in supplying engines for so many cars. But talks about potential entries from, say, Toyota have fallen flat.

Where does that leave Honda? Right now, it’s not clear — but it doesn’t look great.

Wrapping up silly season

IndyCar’s silly season is well underway, as drivers make key swaps to different teams. Alexander Rossi is one of the key drivers without a 2025 contract, and options are whittling down as talents like David Malukas sign at AJ Foyt.

Another big question mark remains regarding Prema. The international team is looking to field a two-car effort in IndyCar for 2025, but it hasn’t revealed any potential drivers.

Expect many of these question marks to be lifted as we continue the season.

Seats still remaining to be filled are Dale Coyne Racing’s Nos. 18 and 51, Meyer Shank Racing’s No. 66, and Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing’s No. 45. AJ Foyt may also have one remaining seat, and Ed Carpenter Racing has also kept its options open.

Saying goodbye on NBC

When the 2024 season comes to a close, so too will IndyCar’s relationship with broadcaster NBC. Starting in 2025, IndyCar will be aired on FOX — but many key details about that arrangement have yet to come to light.

Over these final races, expect to learn more about FOX’s broadcast and its potential commentators — and to hear plenty of stories about the struggle to find IndyCar on streaming services in the future.

Read next: How to follow an oval race: An IndyCar and NASCAR guide for F1 fans