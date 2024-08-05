If you’re an avid Formula 1 fan, it can be tough to keep up with all the talent springing up in other parts of the world — including in America, which has countless competitive series to follow.

Thankfully, we’ve put together a list of seven of the best drivers racing in the United States right now — just in case you’re looking for someone new to root for.

Kyle Larson

It’s inevitable: If you know anything about motorsport, then you’ve certainly heard the name Kyle Larson.

Though Larson’s current primary discipline is the NASCAR Cup Series — where he’s proven to be incredibly dominant — the California-born racer is a star in the dirt-racing world. He also made an attempt at the “Double” this year, which means he attempted the Indianapolis 500 before getting hopping in a helicopter and heading to Charlotte for the Coca-Cola 600.

Josef Newgarden

When Josef Newgarden won his first IndyCar title in 2017, he became the first driver in the Road to Indy junior program to secure a championship at the top level of the sport. Not bad for a driver who started karting at the relatively late age of 13.

Newgarden’s success in IndyCar was a long time coming, but well earned. Aside from titles in 2017 and 2019, Newgarden is also a two-time Indianapolis 500 champion and a winner at the 24 Hours of Daytona.

Dane Cameron

Dane Cameron is a two-time IMSA champion at the top tier, as well as a champion in the GTD category — but he actually came from IndyCar’s Road to Indy open-wheel ladder. He moved to the American Le Mans Series — now called IMSA — in 2011, and very few years have passed where he hasn’t won a race or finished on the podium.

Travis Pastrana

Travis Pastrana may be an unconventional choice for this list, but he’s earned it. The racer and stunt driver was a dominant force at the X Games, taking gold medals in everything from offshore power boat racing to motocross. He’s a four-time Rally America champion, and he’s competed in everything from Global RallyCross to NASCAR to the 24 Hours of Daytona to Extreme E.

But beyond his many accolades, Pastrana earns a place on this list in large part because of his influence. His show, Nitro Circus, introduced a generation of Americans to the potential of motorsport — and that’s pretty incredible.

Scott Dixon

Not every driver racing in America was born here, and you don’t need to look much further than Scott Dixon. The Australian-born IndyCar driver is a six-time champion and a three-time Daytona 24 winner — but that dominance stretches back even further, to Dixon winning an amazing 30 major karting titles between ages 7 and 13.

If you’re looking for a driver to count on when it comes time to experiment with fuel strategy, or just need someone who can stay level-headed in the heat of battle, Dixon is your guy.

Alex Palou

Speaking of extremely impressive Chip Ganassi Racing drivers, Alex Palou also makes our list. He’s become a two-time IndyCar champion in the five years he’s competed in the sport, and he’s also leading the 2024 Championship at the time of writing.

Palou is a fantastic racer, one who adapted instantly to IndyCar and has gone on to put on masterclasses over fields with far more experience. His Formula 1 aspirations with McLaren have fallen by the wayside, which means we’ll be able to see him competing in America for many years to come.

Shane Van Gisbergen

New Zealander Shane van Gisbergen was a force to be reckoned with in Oceania, where he won three Supercars championship titles, three Bathurst 1000s, and a Bathurst 12 Hour. When he made his NASCAR Cup Series debut at Chicago in 2023, he made a splash by taking victory over drivers with far more NASCAR skill.

This year, Van Gisbergen made the leap and began racing full time in NASCAR, albeit in the lower-tier Xfinity Series with a few one-off races in Cup. He’s taken three victories over the course of 20 races, and it has been a joy to watch him hone his craft in stock car racing.

