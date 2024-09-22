Starting from pole position for the sixth time this season, Lando Norris will win the Singapore Grand Prix ahead of Max Verstappen – and he may even do it by holding P1 at the end of Lap 1.

With Ferrari and Sergio Perez looking to make a comeback by starting out of position, other drivers such as Nico Hulkenberg and Fernando Alonso will try to survive to maintain their positions in the points.

We have predicted the top 10 positions for the Singapore GP, and encourage you, our readers, to make your own predictions for Sunday’s race as well!

Race predictions: 2024 Singapore GP

10. Fernando Alonso

Alonso will start P7 after another great qualifying with a car that is really out of position. In Monza and Azerbaijan, the story has been the same with the AMR24 in the Spaniard’s hands. One more point for Aston Martin in a difficult weekend with a big fight against Williams, VCARB and Haas would be a great success.

9. Nico Hulkenberg

After a sensational qualifying performance, a points finish from P6 would be the icing on the cake of a great weekend. While the pace in the midfield is very close, with the advantage of track position and a car that has good top speed, Hulkenberg has a great chance to be the best of the rest in Singapore.

8. Sergio Perez

On a circuit where overtaking is difficult and starting from so far back in 13th, Perez has a tough race ahead of him in which he will have to make up positions. After the retirement in Azerbaijan when he was about to fight for the podium, the qualifying in Singapore was another hard blow.

In his favour, a lower downforce setting should help him to overtake on the short straights of the Marina Bay street circuit. Although track position will be key in the race, pure pace should put him in the top 8.

He will probably have to do a longer first stint in order to have clean air once everyone else has pitted and to be able to assert the RB20’s superiority over the cars around him on track.

F1 2024: Max Verstappen v Lando Norris

👉The ultimate F1 2024 title calculator: How Lando Norris could beat Max Verstappen

👉The updated Drivers’ and Constructors’ standings after the Azerbaijan Grand Prix

7. Carlos Sainz

After his accident in Q3 during the tyre warm-up lap, his chances for the race have clearly diminished starting from P10. To dream of anything more than a P6 or P5 is already too much. Bad luck for the Spanish driver as he felt he could fight for victory this weekend after a positive race in Azerbaijan.

6. Charles Leclerc

After his mistake in his Q3 flying lap and seeing that Ferrari’s pace wasn’t really as high as expected, expect a particularly tough race for Leclerc. With a lot of ground to make up early on, a good race pace may not be enough to move up further positions on a circuit where track position is key.

5. George Russell

Having been beaten by Lewis Hamilton in qualifying for the fifth time this season, Russell will have a tough race if he is to challenge for a podium finish. He starts P4 and ahead of him on the grid will be his teammate and Oscar Piastri behind him. His start will be key to determine what his real chances are in Singapore.

On pace, Piastri should overtake him but if he can get in front of Hamilton at the start of the race he could be a clear podium contender. Even if Max Verstappen’s Red Bull has a dip in performance, he could go for P2.

4. Oscar Piastri

Despite having the best car on the grid, on a circuit where overtaking is so difficult, a difficult race is expected for Oscar who usually has difficulties on this kind of tracks to perform overtaking manoeuvres as he successfully did in Baku.

His aim should be to fight for the podium against the Mercedes and, very optimistically, to try to beat Max Verstappen for a McLaren 1-2 in Singapore.

3. Lewis Hamilton

Despite not being 100% at ease with the W15, Hamilton put in a superb qualifying lap to give himself the chance to fight for the podium in the race. Behind him, he has George Russell and Oscar Piastri breathing down his neck but Lewis is sure to fight hard for his 202nd podium.

2. Max Verstappen

With the change of set-up from FP2 to FP3, Verstappen has partially regained confidence in the RB20 at least on this circuit. Obviously, he is not going to have superior pace to McLaren but with a good start he can make Lando Norris and the papaya pitwall nervous.

His race could go through different phases depending on how good his start is. Fighting with Lando for the win or fighting with Mercedes for the podium? That’s undoubtedly one of the great unknowns and attractions of this race.

1. Lando Norris

After a great start to the race in Baku, gaining positions for the first time this season on the opening lap, Lando should be more confident to defend his pole position in Singapore and lead the opening lap of the Grand Prix. From there his car has enough pace to open a comfortable gap to Red Bull from the very beginning.

But even if he loses P1, the MCL38 proved in qualifying and in the long runs on Friday to be the benchmark once again. Only a mistake from his side or bad strategy calls from the pitwall should prevent another papaya victory to follow on from Oscar Piastri’s in Azerbaijan last week.

Read next: Singapore GP: Max Verstappen back in business as data reveals key setup change