SINGAPORE – Max Verstappen made it a clean sweep of Saturday success by following up his Sprint win with pole position at Marina Bay.

Here is PlanetF1.com’s full list of winners and losers from the 2026 Singapore Grand Prix qualifying.

Winners and losers from the 2026 Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia qualifying

Winner: Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen’s 50th career pole position has come at the only venue, aside from the new Madring, at which the Dutch driver has never won the Grand Prix.

But the four-time F1 World Champion has looked strong all weekend, capitalising on a much-improved RB22 that also boasts different strengths to the cars of yesteryear, with even the all-conquering RB19 undone by the unique challenges of Singapore.

With the car “in the right window” from the off once again, the biggest hurdle to a Verstappen victory in the Grand Prix could well be the start: Red Bull hasn’t been strong at this particular facet of a race in some time, and his Sprint race start could well have been the deciding factor had George Russell not crashed 90 seconds after snatching the lead.

“The margins are very close, I think, between us throughout the whole of qualifying,” Verstappen said of taking pole by half a tenth.

“So, of course, very happy to be on pole because this is, of course, the one that I wanted. So, yeah, very happy. I mean, the car has been pretty strong all weekend. Of course, there are always things that you look into that can be better, but it was enough for pole, so very happy with that.

“New regulations, and I think our car now works a little bit differently compared to the previous regulations, where we’re stronger in different areas of a corner. But yeah, we take it. I mean, we have been really on a positive trend, you know, so it’s, for us, I think, very special to take a pole here.”

While it’s realistically too late to mount a championship comeback, the emergence of the RB22 as a race-winning machine has shot Verstappen right back to where he belongs: at the sharpest end of the grid, and lines him up well for a strong 2027 as the regulations remain broadly stable.

While Kimi Antonelli may not have any reason to look over his shoulder, the King is back, and is ready to stand in the way of an effortless run to the title for the young Italian.

Loser: George Russell

George Russell’s day could have been very, very different, had he not lit up the rears on the white line exiting the final corner on the first lap of the Sprint race.

Not only did his mistake cost himself a potentially big result and hand the win to Max Verstappen and more points advantage to Kimi Antonelli, but it also meant that his W17 wasn’t quite back in the right window of performance by the time qualifying rolled around, due to the damage that needed fixing.

“Obviously, it was a very bad day all in all, and stemming from my own mistake,” Russell said afterwards.

“The objective of quali was to make sure the car was feeling the same as it did yesterday. For whatever reason, it wasn’t, which is not sometimes a surprise when the whole team putting it back together, and it’s obviously been in the wall.

“Yesterday, we were competitive every lap we did, and today was not the case.

“The car didn’t feel quite the same. I was struggling with the rear end, and then I was overheating my tyres, and it was just a bit of a downward spiral.

“Whereas yesterday, it all just clicked, and it was all working well. So we need to see why that was.”

Qualifying sixth, to Antonelli’s fourth, before his grid drop down to the back, it’s another stumble on what has been a championship campaign littered with setbacks every time Russell appears to have found his groove, and it’s no surprise that the joie de vivre that was so apparent in the British driver’s demeanour from the start of the year has been so thoroughly sapped.

“I’m hoping into the points, [but] it’s going to be very challenging,” Russell said of his chances for race day.

Winner: Charles Leclerc and Ferrari

Should Lewis Hamilton have been on pole position?

Winding up in third, it was only a costly moment of oversteer on his last run that sapped him of the time he needed to be on pole position, and would have set up another thrilling Hamilton vs. Verstappen front row.

But while the potential certainly was there, it wasn’t Hamilton who produced the goods on that all-important run, with Charles Leclerc instead besting his illustrious teammate to challenge Verstappen’s best time.

“I had a lot of struggles during this qualifying. Q1 and Q2 were very difficult,” Leclerc said.

“I had some weird things going on with the brakes, car pulling a bit under braking, which is not so nice on a track like here. But then in Q3, the lap was OK. I did some mistakes. I think there was potential to be on pole today, but Max just did a better job.”

Leclerc spoke with confidence about the long run prospects for Ferrari in the Grand Prix, and revealed how he had been able to improve by more than two-tenths of a second between his first and second run in Q3.

“Well, just in commitment. I just committed a little bit more in Q3, last lap,” he said.

“In Q3, I just went for it, no matter how it felt, and yeah, it paid off. But yeah, just struggled to put everything together.”

As for Hamilton, he admitted the car had “more in her” as late changes before qualifying had made the car feel far more alive.

“We were just pushing her more and more through the laps and through the sessions. Q1 and Q2 were awesome,” he said.

“We got to Q3 and snaps in Turn 1 and 3 put me two tenths down. The rest of the lap was good, and then the last lap, just again struggled with snapping.

“So I think there’s a real fine line with our car where it’s over the edge or under the limit, and finding that sweet spot is very, very difficult.

“I think I probably had it in the first two, but you have to look for the progress of the track, the grip coming up, and so you have to kind of react to that. In hindsight, maybe I shouldn’t have. So it wasn’t great enough for myself.”

With confidence about the long run pace, a two-pronged attack from Ferrari may be what’s needed if Verstappen is to be stopped from claiming his maiden Singapore win.

More from the Singapore Grand Prix

Liam Lawson enters Oscar Piastri, Lando Norris debate after FIA reaches decision

Lewis Hamilton reveals where Singapore GP pole bid went awry

Loser: McLaren

A messy and unnecessary collision between the two drivers was ultimately deemed as being neither’s predominant fault, with the stewards taking their usual slightly more pragmatic view in light of the clash being between teammates.

But while stewards punishments might not have been coming, just how strongly worded was the post-Sprint dressing down from Zak Brown and Andrea Stella, with the Italian team boss direct in his TV comments to label the incident as “unacceptable”?

Certainly, Lando Norris appeared considerably less fiesty in his post-qualifying media interviews, having shown little sign of contrition during his initial media sessions after the Sprint.

One such interview went viral across social media, with a headstrong Norris clearly still somewhat aggrieved in the immediate aftermath of the clash, although team sources later suggested that Norris’ cough softened once he’d reviewed the incident more clearly on video.

The British driver has made huge leaps and bounds in his personal confidence levels this year, having become World Champion. It’s a commendable improvement, a well-earned one, but Norris must be mindful not to self-correct too far in the other direction, to the point where this confidence turns into arrogance or an inability to hold his hands up, as he has done so admirably for most of his career.

Norris has shown a more brash side in recent months, and his initial press comments suggested he certainly didn’t see any fault with his part in the clash, before the more usual circumspection emerged later in the day.

“As you probably expect, no one’s very happy. I’m not happy. Oscar wasn’t happy,” he said.

“None of us wanted to go that way. There was things both of us could have done better, and yeah, we spoke about it and we moved on.”

Piastri revealed Norris had apologised for his part in the incident, and was magnamimous when he spoke to the media, saying that “we are both very good at saying sorry when we need to and moving on, and that’s what makes us strong as a team”.

The team statement post-qualifying spoke sternly of the drivers having “breached a very simple but fundamental principle – two McLarens must never come together on track”, with the incident costing McLaren “material damage” both by way of the cars and its challenge of Ferrari in the Constructors’ Championship.

It left the crews with a mammoth task to prepare the cars for qualifying, which was completed in time despite damage on both cars and Piastri’s car needing a gearbox change, and the session ultimately proved underwhelming as Norris claimed fifth and Piastri seventh.

“I am, if anything, disappointed,” Stella said at the start of his media session.

“Disappointed as a team principle for a situation that is absolutely not acceptable because it caused a material damage to the team, and every member of the team knows that the team interest comes before any personal interest, but above all is the main beacon that guides our action and our instinct.

“So, not necessarily surprised because I spent so many seasons in Formula 1, and I know that these things can happen. But we, as a team, need to reflect as to how we make sure that these situations do not happen anymore.”

Winner: Pierre Gasly

“I must say, I think one of my best Q3s of the year in terms of really extracting,” Pierre Gasly said of winning the battle of the midfield to take eighth place for Alpine.

“I think just the fact that the track’s really hard, the Sprint weekend doesn’t have much time in terms of like really taking the car right on the edge everywhere and put all the corners together on such a tricky street track, it’s not easy, and yeah, it wasn’t the easiest Q1, Q2 in terms of feel, and Q3 I took this extra risk.

“The last attempt, which really paid paid off, so I’m really happy.”

Pointing to how his Alpine showed strong corner speed, the French driver spoke with confidence about being competitive regardless of the weather conditions in Sunday’s race.

Not only was Gasly at the head of the midfield, but his performance relative to Franco Colapinto was more stark than we’ve grown accustomed to in recent races. The Argentinean driver appeared to be on a good run of form until recently, but now looks to perhaps going through a wobble of confidence following his mistakes at Monza and in Baku – the deficit to Gasly perhaps adding to this.

Touching the wall at the end of the session, Colapinto kept his head low as he spoke to media afterwards, revealing that his Q1 balance was “the worst of the whole weekend”.

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