Red Bull’s resurgence gathered pace at the Singapore GP, while Ferrari’s strategic missteps and Aston Martin’s ongoing Honda struggles provided two very different reminders of how far they have to go.

Here is PlanetF1.com’s full list of winners and losers from the 2026 Singapore Grand Prix

Winners and Losers from the Singapore Grand Prix 2026

Winner: Red Bull

Success in the Bahrain GP in Malaysia was a shot in the arm for Laurent Mekies’ team, but had to be taken with a pinch of salt. Unusual conditions at an unusual event meant that, while an impressive result, it was hard to quantify; especially as Mercedes had introduced upgrades that looked to have created headaches.

Singapore was always going to be another test, albeit one the team was confident of rising too. More confident even than in Sepang. And so it proved. Max Verstappen was on the pace from opening practice, taking Sprint pole, his maiden Marina Bay success, on Saturday afternoon. It wasn’t a warning shot, we all knew what was to come, but it was a delicious precursor to what we saw a day later.

But Verstappen’s victory is more significant than just the 73rd of his career, or his first in Singapore. Far more important is what it means in the context of Red Bull, a team many had written off and yet here it is, arguably the in-form team as the F1 2026 campaign enters its final stanza.

Pierre Wache deserves enormous credit. Adrian Newey’s understudy for many years, the Frenchman has developed a car that, following a slow start, is a match for the best on the grid. And even that is by design. At the start of the season, the car was underdeveloped, a result of sacrifices made at the back end of F1 2025 to confirm correlation.

In design terms, correlation is vital as, without the ability to test on track, the accuracy of a team’s digital tools is all it has to guide their development efforts. Get it wrong, not only has a team lost time and money, but probably time on track. Spending the time at the back end of last year to confirm that its digital tools were lined up was a critical piece of the puzzle that is only now coming together. That correlation means Wache can now have confidence that what his team is developing back in Milton Keynes will deliver the expected benefit.

Throw a tenacious Verstappen into the mix who doesn’t know the meaning of ‘take it easy’ and it is a potent combination. In some ways it’s a shame the puzzle has only come together now and not earlier, when the Dutchman could have had a proper run at Kimi Antonelli for the world championship. Still, with six races remaining, how close might he get, and just how competitive might this reinvigorated Red Bull be at Round 1 2027?

Singapore was not an impressive win; it was a statement performance by a world championship operation, a reminder that form is temporary and class is permanent.

Loser: Ferrari

Ahead of Sunday’s race, Lewis Hamilton’s name was mentioned as a potential race winner. Competitive across the weekend, the Ferrari was well-suited to Marina Bay; a circuit that played to the strengths of the SF-26 and masked the weaknesses in its power unit to a large extent.

One can forgive Ferrari for its approach to the race. With just an hour of practice on Friday, teams didn’t have the long run data they needed, not helped by a damp Sprint. And so teams lined up on the grid with trepidation, taking a punt on tyre selection; Hamilton was on the mediums, Charles Leclerc in the other Ferrari the softs. Evidence, not any was needed, that Ferrari didn’t have all the information it would have liked. That played out in the race, as the soft tyre proved the more competitive option.

But Ferrari’s issues weren’t just tyre selection; everyone had to use the mediums (or hards) at some point, so the pain Hamilton felt early was going to be experienced by everyone at some point. The issue was poor communication, and strategy decisions, which cost Hamilton time following his first stop.

After calling Leclerc in, the Monegasque driver emerged on track ahead of his teammate. According to team boss Fred Vasseur, the decision to leave them in that order was the correct one, but that’s not reflected in the raw data, where Hamilton’s lap times clearly suffer, much to his frustration.

Things didn’t improve when Hamilton asked for information on lap times, only to be given a confused message about his own expected pace. A slow first stint, compromised second, and a lack of information all fed into the most costly error of the race; Hamilton’s decision to remain on track during the Virtual Safety Car.

Called into the lane, he instead opted to remain on track. It was a decision made without the full picture of the race, likely with a healthy dose of frustration too. And it stems from communication and trust. Hamilton had no faith in the call from the pit wall because he’d been compromised earlier and then not given the information he’d asked for. He wasn’t to know the ramifications of his decision, but with more than 100 race wins under his belt, he trusted his gut. On many occasions that has been the right call, but not in Singapore. And so, rather than challenging for the race win and securing what should have been a fairly easy podium, Hamilton trundled home a distant sixth.

It would be unfair to single him out. Yes, he made the decision and went against instructions from the pit wall, but it’s easy to see how he reached that point. He apologised after the race, and owned the mistake on team radio – though his comments issued to the media (he was given medical clearance to skip the usual post-race interviews…) suggested he received the call too late. Vasseur, when fronting the press, stressed that it was not a Ferrari failure, but a Lewis Hamilton decision. And while yes, he can certainly argue that point, there were a series of events leading up to that point that were within the team’s control. Hamilton might have been the one who pulled the trigger, but it was the team that loaded the gun and pointed it at its own foot. And for that, as team boss, Vasseur has to carry the can.

Winner: Nico Hulkenberg

Look beyond the podium and scan the top 10; all the usual suspects are there, with one notable addition: Nico Hulkenberg. The Audi driver was eighth to the flag in Marina Bay, a performance that equalled his, and the team’s, best result of the F1 2026 campaign.

Of course, his task was made slightly easier by the fact George Russell and Isack Hadjar started from the back of the grid and the pit lane respectively, but he still had to get the job done on a circuit that famously takes no prisoners. And do not forget that he only qualified 10th, so to suggest he simply hung on is a great injustice to the German.

Post-race Allan McNish highlighted Hulkenberg’s ‘racing brain’ as he defended from Russell in the final 10 laps. “To be able to be quick at the right points in the circuit, defend well but not over defend… I think he really played a really good game.” What’s more, McNish noted, was that Hulkenberg was able to inch away from the pursuing Mercedes and close in on Liam Lawson ahead, though he ran out of laps to get there.

The importance of the result should not be underestimated. Sure, Audi has finished eighth in races before, but Singapore marked the first time the squad (under its current title) has scored in a Sprint race, and therefore the first time it has scored twice over a single race weekend. That points to consistency, to a level of understanding and execution, all key elements of successful F1 teams in the long term.

Hulkenberg’s performance has been coming. Audi introduced a shock new upgrade at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, a suite of parts that carried even greater significance given the context that surrounded them. In its first season, with much of the campaign gone and the headlines largely written, the German automaker was still pushing, still developing, still pursuing performance now. It’s tenacious and determined, traits that all the top teams demonstrate; traits Hulkenberg epitomised in Singapore.

His drive therefore was therefore impressive not simply from a results perspective of even because of his racecraft, these are things we’ve seen across Hulkenberg’s career and know full well he can deliver. No, like Verstappen’s effort, what Hulkenberg delivered as the perfect drive for the team, encapsulating the growth and development of the former Sauber organisation.

Further analysis from the Singapore GP

Lewis Hamilton Singapore GP gamble traced to crucial Ferrari mistake

UPDATED: When can Kimi Antonelli win the F1 2026 World Championship?

Loser: Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso’s incredulous radio message, laughing at the ‘ridiculous’ Honda engine wasn’t quite as iconic as his ‘GP2 engine’ outburst from his McLaren days, but it was equally pointed. Without going over old ground, it has not been a good year for those in green, but perhaps more worrying is that there’s still no light at the end of the tunnel.

In theory, Singapore should have been a better weekend. It’s less power sensitive, more of a chassis circuit where mechanical grip is far more important than a week earlier in Malaysia. That should allow Adrian Newey’s handiwork to come to the fore, but the net result was an all-too familiar one this year.

Alonso was just 16th at the flag with only the two Cadillacs and Alex Albon’s overheating Williams behind him. Lance Stroll was out mid-race with an apparent clutch issue. For Stroll, it was his 11th retirement from 17 races; he’s seen the chequered flag on the lead lap just once this season. In modern F1, that is an unaccptable retirement race, especially for mechanical (or electrical) issues.

Speaking post-race, Mike Krack suggested he wasn’t disappointed in the result, citing that it is simply a reflection of the car’s current pace. By that, did he mean the car, or the power unit? Furthermore, to suggest that finishing 16th with the lead car while the other is parked up by mid-distance isn’t disappointing is to suggest a degree of acceptance.

There have been signs of improvement, but it’s a case of two steps forward, one step back. Singapore was another of those, not helped by Alonso’s remarks that will no doubt be clipped and recycled ad nauseam. His post-race critique, while not a complete PR disaster for Honda, also highlights the tensions that exist.

The Spaniard spoke of deployment issues, despite having taken on a new turbocharger which meant he had to start the race from the pit lane. “We need to get on top of the issues that are drivability, turbo lag. There are a couple of things that are costing us a lot of lap time, and we discovered them the hard way this weekend,” he said on Sunday night.

“I still have a lot of problems in the race,” he added. “I think less on the turbo side, but it was a lot of problems on deployment, especially after the Virtual Safety Car. I don’t think the car knew exactly where I was in the in the lap because I was deploying in different places that I didn’t need, and I was not deploying on the straight, so it was a little bit frustrating.”

A little bit frustrating. Alonso proving, once again, that he is a master of understatement.

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