Six forgotten Grand Prix circuits that Formula 1 used to race on

Formula 1 has settled into a comfortable routine in the last several years, as we visit the same tracks year after year — but back in the day, there used to be some real surprises on the calendar!

These forgotten Grand Prix tracks have played host to a Formula 1 race in the past, though you may not remember them!

Ain-Diab circuit in Casablanca, Morocco

Back in 1958, Formula 1 made a stunning foray out to Casablanca, Morocco for the final round of the year. The 4.724-mile circuit was designed by the Royal Automobile Club of Morocco, and it was set to decide the title for either Stirling Moss or Mike Hawthorn.

Moss won the race, but Hawthorn’s second place earned him the championship honor by just one point. However, the race was marred by the ultimate death of driver Stuart Lewis-Evans. The track was closed in the aftermath.

Circuit Bremgarten in Bern, Switzerland

Though the Swiss Grand Prix has existed in more modern Formula 1, the last time it was actually held in Switzerland was 1954, when it took place on Circuit Bremgarten in Bern, Switzerland.

The track was notoriously dangerous. Its 4.524 miles were lined with trees that blocked the sunlight and cast shadows onto the racing surface. When it rained — which it often did — then it was even more treacherous.

The track was removed from the F1 calendar by force; after the 1955 Le Mans disaster, Switzerland placed an overarching ban on motorsport, and Bremgarten never again hosted a Grand Prix.

Pescara Circuit in Pescara, Italy

The Circuito di Pescara is best known for playing host to the Coppa Acerbo, but the race’s name was changed in the aftermath of World War II, as the founder’s brother, Giacomo Acerbo, was a well-known fascist politician.

The 15.894-mile track was used to host the Pescara Grand Prix in 1957, making it the longest track ever to feature on the F1 calendar. The track was as beloved as it was dangerous thanks to its use of narrow country road, and during the Grand Prix, even the fearless Enzo Ferrari refused to send his cars out for fear that they wouldn’t return.

Understandably, the circuit was never used for F1 again; it only lasted a handful of years as a sports car venue before racing was totally discontinued in 1961.

Prince George Circuit in East London, South Africa

The Prince George Circuit in East London, South Africa started off as a massive 15.199-mile beast during World War II; when it joined the F1 calendar in 1962, 1963, and 1965, it had been trimmed down to a meager 2.436 miles.

Though the track was likely quite fun to spectate — it was built around a seaside amphitheater — it was ultimately deemed far too small for the F1 cars of the 1960s, and the South African Grand Prix was moved to Kyalami soon after.

Zeltweg Airfield in Zeltweg, Austria

In 1964, the oddly-shaped Zeltweg Airfield hosted exactly one Formula 1 race that was abandoned due to the abrasive nature of the track. The former military airfield has been used to host Red Bull Air Race events and other powersports shows since, but looking at the 1.980-mile four-turn track, you can see why it wasn’t popular!

It did, however, serve to debut Jochen Rindt, who would go on to posthumously take the F1 World Championship in 1970.

Riverside International Raceway in Moreno Valley, California, USA

Once a beloved hub of sports car racing in the United States, Riverside International Race has now been demolished and turned into a mall. However, back in 1960, it hosted the second-ever United States Grand Prix.

The 3.275-mile course, however, didn’t result in a hit race. There were plenty of factors leading to a lowly turnout of just 25,000 people, but one of the biggest was an ongoing battle between promoter Alec Ulmann and local papers. F1 only hosted one race at the track.

