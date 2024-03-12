Six silly F1 2024 predictions we wish we could change already

Daniel Ricciardo is a shoo-in for the 2025 Red Bull race seat, Lewis Hamilton will wrap up his final season with Mercedes with a championship podium, and Haas should clear a spot in the kitchen drawer for another wooden spoon.

Oh, how horribly, horribly wrong it looks like we were in our 2024 F1 predictions.

The F1 2024 predictions making us all look stupid

RB were overhyped in the pre-season

RB, the team said to have access to the RB19’s blueprints for their 2024 car, were expected to not only feature in this year’s midfield but perhaps even make a play for a top spot in it.

So far there’s been little sign of that happening.

The team has yet to score a point this season with a P13 as their best result, even though Yuki Tsunoda qualified as high as ninth in Saudi Arabia.

From pre-season talk of “big steps” to a P1 in the season-opening practice session for Daniel Ricciardo, how quickly the tide turned to Bahrain’s not “quite good enough” and Saudi’s “difficult to drive” frustrations.

The only upside, Max Verstappen also got this one wrong as he predicted RB would score a podium this season. Oh, and we’re no longer hearing from Zak Brown about how collaboration is unfair to RBR/RB rivals, are we?

The Haas VF-24 is not a tractor

F1’s wooden spoon team in two of the last three seasons, when Haas unveiled the VF-24 there were big questions about whether it could perform.

Those questions continued in pre-season testing and the answer seemed to have been given in Bahrain’s FP1 when they were slowest of all – and by some margin.

Ralf Schumacher proclaimed that it looked like they’d “just dusted off the [2023] car and took it out again”.

But the car forecast to the slowest of the slow runners given team boss Ayao Komatsu still needed time to make his influence felt, has one top-ten showing in qualifying, Nico Hulkenberg P10 in Bahrain, and now it has one point, the German taking the final points-paying position in Saudi Arabia.

Not only are Haas sixth in the championship, yes there’s just one point in it, but the VF-24 in the hands of Hulkenberg looks as if several more top-tens will follow.

Sergio Perez is silencing early doubters

Lining up for the photocall as Red Bull launched the RB20 in mid-February, Sergio Perez was said to be gearing up for his final season as a Red Bull driver.

Perhaps more damning than your or my opinion, and even Helmut Marko’s, his team-mate Max Verstappen told Viaplay he didn’t believe Perez would be in this season’s top three. Ouch.

Back-to-back runner-up results to Verstappen belie that with Perez currently sitting on 36 points, eighth ahead of Charles Leclerc.

His qualifying may still need some work, although it’s by no means last year’s run outside of Q3, rather a P5 and P3, but Perez is once again showing that when he’s on it in the Grand Prix, he can get the job done.

And given his job is to finish second to Verstappen, it’s a case of so far, really good for Perez.

Daniel Ricciardo is not the 2025 Red Bull driver

But Sergio Perez’s joy is Daniel Ricciardo’s misery. Actually, better to say Daniel Ricciardo’s form is Daniel Ricciardo’s misery.

The driver auditioning for the second Red Bull seat has yet to shine, in fact, the light bulb – and his future – is looking a bit dim.

Beaten by Yuki Tsunoda in back-to-back races were it not for team orders in Bahrain, Ricciardo was blitzed by the Japanese driver in qualifying in Saudia Arabia where he was half a second down.

Only rookie Oliver Bearman to Charles Leclerc and the usual suspects of Fernando Alonso to Lance Stroll and Alex Albon to Logan Sargeant [in the final session they were both in] were in the same ballpark.

In his own words, it has been a “pretty slow start to the year” for the Honey Badger, one that’s slowed the ‘Ricciardo to Red Bull in 2025’ hype train.

Lewis Hamilton will not be top three

Expected to challenge for a top-three showing in the Drivers’ Championship in what is his final season with Mercedes, even Max Verstappen said Lewis Hamilton would join him and Charles Leclerc inside the top three.

That now seems highly unlikely based on Mercedes’ early-season form.

Mercedes had a “really good” pre-season and Hamilton spoke of the W15 being a “race car”, one that has left him with a “better feel” and that the team has a “great platform to build on”.

Two races into the season, with a P7 and P9 on the board and only eight points, it’s now “thought we’d be closer”, “bouncing” is back, and confidence in the car has “disappeared, again”.

In these early stages, it looks as if Hamilton’s W15 has bounced him right off the championship podium.

Red Bull’s dominance will not be diminished, not even slightly

Probably more prayer than prediction, Red Bull and rivals alike claimed this season Red Bull would not repeat 2023’s dominance and the field could be closer.

They’re not wrong in that the field is closer, at least from P2 and below. Where we’re all horribly wrong is Max Verstappen has two pole positions, in a car that he says has a weakness when it comes to one-lap pace, and two Grand Prix wins.

In both races, he crossed the line by double digits ahead of the runner-up finisher, that being his team-mate Sergio Perez with Red Bull taking back-to-back 1-2 results. Only Charles Leclerc’s fastest lap point in Saudi Arabia prevented Verstappen from taking maximum points in two races in a row.

Last year Verstappen won 19 from 22, this year he’s on a 100% record as he chases 24 from 24.

Gulp.

