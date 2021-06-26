Styrian Grand Prix 2021: Time, TV channel, live stream, grid

As in the summer of 2020, Formula 1 is heading to the hills of Austria for back-to-back races at the Red Bull Ring.

Max Verstappen and co will be heading to their home race in high spirits after Red Bull made it three wins in a row last time out at Paul Ricard in dramatic fashion.

They will be looking to take a third win in four years at this circuit to really assert their dominance in both title fights and build their leads.

They may be in enemy territory but Mercedes will fancy their chances of enjoying themselves too, having won six of the eight races that have taken place at the track since it returned to the calendar in 2014.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the 2021 Styrian Grand Prix…

When is the 2021 Styrian Grand Prix?

Practice 1: Friday June 25th, 1130 local time (1030 BST)

Practice 2: Friday June 25th, 1500 local time (1400 BST)

Practice 3: Saturday June 26th, 1200 local time (1100 BST)

Qualifying: Saturday June 27th, 1500 local time (1400 BST)

Race: Sunday June 28th, 1500 local time (1400 BST)

Where does the 2021 Styrian Grand Prix take place?

Two races at the Red Bull Ring? 🔥 BRING IT ON!! 👊 #AustrianGP #StyrianGP 🇦🇹 pic.twitter.com/uGKthoJIGK — Red Bull Racing Honda (@redbullracing) May 14, 2021

The race takes place in Spielberg at the Red Bull Ring, formerly known as the Osterreichring, one of the sport’s most historic circuits.

It may be on the same site but is not quite the same track as it was back in the 1970s and 1980s, with it being completely rebuilt and renamed the A1 Ring in 1996 due to safety concerns.

The modern layout consists of nine corners, seven to the right and two to the left, and dominated by its three straights, making it a power-hungry venue where straight-line speed is crucial.

After it was removed from the calendar in 2003, Red Bull bought the circuit, renaming it again and improving the infrastructure, constructing new pit buildings and grandstands.

Following that work, it returned to the world of F1 in 2014 and has stayed on the schedule ever since.

Where can I watch the 2021 Styrian Grand Prix?

In the UK, pay-TV broadcaster Sky Sports will show the entire race weekend, from FP1 to the race, on its dedicated Sky Sports F1 channel. You can also access a live stream of the coverage via Now TV.

Free-to-air broadcaster Channel 4 will show extended highlights from both qualifying and the race.

F1 TV Pro viewers can watch all the live action from Austria. Please check to see if F1 TV Pro is available in your country.

Subscribers to F1’s own app can hear radio commentary on the race proper from the BBC and access live data throughout every session.

PlanetF1 will carry live timing and expert commentary on every session of the race weekend, from FP1 on Friday morning to the race on Sunday afternoon.

The Styrian Grand Prix will be shown live on TV on the following outlets in other key markets:

United States: ESPN

Canada: RDS (French), TSN (English)

Australia: Fox Sports

France: Canal+

Italy: Sky Sport F1

Germany: Sky Sport F1

Spain: DAZN

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport

Brazil: Band

Japan: DAZN

What are the odds for the 2021 Styrian Grand Prix?

Given Red Bull have won the last three races and Verstappen has won here twice in the last three years, it is no surprise to see he is the favourite.

Here are the leading odds from Planet Sport Bet:

4/6 Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

15/8 Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

20/1 Sergio Perez (Red Bull)

28/1 Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)

28/1 Lando Norris (McLaren)

(Last updated Saturday June 26)

What is the starting grid for the 2021 Styrian Grand Prix?

Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton will once again be fighting it out on the front row, while a three-place penalty for Valtteri Bottas for a weird pit-lane spin in FP2 means he has work to do from P5.

Yuki Tsunoda dropped out of the top 10 after being slapped with a three-place grid drop for blocking Bottas in Q2.

1 Verstappen Red Bull

2 Hamilton Mercedes

3 Norris McLaren

4 Perez Red Bull

5 Bottas Mercedes

6 Gasly AlphaTauri

7 Leclerc Ferrari

8 Alonso Alpine

9 Stroll Aston Martin

10 Russell Williams

11 Tsunoda AlphaTauri

12 Sainz Ferrari

13 Ricciardo McLaren

14 Vettel Aston Martin

15 Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo

16 Latifi Williams

17 Ocon Alpine

18 Raikkonen Alfa Romeo

19 Schumacher Haas

20 Mazepin Haas

What is the weather forecast for the 2021 Styrian Grand Prix?

Friday June 25th: 29C, chance of storms

Saturday June 26th: 18C, chance of rain.

Sunday June 27th: 18C, chance of rain.

Directions to the Styrian Grand Prix

For those travelling by air, the nearest airport is Flughafen Graz (GRZ), located in the city of Graz. However, it is only really an option for domestic flights.

Therefore, the Vienna International Airport (VIE), located 200km or so from the circuit, is your best bet. From there, you can hire a car or head to the city centre and get a three-hour train ride to Knittetfeld.

Knittelfeld is the nearest rail station and is well connected to each of Austria’s major cities. From there, a shuttle bus service operates on race weekends to take fans to the track.

Given its rural location, the best way to get to the track is to drive though, whether in your own car and one you hire from an airport. It is located next to the S36 motorway. Once on this, take the Zeltweg Ost/Spielberg exit onto the L503 before turning right after around 2km.

Which drivers have won the Styrian Grand Prix?

Just one driver has won the Styrian Grand Prix because there has only ever been one. Many an Austrian Grand Prix has taken place at the circuit too though, so we would say we can include them under the same umbrella.

Lewis Hamilton triumphed in 2020 for the second time after also doing so in 2016, and is one of eight drivers to taste victory at the circuit twice.

In recent times, Nico Rosberg, Valtteri Bottas and Max Verstappen have all done so, joining the same club as Ronnie Peterson, Alan Jones, Mika Häkkinen and Michael Schumacher.

Alain Prost is the only man to win three times at the track, standing on the top step of the podium in 1983, 1985 and 1986.

Tyre choices for the 2021 Styrian Grand Prix

As they did last time out in Paul Ricard, Pirelli have opted to make their middle three compounds available for drivers to use in Austria.

The C2 tyre will be the hard compound, C3 the medium and C4 the soft.

What are the latest F1 Championship standings?

Drivers’ Championship

Max Verstappen – 131 points

Lewis Hamilton – 119 points

Sergio Perez – 84 points

Lando Norris – 76 points

Valtteri Bottas – 59 points

Constructors’ Championship

Red Bull – 215 points

Mercedes – 178 points

McLaren – 110 points

Ferrari – 94 points

Full F1 championship standings are here

