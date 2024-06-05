PlanetF1.com is broadening its output with the creation of a new YouTube channel starting with our first video focused on the driver market.

With 2025 slowly coming together, there are still a number of seats that need filling as drivers like Carlos Sainz try to secure their spot on the grid.

PlanetF1.com launches YouTube channel

As we delve deeper into the 2025 driver market, we have used that topic to kick start our revamped YouTube channel.

The channel will be bringing you a healthy mix of news, predictions and features as PlanetF1.com expands our coverage of the sport we all love.

The first video is live right now and you can watch below: