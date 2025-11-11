Ignoring a barrage of criticism, Lando Norris’s performance at the Brazilian Grand Prix has shown the British driver is as ready as he’ll ever be to win a world championship.

34 points off the pace after his Dutch Grand Prix retirement, Norris has overturned his deficit to Oscar Piastri to lead by 24 points with three race weekends remaining.

Lando Norris is starting to look like the new world champion

A version of this article originally appeared in PlanetF1.com’s conclusions from the 2025 Brazilian Grand Prix.

There comes a point in a racing driver’s career when, oozing such pace and confidence, he starts to have the look and feel of a world champion.

For Max Verstappen, that moment came at the Dutch Grand Prix in 2021.

Max has, at the risk of stating the obvious, collected more accomplished victories before and since that afternoon.

But it was the mature way he handled the level of expectation that came with his first-ever home race, at such a delicately poised point of his maiden title-winning season, that really stood out at Zandvoort.

If he could cope with this, he could cope with anything.

The same was true of Lewis Hamilton in 2008.

Many will point to his triumph in the rain at Silverstone that season as evidence of his irresistible talent.

Yet it was his ice-cold victory at the penultimate race in China – not just winning but dominating at the place where it all went wrong the previous season and just as the nerves were starting to build once more – that convinced the watching world that he had the composure to go with it too.

Lando Norris? His coming-of-age moment finally arrived on Saturday at Interlagos.

Up until now it had been one of the themes of this season that Norris would start a weekend as clearly the faster McLaren driver, only to blow it in the decisive laps in Q3 and hand the initiative to Oscar Piastri.

Take Saudi Arabia and Canada, both rounds where Lando was quicker than Oscar in all three practice sessions, and in Q1/Q2, before making a mess of Q3.

Having dominated the first half of the weekend here too, it appeared to be happening all over again in Brazil, where a Norris mistake into Turn 1 left him bottom of the times and Piastri on provisional pole after the first runs of Q3.

Then Lando took a breath, pulled down his visor once more and, without a delta time on his steering wheel to tell him where he stood, just focused on the simple act of driving the lap.

The result? A purple second sector. A purple final sector. And…

Pole.

Take that, Oscar.

No gifts this time. Cometh the hour, the man did not go missing on this occasion.

There was a grittiness – a poise – about that pole lap few have typically associated with Norris and to watch it unfold, corner by corner, was to witness a racing driver shedding his skin.

Gone, right there, was the Cuddly Little Lando character of old – the fast-yet-flawed overgrown adolescent, riddled with self-doubt and prone to imploding under pressure – to be replaced by the first little glimpse of what Lando Norris as world champion might look like.

Tougher and more resilient, yes, but most importantly at ease with himself and his own abilities. More complete. Better placed to respond to moments of adversity.

Does this mean he’s ready now? He’s as ready as he’ll ever be.

There was a good reason why, as soon as it became clear that McLaren’s late-2024 advantage would be carried into this season, Norris was widely regarded as the favourite for the 2025 title.

The assumption was that his peaks of last year – Zandvoort, Singapore, Abu Dhabi – would be more regularly accessible with a dominant car.

It hasn’t worked out that way for a variety of reasons, not just related to the car (Norris initially lacked feel for the front of the MCL39 after McLaren moved its steering arm further forward for 2025) but also his own self-defeating habit of too often getting in his own way.

Yet now?

Now everything has finally fallen into place. Now everything has clicked in the nick of time.

And now he is achieving the sort of consistent excellence his competitors always feared he would in 2025.

Feel that? That’s world champion material.

Reader reaction: Lando Norris has one hand on the F1 2025 title?

Ex Pitlane Monkey: It’s now hard to see past Lando securing the championship given his fantastic form relative to Oscar’s and his lead over his rivals. Of course things can change quickly but he really is in the driving seat now (no pun intended).

Max was simply brilliant yesterday, that has to be one of the finest performances I’ve ever seen. He might not win the championship this season but he’s been the class of the field.

Andrew Ashcroft: Go Lando Norris. Bring it home. Piastri would bounce back however. He’s a decent driver and didn’t deserve that penalty, therefore should have been on the podium.

Your comment is under moderation M: I guess it goes to show the hype and the immediacy merchants are best taken with a handful of salt. The predictions of Lando Norris being too weak were premature, the promise of ‘convergence’ and a tight championship vanished in thin air between testing and Melbourne, while excitement over the Hamilton / Ferrari partnership seems to have been built on emotions rather than anything more substantial. Also, it doesn’t seem that long ago that people were chastising Mercedes for promoting the boy wonder ‘too soon’.

Of course, some of these storylines still need to play out. Oscar Piastri can come back at Lando, probably next year rather than this one, Antonelli still has a lot to prove and Red 44 might find something we never saw coming in the new regs. I guess that’s highly possible. But the point is, while Formula 1 is a story told in tenths (of a second) it’s the wider view taken over a longer period of time that is more accurate and more meaningful in the wider context.

Alan: I’m not a fan of Lando and i have been critical of his mentality at times but seeing him back up his performance in Mexico with another strong performance in Brazil does seem to indicate that he has managed to get on top of his demons. That is something that should be very much commended.

Crost: Norris finally knows how to make good starts, but has not been put under pressure, so let’s see how next races unfold

Dan Good: Come on Lando, what a drive, bring it on and see the championship out

Pacific Sonata: We have a winner and a moral winner and those who feel rather miserably after Brasil.

Norris took a comfortable lead and let’s face, they’ve done 26 races so far and Norris finished ahead in 15 against 10 which should have been 16 as the US mistake was on Piastri. He never was in a slump, at no time, just close. He’s got 61.5% over Piastri, that’s 5% from Hamilton against Bottas.

asdf: Lando’s title to win.

Give him credit, he has shown mantle at times he would have bottled before.

– His starts are superb, when seasons ago he was bad

– His late race management underpressure has been impressive 👍.

Kalentong Baleleng: Lando… What a generational talent.

Andrew Staines: The margin from first to 2nd could very well close as quickly as it opened. Don’t write Oscar off yet, he will be mega at Qatar and will be all over Lando in Vegas. it might be a drag race at Abu Dhabi with the smallest gap separating them.

