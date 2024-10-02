Jos Verstappen was back in the news after his latest critique of Red Bull and we asked you if the Dutchman was helping or hurting the team.

Following the news that head of strategy Will Courtenay would leave Red Bull to join McLaren, Verstappen was back to say that he warned the team this was coming.

Your opinions on Jos Verstappen and Red Bull

Following on from his comments, we put the question to you of whether Jos Verstappen is helping or hurting Red Bull and here’s what you had to say:

“The first person to get out of the garage is Jos, he has too much say in what is going on in that team. Lewis’ dad never had that much sway, but I guess he’s not a former driver living his dream through his kid.” – Billy “Jos is, as bad for the sport as Horner is, the sooner the pair of them are gone the better.” – Mr Objective “Jos warned the team that the controversy earlier this year would have a lasting impact. Jos IS the reason there is a lasting impact and, ironically, is negatively impacting his son’s career.” – R.J. Fleet “Jos is damaging his son’s future much more than he’s hurting Horner” – FishFright “Nobody has fuelled the flames more than Jos himself. “I really think he’s one of the biggest issues at the team now – the whole thing would have died down months ago but he keeps adding a log to the fire. – Bobby Laverack “Can you imagine Jos’s meltdown had AD21 occurred to Max? Would he have done what Anthony Hamilton and son did towards Max? He is a ticking time bomb.” – Rob Marsh

Jojo meanwhile reckoned these grievances were fine to have but better said in private.

“Jos should direct his concerns to Red Bull in private rather than airing his complaints through the press as it’ll just make matters worse and there’s nothing to gain from it. “Also in terms of performance, only McLaren have made a clear step in front of Red Bull. It’s not like a move to Mercedes is a better choice for Max, so staying in Red Bull is the best option he has for now. – Jojo

Plenty of you meanwhile reckoned Christian Horner needed to do something about it.

“It’s time Horner sat both of them down. “Look this is how it’s going to be, you tell him to shut up or you’re both gone. I’ll be in my office in ten minutes, I await your reply.” “Threaten Max with being fired, let’s see how he reacts.” – Paul Boomer “Here we go again!!! If I was Christian I would get rid of the Verstappens completely!! They are nothing but trouble, Max with his constant petulant behaviour and Jos running his mouth off all the time.. things like this must have played a part in Adrian Newey leaving and also most of the top members of the team!! – Farok Bulsars “I am surprised Red Bull put up with JS. It is his son that is employed by them not him. He should be banned from the paddock.” – Roy Martin

There were also others who believed there was more behind Verstappen’s comments.

“Hurting, but then it’s on purpose.” – Danger Mouse “He just wants his son out of Red Bull because they will be finished at the end of this season so it’s understandable.” – SteveForza8Time

While User 1309991695 (catchy name) asked why does Max not do something about it?

“Why does Max not tell his dad to stay out of his career. I could maybe understand it if Jos did something in his career people could remember, apart from producing Max.” – User 1309991695

