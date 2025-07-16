Formula 1 has seen more than its fair share of talented drivers – it’s a prerequisite of the job, after all – but some do not quite reach the heights their talent merited.

That can be through a combination of factors, but while their talent has been clear, their results have not always matched it.

Ranked: Top five unfulfilled talents of modern F1

Now, a big clarification before we get going.

Some of the drivers on this list have had phenomenally successful careers in Formula 1, and this list is absolutely not aimed at diminishing what they have achieved on track.

Rather, their status stems from a belief that their talent merited even more success than they achieved. So, with that in mind, let’s take a look.

*Statistics correct as of 2025 British Grand Prix.

1: Fernando Alonso

F1 starts: 413*

F1 race wins: 32*

Total F1 podiums: 106*

World Championships: 2* (2005, 2006)

Points: 2,353*

We’ll address the obvious question immediately: How can one of the most successful drivers in the history of the sport be considered ‘unfulfilled’ in this context?

Well, given Fernando Alonso‘s track record and phenomenal abilities behind the wheel, we’re sure we are not the only ones who would posit that ‘only’ two World Championships and 32 race victories are probably an unfair reflection of the ability the Spanish driver has shown for more than two decades.

It is a well-worn statistic, but had he scored an extra 10 points across 2007, 2010 and 2012, we would be talking about Alonso as a five-time World Champion instead. As we know in Formula 1, though, data supersedes hypothetical scenarios every time.

After his title successes with Renault, politics at McLaren in 2007 saw tension between Alonso and rookie team-mate, Lewis Hamilton. After a swift move back to Renault for 2008, opportunity knocked for a potential switch to an on-the-up Red Bull for 2009, but Alonso ultimately stuck with the French marque.

A move to Ferrari followed, and the 2010 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, during which he was stuck behind the Renault of Vitaly Petrov for most of the race, ultimately ruined his chances of adding to his title tally at the last moment.

In 2012, Alonso produced one of his best seasons – arguably the best of his career – to bring a seemingly uncompetitive Ferrari close to title glory once again. His drives to comprehensively outscore Felipe Massa 278-122 that season were widely heralded at the time, often using race starts to pick up swathes of positions on his way to victories and podiums.

Sebastian Vettel would once again thwart his efforts at the last, however, with the Red Bull driver bringing home a fourth place finish at Interlagos to win a third consecutive title.

Alonso was again runner-up in 2013, albeit much farther behind a dominant Vettel at that stage. In fact, the 2013 Spanish Grand Prix remains his most recent Grand Prix victory, more than 200 race starts ago.

A return to McLaren followed in 2015, coinciding with what would become its least competitive era of this century, with its Honda power unit unable to compete with the dominant Mercedes of the time.

Taking a two-year sabbatical from Formula 1 in 2018, Alonso ticked off other motorsport goals by twice winning the 24 Hours of Le Mans with Toyota, as well as the World Endurance Championship title.

Alongside that, he took part in the Dakar Rally in 2020, with his first attempt at the Indianapolis 500 in 2017 having been his most promising, leading multiple laps before he was forced out in the latter stages.

Two midfield seasons in a third stint at Team Enstone, now branded Alpine, took place for Alonso before a shock switch to Aston Martin in 2023 that saw him catapulted back into podium contention, finishing fourth in the Drivers’ standings with another eight podiums to add to his tally.

He remains at Aston in the hope of winning that elusive third Drivers’ title, two decades on from his last Formula 1 triumph, with 2026 bringing a significant change to the regulations and a likely reset of the competitive order.

2: Kimi Raikkonen

F1 starts: 349

F1 race wins: 21

Total F1 podiums: 103

World Championships: 1 (2007)

Points: 1,873

Like Alonso, in the context of World Championships for Kimi Raikkonen, it could be argued that the word ‘only’ applies for his 2007 triumph, given just how fast the ‘Iceman’ was – especially in the early part of his career.

Jumping up to a McLaren seat in only his second season in Formula 1, he was plagued by poor reliability in 2002, but in the races where he saw the chequered flag, his results read: third, fourth, third, second, fourth, third. With Ferrari the dominant force that year, he showed the capability to be ‘best of the rest’ on more than one occasion.

His first win would follow in 2003, and with 10 podiums in all he was the nearest challenger to Michael Schumacher – getting to within two points of the Ferrari driver come season’s end.

2005 would be where Raikkonen came to the fore in battle against Alonso, winning seven times – including one of the all-time great drives at Suzuka that season, taking victory from 17th on the grid. Ultimately, Alonso and Renault’s pace would prove too much, but his championship calibre was evident.

He would take advantage in 2007, with the now-Ferrari driver edging clear of Alonso and Hamilton by just one point to claim his first, and what turned out to be only, Drivers’ title.

Leaving Formula 1 in 2009 to explore rallying, he returned with Lotus in 2012 and promptly finished third in the championship, behind Vettel and Alonso.

A sensational return to Ferrari would bring about Raikkonen’s comparatively lean period, however, first getting outscored by Alonso as team-mates in 2014, before Vettel arrived and asserted himself as team leader, despite the Finn continuing to rack up podiums and show solid consistency.

Ending his long race win drought in Austin in 2018, Raikkonen exclaimed in typical fashion on team radio: “Yeah, thank you. F***ing finally!”

Making way at Ferrari for Charles Leclerc in 2019, Raikkonen saw out his F1 career at Sauber, where occasional excellent results continued until his retirement in 2021.

3: Giancarlo Fisichella

F1 starts: 229

F1 race wins: 3

Total F1 podiums: 19

World Championships: 0

Points: 275

Giancarlo Fisichella arrived in Formula 1 via the lesser-trodden path of touring cars after a successful stint in Formula 3, but after first joining the grid in 1996, he showed flashes of promise and earned his first podium in impressive fashion, taking third in Canada with Jordan in 1997.

A four-season stint at Benetton would follow, with more podiums coming his way and, back at Jordan in 2003, the Italian survived a chaotic Brazilian Grand Prix and took his first race victory in Formula 1, rising from eighth on the grid.

An impressive season with Sauber in 2004 prompted a return to Team Enstone, now known as Renault, for 2005, where he would be paired with Fernando Alonso.

After winning in Australia, Fisichella retired from the following three races while Alonso took three consecutive victories, all but ruling ‘Fisi’ out of a title challenge before the season could get going in earnest.

He also struggled to match the Spaniard at times in their days together, with Alonso going on to take two titles in a row before heading to McLaren.

That would be Fisichella’s last real opportunity in front-running machinery, as a drop-off in Renault’s pace was followed by a move to the fledgling Force India team.

He deputised at Ferrari for five races in 2009 following frightening injuries to Felipe Massa in Hungary, but not before a phenomenal pole position at Spa-Francorchamps in backmarker machinery with Force India, holding on to take second place in a late-career highlight.

A consistent and able performer in Formula 1, his 229 race starts are testament to the faith placed in his speed, but without the title glory to match.

He moved to GT racing after leaving Formula 1 in 2010, taking two GTE Pro class victories at Le Mans and continuing to race this season, in the GT World Challenge Asia.

4: Daniel Ricciardo

F1 starts: 257

F1 race wins: 8

Total F1 podiums: 32

World Championships: 0

Points: 1,329

Just as an intra-team battle was simmering between Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo at Red Bull, a move to become Renault’s lead driver in 2019 proved to ultimately be a removal to regular access to race-winning machinery for the ‘Honey Badger’.

After serving his apprenticeship in Formula 1 with HRT and Toro Rosso, Ricciardo was chosen to partner the reigning four-time World Champion at Red Bull for 2014, sharing a team with Sebastian Vettel.

What Vettel was likely not expecting was the young Australian to outscore him by 71 points in their first season together, and for Ricciardo to be the only non-Mercedes driver to win races that season – three of them, to be precise.

Sensing his time at Red Bull was reaching a natural conclusion, Vettel took up a seat at Ferrari, with Ricciardo joined by Daniil Kvyat.

The promise of 2014 was not followed up the year after, Mercedes continuing its dominant streak while Ricciardo and Kvyat were evenly-matched. But when the Russian was suddenly dropped in favour of a teenage Verstappen, Ricciardo was up against a star on the rise.

He outscored Verstappen on his way to a third in the Drivers’ standings for the second time in three years in 2016, earning another win in Malaysia, but the pair would get closer together still the following year, the Aussie finishing 32 points ahead.

It was 2018 where the tide began to turn in Verstappen’s favour at Red Bull, and while the two were still closely-matched, earning two wins apiece either side of a dramatic collision in Azerbaijan, the Dutch driver’s increasing success prompted Ricciardo to forge his own path, in heading to Renault.

While the Australian was often at the ceiling of performance at Renault, it was unable to regularly break out of the midfield and, despite two excellent podiums in 2020, the he headed to McLaren for 2021.

A difficult time followed, finishing ahead of new team-mate Lando Norris just once in the opening 10 races at McLaren.

Such was his awareness at his issues extracting the most from his car, even after a thrilling victory at Monza where he headed a McLaren one-two, he took to team radio to assure his doubters: “For anyone who thought I left, I never left. I just moved aside for a while.”

Ultimately, Ricciardo never fully got to grips with his McLaren in the same way Norris could, and it was announced in mid-2022 that the Australian’s contract would not be seen out, replaced by compatriot Oscar Piastri for the 2023 season.

He returned to Red Bull as third driver, Ricciardo was back on the grid with AlphaTauri in the middle of 2023, but a crash at Zandvoort side-lined him for five races with a broken metacarpal in his hand.

When it became clear in mid-2024 that a return to Red Bull in a race seat was not on the cards, Ricciardo made an emotional goodbye to Formula 1 in Singapore, where signed off with the fastest lap of the race before making way for Liam Lawson.

5: Nico Hulkenberg

F1 starts: 239*

F1 race wins: 0*

Total F1 podiums: 1*

World Championships: 0*

Points: 608*

We’re going to borrow a comment we received on Instagram in the aftermath of the 2025 British Grand Prix, which neatly summed up how Nico Hulkenberg’s career can be analysed from afar.

It read: “Do you know how good you have to be in never scoring a podium but still being in F1 after 238 races?”

As simplistic as it is, a high number of race starts in Formula 1 is often a show of teams being consistently willing to use a driver because of the trust in their speed as, more often than not, those who do not make the cut can find themselves out of a drive relatively quickly.

Hulkenberg arrived in Formula 1 off the back of a prodigious junior career, winning four titles in five years by rattling off successes in Formula BMW ADAC, the now-defunct A1 Grand Prix, the F3 Euro Series and GP2 (now known as Formula 2).

The first show of Hulkenberg’s talent in Formula 1 came with the 2010 season at Williams, and a wet qualifying session at Interlagos.

Even though the Williams was largely a midfield runner that season, the German took a stunning pole position by over a second from eventual World Champion, Sebastian Vettel.

He was unable to hold onto position in a drier race, however, eventually coming home eighth after more competitive cars made their way by, but he had alerted the paddock to his talent.

However, he found himself on the sidelines in 2011 as Pastor Maldonado arrived at Williams, and instead joined Force India as reserve driver before being promoted back to the grid in 2012.

A season at Sauber followed, including a near-brush with the podium by finishing fourth at the Korean Grand Prix, before a return to Force India for a three-season stint, breaking away in between races in 2015 to compete in – and win – the 24 Hours of Le Mans with Porsche.

He signed for Renault in 2017, enduring a difficult 2019 campaign relative to team-mate Daniel Ricciardo, which left Hulkenberg without a seat in 2020. He returned to Silverstone by taking up a reserve drive, again, with Force India.

He did get the opportunity to race in 2020, however, with Covid-19 ruling Sergio Perez out of racing at Silverstone. Hulkenberg took advantage by qualifying an impressive third for the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix, but did not find a full-time drive again until rejoining the grid with Haas in 2023.

The German quickly established himself again with excellent qualifying pace relative to Kevin Magnussen, before a move back to Sauber in 2025 as he prepared to lead the team’s transition into Audi in 2026.

While he has yet to have had access to regular front-running machinery in his career, the statistic of Hulkenberg having never scored a podium in his time in the sport became an increasing anomaly against an otherwise solid set of results.

That changed at Silverstone in 2025 after a surging drive from 19th on the grid to take a first career podium in Formula 1.

The praise his fellow drivers offered was rare, too, with Carlos Sainz asserting Hulkenberg has “always been a top five driver on the grid,” and Charles Leclerc calling his podium “incredible”.

Or, as Max Verstappen summarised to media including PlanetF1.com at Silverstone: “He knows what he can do. He has shown that also in the past, before Formula 1 and in Formula 1, but for whatever reason, it didn’t work out up until now.

“So for sure, he’ll take it and he will be very happy, but I think he knows anyway how good he is. You know, a podium does not suddenly say that you are a lot better, it’s just really nice for him to at least be on an F1 podium.”

