Torquing Point is back for another episode, this time looking ahead to the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix as Formula 1 begins its European season.

Henry Valantine is joined by Oliver Harden and the pair discuss the sport’s first sprint qualifying weekend of the season, with changes to the format having been made to try and spice up the action – with more World Championship points at stake than last year.

The beginning of the European races usually heralds the start of teams bringing significant upgrades to their car, and there’s a team-by-team look at which cars will have updated parts on them this weekend at Imola.

As Imola represents the penultimate ‘standalone’ race of the season – with a week off before and after the grand prix weekend – there will be 19 races to run as part of double and triple-headers in Formula 1, and Henry and Oliver speak about the increasing scrutiny around the congestion of the calendar and the demands being placed upon the teams.

Click below to watch this week’s episode in full, and Torquing Point is also available to download on all good podcast providers.